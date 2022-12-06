Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville girls down Mansfield to open Jack Bush tourney; short-handed GV/Belfast can’t stop Andover/Whitesville (story and photos)
ANDOVER — In their two regularly sanctioned games in Allegany County League play, Andover/Whitesville and Genesee Valley/Belfast put a show on complete display, with each team splitting a victory on each side by no more than five points. The two meetings would also serve as a major stepping stone...
wellsvillesun.com
Scio Christmas Tournament: C-R to meet Friendship/Scio in finals; Wellsville boys swimming wins opener
SCIO — It’s that time of the year again in Allegany County. The Scio Christmas Tournament has officially kicked into full gear on Thursday, with four ladies squads — Cuba-Rushford, Houghton Academy, Hinsdale and host Friendship/Scio, battling it out for all of the holiday glory. Up first:...
wellsvillesun.com
Wednesday High School Sports roundup:
BELMONT — With a big home-opening spark against Avoca/Prattsburgh to carry forward, the week ahead for Genesee Valley/Belfast does not get any easier. With two tough battles in County League play in their very near future, they will need all of the momentum they can muster. One of those games took center stage in the Jungle on Wednesday against a premier squad not only locally, but regionally: the Lady Eagles of Fillmore. Later on in the week, a date with defending Class D2 Champion Andover/Whitesville.
Jackson’s Embrace – Corning’s Jackson Casey’s honor
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a moment that stood out amongst all the rest. Last year, Corning boys basketball battled Union-Endicott in the STAC Championship game. It was a game that went to double overtime and ultimately went to the Tigers 67-66 at Elmira High School. That night, now Corning senior guard Jackson Casey […]
WGRZ TV
Bills forecast: A wintry welcome back to Orchard Park on Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Sunday will be the first game to be held back at Highmark Stadium since the record lake effect in mid-November. And wouldn't you know, snow is in the forecast. The weekend will start out sunny and cool Saturday but quickly change as a weak surface...
Former Star Gazette building sells for $190K in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Star Gazette building in downtown Elmira has sold for almost $200,000, according to the real estate transaction. The building on East Gray and Baldwin Streets in downtown Elmira sold for $190,000, according to the transaction listing from the first week of December. The buyer was Giuseppe Holding, LLC, based […]
Priest placed on leave for ‘improper’ relationship
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier priest has been placed on leave for an “improper sexual relationship” with an adult woman, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday. They said after they received a complaint, Fr. F. Patrick Melfi was placed on leave by Bishop Michael Fisher. Before he was placed on leave, Melfi was […]
2022’s Worst Suburbs In Western New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 ad head into 2023, here is a look back at the worst suburbs in Western New York. This list of the best suburbs to live in was published earlier this year by Niche.com. As part of their Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area they ranked the best places to live from best to worst.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth
Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
Elmira man charged with baseball bat assault in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested and charged with allegedly sending someone to the hospital in critical condition after beating them with a baseball bat, according to police. Dylan Fitch, 23, was arrested by Corning Police and Elmira Police on December 6 in connection to the alleged assault. According to police, […]
Black bear illegally killed in Finger Lakes wildlife refuge
SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been ticketed for allegedly illegally killing a black bear on a national wildlife refuge in the Finger Lakes, according to the DEC. Two Environmental Conservation Officers received a report on Nov. 18 that a K9 tracked a bear that had been shot earlier that day in the […]
Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca
Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
Two people arrested following several home invasion robberies
A Monroe County resident and Livingston County resident have been arrested on multiple violent felony charges following a four-month long investigation into several home invasion robberies.
Former Waverly parks director admits to misusing $16k
Yesterday, December 8th, David Shaw, the former parks and recreation director for the Village of Waverly, pled guilty to destroying and altering Village of Waverly Recreation League Records.
Famous Hollywood Director Says He Wants to Get a Home in Buffalo
We all know the famous movie-making cities in the United States. New York City has to be number one, with others like Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and even ones like New Orleans and Minneapolis being in contention. However, Buffalo is slowly but surely becoming a popular city to film movies...
Former Waverly Rec. Director Misappropriated Funds
The former recreation director in the Village of Waverly admits he altered and destroyed Village Recreation League documents to cover up his misappropriation of funds. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office has announced that 67-year-old David Shaw of Sayre, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to official misconduct, confessing he misappropriated $16,525 in village funds. He has been sentenced to one year conditional discharge and has paid restitution.
White Christmas Looking Likely For Buffalo and Western New York
It's hard to even fathom that we're just over two weeks away from Christmas Day. It feels like 2022 has flown by and the holidays are going in the blink of an eye. Most of Western New York is lit up in Christmas lights and holiday decorations. The snow is gone from the lake effect snowstorm from November, but that hasn't put a damper on the festivities like company parties and holiday shopping.
Police incident near Riverside puts school into lockdown
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A police incident in Elmira Friday afternoon put a local school on a temporary lockdown while officers conducted an investigation in the area. According to Elmira Police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Riverside Avenue for repeated 911 hang-up calls. When police arrived, they were met with a male […]
NewsChannel 36
First Arena to bring festive family fun to the Twin Tiers with inaugural 'Joyfest'
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- First Arena is bringing a day of festive family fun to the Southern Tier with its inaugural "Joyfest" event. The celebration comes as the facility recognizes its one-year anniversary of reopening under Mammoth Sports and Entertainment. "It's really a little holiday entertainment gift to the community...
NewsChannel 36
Ground broken on Northside Place in Corning
CORNING, (WENY) -- Rochester-based Riedman Companies is making progress on developing the housing project at the site of the former Northside Blodgett Middle School. On Wednesday, officials broke ground on construction, kicking off building the community of 25 single-family rental homes. “We felt we needed to hit the pause button,...
