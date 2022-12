Gasoline prices continue to fall, but a price cap on Russian oil imposed by Western democracies last week could end the decline, a national analyst said.

The price at many Tulsa-area QuikTrips was $2.67 per gallon for regular unleaded Monday. Oklahoma also continues to have the second-lowest average prices in the U.S., according to GasBuddy, a fuel-price tracking service. The state claimed that spot last week.