Nov 19, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, US; University of Virginia football coach Tony Elliott speaks during a memorial service for three slain University of Virginia football players Lavel Davis Jr., D Sean Perry and Devin Chandler at John Paul Jones Arena at the school in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Steve Helber/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia has awarded posthumous degrees to three football players who died in a campus shooting last month.

Wide receiver Devin Chandler majored in American studies. Wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. majored in African American and African studies. Linebacker D'Sean Perry double majored in studio art and African American and African studies.