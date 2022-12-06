Read full article on original website
Related
straightarrownews.com
Biden criticized for releasing Viktor Bout, merchant of death
The Biden administration is coming under heavy fire for its prisoner exchange of WNBA star Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. While critics are happy Griner is on her way home, they are not pleased a man called the merchant of death is free. Bout was originally arrested...
straightarrownews.com
Midday rundown: Putin talks prisoner swaps, Amazon accused of stealing
Putin talks prisoner swaps; Amazon accused of stealing; exploding air bags and backyard unicorns. This is your midday rundown, aimed down the middle, for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Putin has told reporters more future prisoner swaps are possible. As the U.S. welcomes WNBA star Brittney Griner back to American soil...
straightarrownews.com
Meta facing scrutiny from FTC, EU and oversight board
Meta is finding itself in multiple crosshairs at the same time this week. Facebook’s parent company is facing challenges from the U.S. government, European Union and its own oversight board. Meta vs. the FTC. In a huge antitrust case Thursday, the Federal Trade Commission will try to convince a...
straightarrownews.com
North Carolina substation attacks part of dozens across US
The power is back on in Moore County, North Carolina. Residents there went without electricity for five days after attacks on two electrical substations. According to the Department of Energy, the attacks in Moore County were just two of the dozens of intentional attacks reported on the U.S. power grid this year.
straightarrownews.com
Midday rundown: Griner’s release, TikTok bans and Qatar cats
The latest on Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison; more TikTok bans surface and crazy cats of Qatar take center stage. These stories and more highlight the midday rundown for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Brittney Griner free after U.S. – Russia prisoner swap. “She’s safe, she’s on a...
straightarrownews.com
China’s COVID reopening will drag on growth, could cause 1 million deaths
Three years in, people in China are finally feeling freedom from the country’s most rigorous COVID-19 protocols. But some worry that freedom is sending COVID-19 cases surging, putting pressure on subpar health care systems with the potential to stall growth. What then happens to the world’s second largest economy?
straightarrownews.com
Russian oil price cap approaching uncharted territory
The price cap on Russian oil now in place is ratcheting up tension between Moscow and the European Union. Russia says it will refuse to sell its oil at the $60 price tag set by the EU, a policy the White House supports. The cap was designed as a way to limit revenue Russia can earn off its oil, which is being used to finance its ongoing war efforts in Ukraine. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan says the price cap on Russian oil puts us in uncharted territory and warns it could make global shipping lanes much more dangerous.
straightarrownews.com
Five states ban TikTok from government devices, more bans likely
Depending on whom you ask, TikTok is either a fun and engaging social media app or a tool of the Chinese Communist Party posing serious threats to national security. A growing list of lawmakers think it’s the latter. Indiana filed two lawsuits against TikTok this week, alleging the social...
straightarrownews.com
Gen Z smartphone use in US military a security concern
U.S. military recruiters have faced multiple headwinds in recent years. Not only are fewer Americans signing up, but more than 70% of Americans aged 17-24 are already ineligible to join. The Americans who are signing up are bringing with them a 21st century challenge for officers: how can they keep...
Comments / 1