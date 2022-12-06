ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

abc10.com

Push to require California public schools to carry Narcan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Seventeen-year-old Zach Didier died just a few months short of graduating high school in December 2020. Police said he bought a pill he thought was Percocet on Snapchat during winter break, but it was fentanyl. “Zach lived in rocklin, lived in my neighborhood," Assemblymember Joe Patterson...
abc10.com

California death row prison inmate dies of natural causes at 69

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — A prison inmate who spent more than 30 years on California's death row for beating to death a woman and her 2-year-old daughter during a burglary died early Wednesday of natural causes, state corrections officials said. Richard Gonzales Samayoa, 69, was found unresponsive in his...
abc10.com

California man, 88, charged with killing 9-year-old girl in car crash

INDIO, Calif. — An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago. The Desert Sun reported Friday that Robert William Hanson of Desert Hot Springs has been charged with counts including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving and driving without a license.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA

