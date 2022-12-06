Read full article on original website
Related
abc10.com
Push to require California public schools to carry Narcan
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Seventeen-year-old Zach Didier died just a few months short of graduating high school in December 2020. Police said he bought a pill he thought was Percocet on Snapchat during winter break, but it was fentanyl. “Zach lived in rocklin, lived in my neighborhood," Assemblymember Joe Patterson...
abc10.com
New bill would ban homeless camps near parks, schools across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Homeless and housing is going to be a major focus as this new legislative session kicks off. The new Republican leader in the State Senate, San Diego Senator Brian Jones, introduced a bill that would ban homeless encampments near sensitive areas like schools and parks across the state.
abc10.com
California death row prison inmate dies of natural causes at 69
SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — A prison inmate who spent more than 30 years on California's death row for beating to death a woman and her 2-year-old daughter during a burglary died early Wednesday of natural causes, state corrections officials said. Richard Gonzales Samayoa, 69, was found unresponsive in his...
abc10.com
California man, 88, charged with killing 9-year-old girl in car crash
INDIO, Calif. — An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago. The Desert Sun reported Friday that Robert William Hanson of Desert Hot Springs has been charged with counts including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving and driving without a license.
abc10.com
Another major Winter Storm set to arrive this weekend for Northern California
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from midnight Friday until 4 am Monday. Mountain snow could accumulate 2-5 feet.
abc10.com
Storm Watch: The winter storm is here! Lots of wind, rain and snow on Saturday
ABC10 meteorologist Brenden Mincheff has the latest on the winter storm moving into Northern California. A lot of wind, rain, and snow is expected today.
Comments / 0