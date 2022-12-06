ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

abc27.com

Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
LANCASTER, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare’s West Grove campus gets $2.5 million grant

The ChristianaCare West Grove campus received a $2.5 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services for renovations and the development of outpatient services. The grant consists of $1.5 million from the federal American Rescue Fund Plan Act and $1 million from the Commonwealth. ChristianaCare completed the purchase of...
WEST GROVE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1812 Pottstown Home Sparkles Like NYE Fireworks from Its Namesake Overture

1250 Ridge Road, Pottstown, is a stone home and bank barn that date to 1812, the year whose global conflict produced, among other things, Tchaikovsky’s fireworks-laden classical composition. Its pyrotechnic tie could just as easily fit the upcoming welcome of 2023 in Montgomery County, especially for the owners of this home celebrating their acquisition.
POTTSTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

What Does Philadelphia's The Main Line Refer To?

- Often known as the Main Line, a suburban community in Pennsylvania. Its name comes from the former Main Line of the Pennsylvania Railroad, a train line erected between 1857 and 1869. The rail line runs parallel to Lancaster Avenue and serves several communities. Philadelphia's Main Line. The area is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Magical Christmas Train Rides Near Philadelphia

Whether you are planning to spend your Christmas holiday in Philadelphia or you're traveling to visit family in the area, there are a few magical train rides near Philadelphia that you can take. These include the Wilmington & Western Railroad, the New Hope Railroad, and the Colebrookdale Railroad. Colebrookdale Railroad...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco

Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Route 420 South bridge in Delco to close indefinitely after inspection revealed deterioration

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County residents will need to adjust their commutes.The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township right before Intertstate-95 will be closed indefinitely Wednesday night after an inspection showed significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration, PennDOT said.PennDOT said in a release the bridge will remain closed until engineers develop a plan to repair the structure. The project to replace the bridge is near completion and tentatively scheduled for a construction bid in early 2023. With the bridge closed, motorists looking to use Route 420 South will be directed to use Chester Pike, Stewart Avenue and northbound I-95 to access Route 420. The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.The bridge won't open again until its completely fixed and passes inspections.Drivers can check on conditions on more than 40,000 roadways miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs

Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
EXTON, PA
CBS Philly

Wilmington airport director thinks these cheap Florida flights are here to stay

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Avelo Airlines remains on track to launch cheap flights from Wilmington-New Castle Airport to Florida – from $49, according to a press release, although CBS3 found a few for as cheap as $39 – Feb. 1.Great news for local travelers, of course. Trouble is, change the name of the airline, and news like that has emerged at least three times during the past two decades, only to be followed years or even months later by news – with less fanfare – that the same airline was departing just as surely as it arrived, most recently Frontier...
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Left on a doorstep as a newborn, 90-year-old Montgomery County man finally meets long-lost family

LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa. - A 90-year-old Montgomery County man is reunited with his long-lost family he didn't know he had after being left on a doorstep as a newborn. Maryland Haig spent years trying to help her dad, Jim Scott, of Lafayette Hill, find information about his birth family. He was left on the doorstep of a Pittsburgh home at just 12 days old.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CAMDEN, NJ

