Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Celebrating a centenarian: Longtime North Platte resident Vaunia Miyoshi turns 100
DENVER, Colo. – After the doorbell rang for the third time, Vaunia Miyoshi’s daughter Mitzi called out, “Mom, you’d better come park yourself in the living room! Everything’s for you today.”. Thus started three days of celebrating with family and friends for the former Lincoln...
North Platte Telegraph
Study so far backs up need for Perkins canal, Miller and Jacobson say
Colorado’s ongoing determination to tap all the South Platte River water it can underscores why Nebraska is looking at finishing the 1894 Perkins County Canal, two local leaders say. State Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte and Kent Miller, general manager of the Twin Platte Natural Resources District, stressed...
North Platte Telegraph
Runza moving to E and Jeffers in North Platte
The Runza restaurant currently at B and Jeffers streets will move in a few months. Franchisee Josh Catlett said in a press release the new location at E and Jeffers is scheduled to open in late spring. The Catlett family also owns locations in Holdrege and McCook. “North Platte is...
North Platte Telegraph
If Thursday’s snow in North Platte let you down, hang on for next week
For all of its black ice and misery, Thursday’s storm system left North Platte with little of the moisture it badly needs. But a “pretty significant system approaching early next week” should bring more snow, though it’s too early to say what it will bring North Platte, said meteorologist Nathan Jurgensen of the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
North Platte Telegraph
Dunham’s joins North Platte’s District 177 Friday; new tire store on deck
Dunham’s Sports will open its doors Friday at North Platte’s District 177, with Nebraskaland Tire & Service’s new store following suit next week. Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works announced the twin openings Wednesday, a week after his firm’s $75 million reinvention of the former Platte River Mall passed the 18-month mark.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte City Council tables 2nd open-air shelter for Cody Park
A proposal to build a second open-air shelter for events in North Platte’s Cody Park has been tabled by the City Council for further study of its costs and timing. The idea, which would use $177,930 in available Newburn Fund interest, was one of three items various council members pulled off Tuesday’s nine-item “consent agenda” for separate votes.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for December 9
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Marilyn LaVaughn Mann Bauman, 88, died on Dec. 6, 2022, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born on May 28, 1934, in Gothenburg…
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
NDOT worker struck while responding to crash on I-80 during Thursday's winter storm
A Nebraska Department of Transportation worker suffered non-life threatening injuries on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle after responding to a crash on Interstate 80 outside Sutherland. The man was transported for medical treatment after he was hit outside of his vehicle at the scene. Listen now and subscribe:...
Comments / 0