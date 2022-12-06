Read full article on original website
iheart.com
One Injured in Linn County Semi Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- One person is recovering after a semi crashes in Linn County. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to reports of a semi crash. When officers arrived, they found the semi crashed into the pillar of an overpass. Investigators believe the semi veered off the road, went into a ditch, and hit a light pole before eventually hitting the overpass pillar. The semi was driven by 58 year-old Thomas Pohlman, who was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
12 cattle killed in Iowa rollover crash
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, a semi-trailer driven by 33-year-old Anton Tomash of Alta Vista left the roadway of US 52 near Calmar around 10 p.m. The trailer overturned, throwing clear several of the 33 cattle on board and trapping others in the wreck.
KIMT
Cattle killed after semi overturns in northeast Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - An overturned semi resulted in 12 cattle being killed and left the driver hospitalized. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened late Monday night on Highway 52 just north of 175th St. near Calmar. The driver was attempting to get a jug of water from...
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Teen Hurt in Bus Crash
A school bus collided with a U.S. Postal Service vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Waterloo, leaving one teenager injured. Waterloo Police say the crash occurred on W 9th St and Williston Avenue after 3:15 p.m. in Waterloo. The 14 year-old was taken to an area hospital, complaining of a sore neck after the crash. Right now, the cause of the crash is unknown.
kchanews.com
Missing Charles City Woman Found Deceased, Memorial Services Set
A Charles City woman reported missing Monday afternoon was found deceased. In a Facebook post at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Charles City Police Department said 46-year-old Angela Fogarty went missing from the area of the Casa (or Clarkview) Apartments on Saturday. An updated post less than an hour later indicated that she had been located.
Grundy County Man Arrested for Murder
(Grundy County, IA) A Grundy County man is facing first-degree murder in a case that started last year. Court documents say Christian Jeys died last December from blunt force trauma from injuries caused by Kevin Halladey. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office says Halladey was stabbed by Jeys’ 13-year-old son that night, and also threw Jeys’ daughter into a wall. He is being held at Grundy County Jail on a one-million-dollar bond.
kwayradio.com
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
KCRG.com
Jesup home a total loss after Monday night fire
JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire destroyed a home in Jesup on Monday night. Firefighters were called to the home in the 7000 block of Jesup Road at about 9:30 p.m. The fire department released images showing the extensive damage done to the home. It’s considered a total loss.
kwayradio.com
Abused Woman Died from Injuries
A Waterloo woman who was hospitalized after an alleged domestic assault last week has died from her injuries, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 39 year old Rebecca Taylor, also known as Rebecca Todd, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being knocked unconscious. She never regained consciousness and died on Saturday. Her boyfriend, 33 year old Lamarcus Williams remains in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He says he punched Taylor in the head and pushed her, causing her to hit her head on a dresser. He was already on probation for punching Taylor in the head in April. Williams has been charged with Domestic Assault, Escape, Interference, and Assault on a Police Officer.
kwayradio.com
Animal Hoarding Arrests
Two people have been arrested after what Cedar Falls Police are calling an animal hoarding investigation, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Thomas Orr Jr. and 46 year old William Shock have been charged with Animal Neglect with Injury. They lived at a home in Cedar Falls with two other adults and two children when in November Code Enforcement workers and police found eight cats, seven dogs, rabbits, and a guinea pig in unsanitary conditions. The cats’ litter boxes were full and there was feces on the wall. Some of the dogs were found in kennels covered in feces and urine with no access to food or water. The rabbits were also housed in feces and urine filled cages with no food or water. A vet found open sores, skin and ear infections, respiratory infections, fleas, parasites, and urine burns on paws among other ailments.
Barn Collapses On The Road In Fayette County
I have shared many stories about farm-related accidents in our area on the roadways and even fields. As we are wrapping up harvest 22, hopefully, we will see fewer stories of farm accidents popping up. Most of the time we see roadway accidents involving a tractor or farm machinery... never a barn.
Head-on crash leaves two drivers dead in southeastern Minnesota
Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash in southeastern Minnesota Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the 19600 block of Hwy. 26 in Jefferson Township, Houston County, just before 4 p.m., and involved an Infiniti G35 and Chevy Classic. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the southbound Infiniti collided...
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
kiow.com
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
KGLO News
Mason City woman pleads guilty to scamming local store out of over $10,000 as an employee
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman faces ten years in prison after pleading guilty to a theft charge after scamming a local store out of over $10,000 while employed there. 27-year-old Emily Schumaker was charged with first-degree theft in July. A criminal complaint says she worked as an employee through CVS inside of Target in Mason City. Schumaker over a period of a couple of months allegedly refunded medications that had not been returned to the store and placed the amount into her account and on a gift card, with a total amount over $10,000 during that time.
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
Hawkeye and Cedar Falls Native Named Best LB in the Country
All of us in Iowa already knew, but it's nice to make it official. Hawkeye and Cedar Falls, IA native Jack Campbell has been named the winner of the Dick Butkus Trophy, given to the best linebacker in the country. He was given the award just days after he won...
algonaradio.com
Wesley Man Claims Lottery Prize
–A Wesley man has claimed one of the top prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, Alan Christensen claimed his $10,000 prize at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City last week. Christensen purchased the winning ticket at the KWIK Star Convenience store, just west of Interstate 35.
K92.3
