Two people have been arrested after what Cedar Falls Police are calling an animal hoarding investigation, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Thomas Orr Jr. and 46 year old William Shock have been charged with Animal Neglect with Injury. They lived at a home in Cedar Falls with two other adults and two children when in November Code Enforcement workers and police found eight cats, seven dogs, rabbits, and a guinea pig in unsanitary conditions. The cats’ litter boxes were full and there was feces on the wall. Some of the dogs were found in kennels covered in feces and urine with no access to food or water. The rabbits were also housed in feces and urine filled cages with no food or water. A vet found open sores, skin and ear infections, respiratory infections, fleas, parasites, and urine burns on paws among other ailments.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO