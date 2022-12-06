Kenny Chesney is paying homage to his late dog through song. Chesney had previously written a song, “Da Ruba Girl,” about his beloved dog, a pit bull named Ruby, that has played on his SiriusXM station, No Shoes Radio, for years. Due to popular demand, Chesney has officially released the song in the wake of Ruby’s passing on Sunday (Dec. 4) from cancer. Ruby was a rescue dog found by Chesney’s friend Mary. Chesney released the song on Friday (Dec. 9).

18 MINUTES AGO