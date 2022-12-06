Read full article on original website
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘The Real Housewives Of Miami’ Season 5 Premiere Event
“The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 had their Premiere Event” at Cecconi’s Soho Beach House last night. In attendance was Nicole Martin, Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Julia Lemigova and Guerdy Abraira. I hear this season will be pretty steamy and you can catch all the action on Peacock tv airing now! See all the ladies on the pink carpet inside…
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
James Gunn Calls Superman “Huge Priority,” Debunks Speculation About His Feelings Toward Henry Cavill
James Gunn is taking a fond look back at a classic cinematic take on Superman while simultaneously helping to map out the storied superhero’s path. The new co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios took to Twitter on Saturday to commemorate the 44th anniversary of Richard Donner’s Superman. The seminal comic book film, which hit theaters Dec. 10, 1978, went on to earn three Oscar nominations and marked Christopher Reeve’s star-making turn in the title role. More from The Hollywood ReporterJames Gunn Says DC Plan Will "Build Upon What Has Worked" and "Rectify What Has Not"Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman 3' Not...
Dove Cameron Told Us The Advice She Got From Selena Gomez When She First Was Cast In "Liv And Maddie" On The Disney Channel
"I would text her in a panic being like, 'I don't know what to do, I've never done this before!'"
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Duo Joseph Kosinski & Jerry Bruckheimer On The Physical Toll Of Those Aerial Stunts, And The Possibility Of Another Sequel – Contenders LA3C
Tom Cruise has become notorious for performing his own stunts, and Top Gun: Maverick is no exception. In fact, the entire cast underwent intense training in order to perform many of the wild aerial stunts that audiences saw on screen when they flocked to theaters in May to see Cruise reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell more than three decades after the first film hit the big screen. Speaking lat Deadline’s Contenders LA3C panel, director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer detailed the physical limits to which each actor was willing to push themselves in order to bring...
Aubrey Plaza Salutes Her Late ‘Parks And Recreation’ Castmate Helen Slayton-Hughes
Aubrey Plaza took to social media today to remember her former Parks and Recreation costar Helen Slayton-Hughes, who died this week at age 92. Hughes-Slayton played Ethel Beavers on the NBC sitcom. No cause of death has been given. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Helen Slayton-Hughes Dies: 'Parks And Recreation' Actor Was 92 Related Story Aubrey Plaza On Doing 'The White Lotus' And 'Little Demon' Before Joining 'Megalopolis': "I've Been Busy For 10 Years" “It was always Ethel Beavers. Always,” Plaza wrote, including one shot of her and Slayton-Hughes doing a scene together on the comedy series, Rest in Peace Helen. “You were so loved and admired and I wanna be you when I grow up ❤️❤️❤️,” Plaza added in the caption. More from DeadlineHollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo GalleryHelen Slayton-Hughes Dies: 'Parks And Recreation' Actor Was 92Aubrey Plaza On Doing 'The White Lotus' And 'Little Demon' Before Joining 'Megalopolis': "I've Been Busy For 10 Years"Best of Deadline50 Iconic Motor Vehicles in Film History Gallery: From ‘Bullitt,’ ‘Grease' & ‘Back To The Future’ To 'Mad Max' & MoreRed Sea International Film Festival 2022: Best Of The Red Carpet GalleryFleetwood Mac's Christine McVie: A Career In Photos
Kathy Hilton Finally Addressed Her "Rude" Behavior During Mariska Hargitay's People's Choice Awards Speech
Kathy explained her...strange behavior during Mariska's otherwise powerful speech at the awards ceremony.
