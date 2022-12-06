ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

The following totals are current as of Tuesday, Dec. 6, unless otherwise noted (numbers in parentheses represent changes from the previous weekly report):

Laramie County

Lab-confirmed active cases: 41 (+4)

Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 96 (-7)

Total cases since pandemic began: 30,902 (+141)

Lab confirmed: 22,074 (+131)/Probable: 8,828 (+10)

Deaths since pandemic began: 315

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 6 (at CRMC)

Wyoming

Lab-confirmed active cases: 228 (+55)

Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 572 (+155)

Total cases since pandemic began: 181,695 (+770)

Lab confirmed: 141,624 (+568)/Probable: 40,071 (+202)

Deaths since pandemic began: 1,938

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 29

Vaccine Update

The following was current as of Dec. 5:

Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 47.2%

Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 48.51%

Laramie County children, ages 5-11, fully vaccinated: 15.44%

Laramie County adolescents, ages 12-17, fully vaccinated: 42.8%

Laramie County adults, ages 18-64, fully vaccinated: 56.64%

Laramie County adults, ages 65+, fully vaccinated: 77.53%

Source: Wyoming Department of Health

