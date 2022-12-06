There will be several celebrity sightings around Evansville this weekend, but this one has horror fans super stoked!. While there are all kinds of sub-genres within the horror genre, there's no denying the impact the slasher genre has had on pop culture. While slasher films have been around for decades, there are a few slashers who seem to stay relevant and popular through the years. Slashers like Michael Myers, Leatherface, Freddy Krueger, Ghostface, and Jason Voorhees are all horror villains who seem to withstand the test of time. Every Halloween, you're guaranteed to see plenty of costumes of these notorious slashers. This weekend you can meet the first Jason Voorhees.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO