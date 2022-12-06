ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Skate park to break ground in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is about to get underway on a new skatepark in Evansville. The groundbreaking for the Sunset Skate Park in downtown Evansville is set for Monday at 10 a.m. The park will be on the riverfront within Evansville’s Promise Zone, next to Mikey’s Kingdom.
Downtown Owensboro’s ‘Hot Chocolate Hop’ Happens This Weekend

When it comes to Christmas, it's the little things for me. I'm talking about old family ornaments, beloved holiday TV specials, and, of course, the food and the beverages. Also, there's nothing like bundling up--if necessary--and taking a stroll through a beautiful downtown area like what Owensboro offers. There was a time in the not-TOO-distant-past when empty units far outnumbered businesses. Thankfully that has been changing over the last couple of decades, and downtown has come to life with wonderful events throughout the year.
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?

Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
The Actor Who Played the First Jason Voorhees Will be In Evansville This Weekend

There will be several celebrity sightings around Evansville this weekend, but this one has horror fans super stoked!. While there are all kinds of sub-genres within the horror genre, there's no denying the impact the slasher genre has had on pop culture. While slasher films have been around for decades, there are a few slashers who seem to stay relevant and popular through the years. Slashers like Michael Myers, Leatherface, Freddy Krueger, Ghostface, and Jason Voorhees are all horror villains who seem to withstand the test of time. Every Halloween, you're guaranteed to see plenty of costumes of these notorious slashers. This weekend you can meet the first Jason Voorhees.
Stacey’s Unsettled Forecast – December 7, 2022

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a high 52-57 (NW to SE; 54 in Evansville) Winds NW 5-10. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some fog. Rain developing late. Low of 42-47. Winds NE 5-10. THURSDAY: Cloudy with steady rain, diminishing after noon. High of 48-53. Winds NE 5-15. Meteorologist Stacey May.
Vanderburgh Humane Society offering half-off adoption fees

The Vanderburgh Humane Society has a special celebration for National Adoption Weekend. VHS says it will reduce adoption fees for already altered animals will be half off on Friday, December 9th and Saturday, December 10th. They say residents can save time by filling out an application online before stopping by.
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
Two people injured in Evansville crash

Two people are injured after a Thursday afternoon crash in Evansville. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and South 3rd Avenue. We're told that both of the individuals who were injured were drivers involved in the crash. They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
Double D Group coming to Greenville, bringing jobs

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Protein producer Double D Group LLC has announced a $41.5 million investment for a production facility in Muhlenberg County, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs and 40 contracted positions. “Our community is fortunate to land this industry; I appreciate the local leadership at Muhlenberg Alliance of Progress, as well […]
Fire reported in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a fire in Chandler on Wednesday. Dispatchers say it was around 4:50 p.m. off Highway 62, west of Inderrieden Road. We are now learning it’s a controlled burn. Our crews reported seeing flames on scene, but no agencies...
Students shop for Angel Tree Program

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some Webster County students took a break from the classroom to help spread some holiday cheer. Wednesday, members of the Dixon Elementary student council, and Webster High School youth council shopped at the Henderson Walmart for the Angel Tree Program. Toys and clothes were purchased...
Hopkins Co. school makes changes after Dec. 10 tornado

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Trauma and uneasiness came in the days that followed the December 10 tornado. Southside Elementary in Nortonville became a hub to help those going through their worst moments. Principal Erika Stark and the staff at Southside worked to help provide a backbone for the community.
