FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Columbia Missourian
John Raymond Bernhardt, Aug. 3, 1949 — Nov. 13, 2022
John Raymond Bernhardt, 73, of Columbia, passed away on November 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 3, 1949, the son of Raymond and Vivian (Hauck) Bernhardt. John graduated from Plattsmouth High School in Nebraska. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Music...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri players and fans celebrate their win
Taylor's shot, a court storm and Missouri's last win over defending national champion Kansas. Missouri took down Kansas 62-60 on Feb. 9, 2009, at Mizzou Arena, the season after Kansas won the national championship. Now the Tigers welcome a defending national champion Kansas squad back to Columbia on Saturday.
Columbia Missourian
Border beatdown: Kansas hands MU first loss of season
Kansas was unfazed by the 15,000-plus fans packed into Mizzou Arena, it was unfazed by the energetic Missouri student section singing “Mr. Brightside” and unfazed when Truman the Tiger dropped from the rafters holding a stuffed Jayhawk. Instead, it was business as usual for No. 6 Kansas, marching...
Columbia Missourian
Using Missouri's strengths, Kansas leaves Columbia with a 28-point victory
During Missouri’s 95-67 loss to No. 6 Kansas, the Jayhawks tripled the Tigers’ assist total, tallying 24 to Missouri’s eight, while committing seven fewer turnovers by a 21-14 count. It was a complete 360 for the Tigers, as Dennis Gates’ team came into the contest recording 20-plus assists in seven of its nine games and forcing the nation’s third-most turnovers per game with 21.3. In the 269th edition of the Border War, the Tigers losing the assist-to-turnover-ratio battle was just a microcosm of areas the Jayhawks excelled in that had played a key role in the Tigers’ undefeated start to the season.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri offers former Vanderbilt running back Davis
Missouri isn’t going far from home to address running back options for the 2023 season. Vanderbilt transfer running back Ray Davis announced Thursday he received an offer the Tigers. Davis was the fourth-leading rusher in the Southeastern Conference this season. The senior carried the ball 232 times this season...
Columbia Missourian
MU women's basketball handles Omaha for fourth straight win
After Missouri women’s basketball’s thorough 83-36 dismantling of Omaha for the team’s fourth consecutive win, the group made its way toward the packed student section that was vocal and energetic for almost every possession. Only, the student section wasn’t packed full with MU students; it was filled...
Columbia Missourian
Students camp outside Mizzou Arena ahead of Border War against Kansas
MU students brought food, bean bags and sleeping bags to a campout outside Mizzou Arena on Friday before Missouri men's basketball plays Kansas on Saturday afternoon. Some students arrived at 6 a.m. with sleeping bags and air mattresses prepared to brave the cold to be first in the arena. Sophomore Carter Kleekamp, a member of The Antlers, arrived at 6 a.m. and plans to sleep outside Mizzou Arena. “I've got my sleeping bag, and I've got a chair and a couple blankets. I don’t know how much sleep I’ll be getting, but hopefully a little bit,” Kleekamp said. MU athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois came out to support the students, providing them with doughnuts and fried chicken.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Public Library celebrates 100 years of service in the community
The Columbia Public Library is celebrating its centennial this year, marking 100 years of service in the Columbia community. The library has hosted celebrations throughout the year, including a scavenger hunt in November, the development of a complete timeline of the library’s history and a time capsule. Mitzi St....
Columbia Missourian
Classes canceled at MACC's Columbia campus after incident Thursday morning
Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus went on a brief lockdown Thursday morning after an incident, according to MACC Vice President Todd Martin. Classes for the rest of the day have been canceled, but there is no active threat at the Columbia campus, he said. MACC went on lockdown around 9:46 a.m. and then administration closed campus by 10:38 a.m.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri offers UTEP transfer offensive tackle Byers
Missouri is making its rounds in the transfer portal, eyeing tenured offensive linemen to retool its program for 2023. The latest lineman to be offered is UTEP transfer Jeremiah Byers, who announced his offer Wednesday. The redshirt sophomore started the last two seasons at right tackle for the Miners. Byers...
Columbia Missourian
Taylor's shot, a court storm and Missouri's last win over defending national champion Kansas
Jarrett Sutton couldn’t keep his emotions in check when the final buzzer sounded Feb. 9, 2009, at Mizzou Arena. Sutton sprinted onto the court, mobbed by the rest of the 2008-09 Missouri men’s basketball team. Fans stormed the floor after the Tigers’ 62-60 win over archrival and defending national champion Kansas.
Columbia Missourian
Werewolf Vote
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman boys wrestling narrowly defeats Cavaliers; Spartans girls basketball dominates at home
Hickman boys wrestling traveled to Capital City on Thursday night and defeated the Cavaliers in a narrow 40-39 dual. Hickman returns to the mat at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Helias in a dual match.
Columbia Missourian
What’s on the menu? A guide to restaurants, grocery stores open for Christmas
A majority of stores in Columbia will be closed around Christmas for the holiday, but there will still be some restaurants and grocery stores welcoming people over the holiday weekend. Restaurants.
Columbia Missourian
CPD heads to the end of 2022 with staffing shortages unresolved
The Columbia Police Department said so far, 24 officers left the force in 2022. Out of those, eight officers retired, and the remaining 16 left for different reasons. According to the department’s public information specialist Christian Tabak, it is understandable that the choice of getting into the law enforcement career as a path has been “under scrutiny,” given the “difficulties” associated with it, he said.
Columbia Missourian
Community panel discusses affordable housing as a human right
Local residents shared anecdotes and goals for affordable housing at a panel Saturday morning. The City of Columbia Commission on Human Rights hosted the discussion at Daniel Boone Regional Library. Those passionate about affordable housing spoke at the event in honor of International Human Rights Day.
Columbia Missourian
Boone County's new prosecutor targets drug crimes, commits to better communication
Sometimes Boone County Prosecutor Roger Johnson tears up in the courtroom. It can be difficult to maintain emotional distance from the cases he tries, he said, but he does his best. One of those cases involved a girl about the same age as his 12-year-old daughter.
Columbia Missourian
City Council to review proposed regulations for short-term rentals
Stricter rules governing short-term rentals will be proposed to the Columbia City Council on Dec. 19, the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission voted Thursday. The commission's proposal would implement several new regulations for city residents to meet in order to legally host guests from platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo. The plan would divide short-term rental properties into three tiers:
Columbia Missourian
Maybe it's time to let life experiences play out before giving student evaluations
Art Jago does not support the practice of using student questionnaires to evaluate their instructors’ performance. (“MU adoption of new system,” Dec. 7, Page 5A) He cites a Wall Street Journal article in which the author wondered, “Why do colleges tie academic careers to winning the approval of teenagers?” There is a simple solution to this problem.
