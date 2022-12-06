The Villa Restaurant of Woodland Hills to Rebrand as Casalena

Casalena — a coastal Mediterranean concept aiming to open in early 2023 — will take over the building that formerly housed The Villa at 22160 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 .

What Now Los Angeles reached out to Director of Operations John Snowden for details but was forwarded to a not-yet-assembled media team. Luckily, we managed to collect a handful of details about the incoming establishment. Here’s what we know:

Casalena will be a “casual/upscale” restaurant with seating for up to 250 customers.

Additionally, the space will provide three bars and ample room for private dining experiences.

Serving lunch and dinner, Casalena will “focus on the great flavors of Italy, Spain, and Greece” while amplifying the romantic aesthetic with a lush outdoor garden space and a kitchen that opens up to the dining area.

Regarding the bar, Casalena will employ a sophisticated cocktail program representing the drinking traditions of the aforementioned countries/cultures while utilizing California-fresh ingredients.

Before becoming The Villa (and now Casalena), the Ventura Boulevard building served as home to a handful of concepts, including a steakhouse and a famed French eatery.

According to The Villa’s website , the “home-themed” restaurant halted operations following a kitchen fire. It’s unclear as to why they decided to rebrand.

Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .