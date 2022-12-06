The Villa Restaurant of Woodland Hills to Rebrand as Casalena
Casalena — a coastal Mediterranean concept aiming to open in early 2023 — will take over the building that formerly housed The Villa at 22160 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 .
What Now Los Angeles reached out to Director of Operations John Snowden for details but was forwarded to a not-yet-assembled media team. Luckily, we managed to collect a handful of details about the incoming establishment. Here’s what we know:
- Casalena will be a “casual/upscale” restaurant with seating for up to 250 customers.
- Additionally, the space will provide three bars and ample room for private dining experiences.
- Serving lunch and dinner, Casalena will “focus on the great flavors of Italy, Spain, and Greece” while amplifying the romantic aesthetic with a lush outdoor garden space and a kitchen that opens up to the dining area.
- Regarding the bar, Casalena will employ a sophisticated cocktail program representing the drinking traditions of the aforementioned countries/cultures while utilizing California-fresh ingredients.
Before becoming The Villa (and now Casalena), the Ventura Boulevard building served as home to a handful of concepts, including a steakhouse and a famed French eatery.
According to The Villa’s website , the “home-themed” restaurant halted operations following a kitchen fire. It’s unclear as to why they decided to rebrand.
