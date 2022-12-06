The regional rivalry between the Bay Area and Los Angeles is represented through all sorts of sports matchups. None are more famous than the clashes between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers, but there are others to keep in mind. There’s the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers, and, in recent years, the Los Angeles Clippers. The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams met last year in the NFC Championship Game and face off twice per year in the regular season. The Los Angeles Angels may actually play in Anaheim, but their American League West rivalry with the Oakland Athletics has seen its share of heated moments. Cal and Stanford’s games against USC and UCLA are high-profile events in almost every sport, and while the San Jose Sharks are currently rebuilding, their battles with the Los Angeles Kings are among the most popular games on the schedule.

LINCOLN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO