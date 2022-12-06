Read full article on original website
writeforcalifornia.com
Cal Football Tight End Keleki Latu enters the transfer portal
Cal Sophomore Tight End Keleki Latu entered his name into the transfer portal early this afternoon and confirmed his intentions in a twitter post this evening. Latu, a true sophomore will have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up. The Sacramento native had 18 receptions for 207 yards on the season and a singular touchdown when Cal hung 49 in a victory over Arizona. Keleki was looking to establish himself as a starting tight end vs Jermaine Terry II and Elijah Mojarro but will now look to utilize his talents elsewhere. His brother, Laiatu Latu is a redshirt junior linebacker at UCLA, so that could be a potential transfer site should Keleki desire to play with his brother.
writeforcalifornia.com
Cal legend Troy Taylor is a finalist for the Stanford coaching job
The name of Troy Taylor has lingered in the minds of many a Cal football fan the last several years. Down the I-80 in Sacramento State, Taylor has elevated the Hornets to new heights. Taylor is 12-0 this year, #2 in the Football Championship Subdivision, and Sacramento State is in the FCS quarterfinals for the first time in their history.
kslsports.com
Four-Star Edge Rusher Hunter Clegg Flips Commitment From Stanford To Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- They say winning cures all and that certainly appears to be the case for Utah football. After bullying USC in the Pac-12 Conference Championship for all to see, the Utes have had a rush of commitments ahead of Early Signing Day. Local four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg is the latest Utah commit after recently backing off his long-standing commitment to Stanford.
Cal Football: Ex-Golden Bears Duo Headed Home to Play at Arizona State
Two former Cal players who entered the transfer portal in recent days are headed home. Reserve running back DeCarlos Brooks and long snapper Slater Zellers will return to their home state to play for Pac-12 rival Arizona State. Both made their announcements via social media. Brooks and Zellers will play...
De La Salle vs. Lincoln: Harvard-bound Derek Thompson embodies core of Spartans
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — In 1999, Bob Ladouceur wrote a blueprint for the De La Salle-Concord football program, a five-page dissertation entitled "What is a Spartan?" A snapshot today of two-way senior lineman Derek Thompson would be a good accompaniment. Whip smart, unrelenting, ...
sfstandard.com
The Bay Versus LA: City Pride on the Line in Lincoln’s State Championship Game
The regional rivalry between the Bay Area and Los Angeles is represented through all sorts of sports matchups. None are more famous than the clashes between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers, but there are others to keep in mind. There’s the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers, and, in recent years, the Los Angeles Clippers. The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams met last year in the NFC Championship Game and face off twice per year in the regular season. The Los Angeles Angels may actually play in Anaheim, but their American League West rivalry with the Oakland Athletics has seen its share of heated moments. Cal and Stanford’s games against USC and UCLA are high-profile events in almost every sport, and while the San Jose Sharks are currently rebuilding, their battles with the Los Angeles Kings are among the most popular games on the schedule.
Emboldened athletes push back on old-school coaching methods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Some of Geoff Bond’s rowers loved and appreciated his demanding style. They thrived on how the coach at the University of California-San Diego pushed them to the limit while preparing them to take on the real world. But for others, Bond was a nightmare, with over-the-top intensity, an unpredictable temper and rage they abhorred. They say he regularly threatened to harm or kill team members. One heartbroken couple insists Bond’s behavior was to blame for their son’s suicide. Bond left his post earlier this year without any explanation from the school, and his employment status is...
Oakland Roots release stunning Black Panther Party inspired kits
The ‘Rooted In Power' kits pay homage to the Black Panther movement
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
oaklandside.org
Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
California housing reform bill introduced on day one of new session
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State lawmakers introduced over a hundred bills on the first day of session Monday. Senator Scott Wiener (D- San Francisco) unveiled his bill Tuesday, which he says will be a game changer for affordable housing. In addition to the bill, there’s also a new study out...
mix96sac.com
The #1 Ice Rink in the U.S. is in Northern California
If ice skating is one of your family’s favorite Holiday activities, you live in a great area for it. Yes! Yelp says Northern California has some of the TOP ice rinks in the whole country. In fact, 3 of the Top 10 rinks are here. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville was #10. South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe was #4. The #1 spot went to Snoopy’s Home Ice – Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. Here’s the full list:
oaklandside.org
Election hands setbacks, wins to renters and landlords in Oakland and Alameda County
The November election has given Oakland a batch of elected officials who, on the whole, may be the friendliest to renters’ issues of any set of city leaders in recent memory. Mayor-elect Sheng Thao is a renter herself, and a majority of city councilmembers either have substantial track records...
KQED
Guaranteed Income Program for Pregnant Black People Expands to 4 California Counties
A first-in-the-nation experiment to give cash to pregnant Black people in San Francisco is expanding to four counties in California after receiving $6.5 million in city and state funding. Since June 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has given $1,000 per month to nearly 150 Black residents during a portion of...
sfstandard.com
Protests Erupt Over City College Moving English Classes for Immigrants
Plans to relocate some English classes for immigrants in San Francisco have sparked protests by students who say the longer commute would make class harder to attend—and that could hurt enrollment. Immigrants flock to the English as a Second Language program at City College of San Francisco, which offers...
San Jose tees up massive golf course development
The San Jose City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision this week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
wnns.com
Working Out While High Seems To Be The Next Fitness Craze
Trainer Morgan English began smoking marijuana before she works out. Now, she owns and teaches classes for Stoned+Toned, a fitness company that blends cannabis and fitness in pursuit of community and a more pleasurable workout. The Los Angeles-based company is among those betting big on the legal cannabis boom bringing...
indybay.org
Report Back from Anti-TERF Action in Oakland: Eco-Fascists and Transphobes GTFO
We got wind that anti-trans micro celebrities lierre keith and kara dansky and their eco-fascist deep green resistance front group, women’s declaration international, were going to be staging a pro-carceral “protest” in oakland, at the court hearing of Dana Rivers, a trans woman convicted of murder. According to their call-out they don’t like the idea that Dana will potentially be, under california law, imprisoned with other women.
Bay Area financial tech company Plaid announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest sign of headwinds for the technology and financial-tech sectors in particular, San Francisco-based Plaid Inc. has laid off 260 staffers, according to a memo sent to staffers by CEO Zach Perret. The cuts impact about 20% of the staff of the company that connects financial accounts to apps. […]
sfstandard.com
Twitter HQ Bedrooms Investigated by SF Officials After Complaint
San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection is investigating bedrooms installed at Twitter’s headquarters at the behest of CEO Elon Musk. City officials are asking anyone with information or photos to contact them via SF’s customer service email. A complaint about the bedrooms was filed using the city’s 311 service.
