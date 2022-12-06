Read full article on original website
Stanford names Troy Taylor head coach
Stanford officially named Troy Taylor as the Cardinal’s new head football coach on Saturday. The former Sacramento State coach replaces
Fresh off big win, Northwestern faces Prairie View AM
Northwestern will look to maintain the momentum from its biggest win of the season when it hosts Prairie View A&M
No. 5 UConn tops LIU, is unbeaten ahead of Big East play
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Donovan Clingan keeps raising the bar with each game in his first season with UConn. The 7-foot-2 center had a career-high 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 5 UConn over Long Island University 114-61 on Saturday. It was Clingan’s second double-double of the season, and one of five players who scored in double digits for UConn (11-0). Sophomore Jordan Hawkins had a team-high 22 points and was 6 of 9 on 3-pointers; freshman Alex Karaban turned in a career-high 19 points; Adama Sanogo added 16 points and Naheim Alleyne added 11. “We have to come into every game with the mindset that the other team is trying to win, too,” said Clingan, who shot 10-for-10 from the field. “It’s important to get every win and this one was important as the last nonconference game.”
Funk, Dread hot from 3 as Penn State beats No. 17 Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Andrew Funk and Myles Dread combined for 11 3-pointers to give Penn State a 74-59 win over No. 17 Illinois on Saturday. Funk and Jalen Pickett led all scorers with 20 points each, Seth Lundy added 16 and Dread had 15 to give the Nittany Lions (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) notched their first road Big Ten win against a top-20 team since beating No. 16 Michigan State in 2020. “There’s not many people that are going to come in here and win,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “You prepare for a game like this, you see their talent, you see how hard they play. This crowd, how involved they are, the atmosphere, this is a tough place to play.” Matthew Mayer led Illinois (7-3, 0-2) with 14 points, all in the first half.
Capaccio: Jets at Bills: Sal's keys, notes, and stats
The Buffalo Bills will be looking for their fourth win in a row on Sunday when they host the New York Jets. In order to do that, here are my three keys to the game, plus notes and stats.
Roach sidelined by toe injury for No. 15 Blue Devils
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — No. 15 Duke won’t have starting guard Jeremy Roach for Saturday’s game against Maryland-Eastern Shore due to a toe injury. The school announced he would be sidelined about two hours before the afternoon tipoff. It marks the first missed game in the third-year guard’s career. Roach is averaging 13.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Blue Devils. He had started all 11 games so far for first-year coach Jon Scheyer’s squad, including 22 points to tie a career high with three 3-pointers in a win against Iowa earlier this week in the Jimmy V Classic in New York. The Blue Devils won’t play again until Dec. 20, when they visit in-state Atlantic Coast Conference foe Wake Forest.
