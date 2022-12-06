Read full article on original website
5-year-old Aspen Jeter safe, father arrested: Orangeburg County officials
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Five-year-old Aspen Jeter of Orangeburg County was found alive and safe after her mother was found dead and the little girl disappeared for nearly a month, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Her father, Antar Jeter, who investigators believed were with Aspen, was also found and charged in the mother's death.
Shots fired near SC hydro station days after shooting at NC substation: Deputies
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Deputies are investigating after someone fired shots near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. According to Sheriff Lee Boan, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Boan tells WACH Fox News, investigators got a report that someone shot out of the passenger side...
SC State President makes statement; says wooden rifle caused temporary campus lockdown
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — SC State University President Alexander Conyers addressed the media Thursday after the school went into lockdown for just over 2 hours earlier that day. Earlier Thursday, the University received reports that a man possibly with a gun was seen roaming the campus, prompting the school...
Lugoff man flips $15 lottery ticket win into $375,000
LUGOFF, SC — A Midlands man turned a $15 lottery win into a $375,000 windfall, according to the SC Education Lottery. It happened at the S M Mart on Hwq 1 S. in Lugoff, where he cashed in a $15 winning ticket and decided to use those winnings to buy another scratch-off.
