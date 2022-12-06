ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

5-year-old Aspen Jeter safe, father arrested: Orangeburg County officials

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Five-year-old Aspen Jeter of Orangeburg County was found alive and safe after her mother was found dead and the little girl disappeared for nearly a month, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Her father, Antar Jeter, who investigators believed were with Aspen, was also found and charged in the mother's death.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Lugoff man flips $15 lottery ticket win into $375,000

LUGOFF, SC — A Midlands man turned a $15 lottery win into a $375,000 windfall, according to the SC Education Lottery. It happened at the S M Mart on Hwq 1 S. in Lugoff, where he cashed in a $15 winning ticket and decided to use those winnings to buy another scratch-off.
LUGOFF, SC

