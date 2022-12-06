ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPD in the Community: East Boston Community Service Officers Kick Off Hockey Skills Sessions at the Porazzo Skating Rink in East Boston

BPD in the Community: Officers assigned to the District A-7 (East Boston) Community Service Office are once again conducting an on-ice hockey drill program at the Porrazzo Skating Rink located at 199 Coleridge Street in East Boston. Sessions will begin one week from today, on Thursday December 15, 2022, and are tentatively scheduled to run through April 6, 2023.
16-Year-Old Male Arrested After Loaded Firearm Recovered During Domestic Disturbance in Roslindale

Calls involving domestic violence are some of the most dangerous any officer will ever encounter. Last night, at about 5:00 PM on Thursday December 8, 2022, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested a 16-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges after responding to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Roslindale. During the incident, officers were able to safely recover a partially loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point handgun.
