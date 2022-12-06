Successful Rapid Transformation of Life Sciences Industry Relies on Collaboration — and Box has the Right Tech Solutions to Facilitate That

Read full article on original website
futurumresearch.com
Making Hybrid Work Work as a Long-Term Solution
Remote work was meant to be a temporary solution until we could safely return to the office. But fast forward to almost three years later, the hybrid work model remains a reality for many organizations. Employees have been vocal about a desire for more flexibility and a pandemic-inspired shift to hybrid work has shown that work is less about a physical place and all about the ability to collaborate and be productive.
IBM Consulting + AWS: From Better Together to Innovation Together – The Six Five In the Booth
The Six Five In The Booth at AWS reInvent 2022. Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman sit down with Mahmoud Elmashni, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting, and Atul Sharma, Senior Director, ERP Platforms, Johnson & Johnson. Their discussion covers:. How the IBM – AWS consulting partnership has developed over the last year...
Dell Technologies
The Six Five team discusses Dell Technologies. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.
Marvell Earnings
The Six Five team discusses Marvell Earnings. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.
Why Edge-to-Cloud Platform? Why HPE?
The introduction of HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise fulfills the fast-growing customer demand for a modern and transformed private cloud experience with an automated, flexible, scalable, pay-as-you-go private cloud for traditional and cloud-native workloads. This includes delivering solutions and services that are easy to access and easy to use, enabling businesses to transform according to their business goals while providing an unparalleled customer experience. As such, these businesses can adapt to market forces in the way that make the most sense to them in advancing their business outcomes.
Lattice Semiconductor Ready to Power Innovation across Mid-Range FPGA Market with Lattice Avant Debut
Analyst Take: Lattice is aiming skillfully by targeting the small factor mid-range FPGA market segment with its Lattice Avant platform debut. The new Lattice Avant 16nm FinFET platform is designed to provide the portfolio foundation to enable Lattice to deliver low-power and small form factor breakthroughs across the mid-range FPGA segment.
IBM-AWS Software Agreement: Alliance Update with IBM’s Tom Rosamilia – The Six Five In the Booth
The Six Five In The Booth at AWS re:Invent 2022. Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman sit down with Tom Rosamilia, SVP of Software, IBM. Their discussion covers:. IBM’s Embeddable AI strategy and how it may be leveraged with AWS. Be sure to subscribe to The Six Five Webcast so...
