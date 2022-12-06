Trends in Unified Communications, Challenges Customers Face in Leveling Up Business Comms, and What’s Ahead for Mitel

Read full article on original website
Making Hybrid Work Work as a Long-Term Solution
Remote work was meant to be a temporary solution until we could safely return to the office. But fast forward to almost three years later, the hybrid work model remains a reality for many organizations. Employees have been vocal about a desire for more flexibility and a pandemic-inspired shift to hybrid work has shown that work is less about a physical place and all about the ability to collaborate and be productive.
Tanium Converge 2022 Recap: Converged Endpoint Management, the Convergence of IT Ops and Security, and Highlighting Key Partnerships
Analyst Take: One of the key takeaways from the Tanium Converge 2022 event that I recently attended in Austin was that Converged Endpoint Management (XEM) is a game changer. The ability of IT teams to have visibility across every endpoint, every team, and every workflow is, in no small measure, what allows CIOs and other IT leaders to sleep at night.
AWS re:Invent
The Six Five team discusses AWS re:Invent. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.
Marvell Earnings
The Six Five team discusses Marvell Earnings. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.
Lattice Semiconductor Ready to Power Innovation across Mid-Range FPGA Market with Lattice Avant Debut
Analyst Take: Lattice is aiming skillfully by targeting the small factor mid-range FPGA market segment with its Lattice Avant platform debut. The new Lattice Avant 16nm FinFET platform is designed to provide the portfolio foundation to enable Lattice to deliver low-power and small form factor breakthroughs across the mid-range FPGA segment.
Why Edge-to-Cloud Platform? Why HPE?
The introduction of HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise fulfills the fast-growing customer demand for a modern and transformed private cloud experience with an automated, flexible, scalable, pay-as-you-go private cloud for traditional and cloud-native workloads. This includes delivering solutions and services that are easy to access and easy to use, enabling businesses to transform according to their business goals while providing an unparalleled customer experience. As such, these businesses can adapt to market forces in the way that make the most sense to them in advancing their business outcomes.
IBM-AWS Software Agreement: Alliance Update with IBM’s Tom Rosamilia – The Six Five In the Booth
The Six Five In The Booth at AWS re:Invent 2022. Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman sit down with Tom Rosamilia, SVP of Software, IBM. Their discussion covers:. IBM’s Embeddable AI strategy and how it may be leveraged with AWS. Be sure to subscribe to The Six Five Webcast so...
Couchbase Continues Upward Trend in an Increasingly Competitive Database Space
Analyst Take: At AWS re:Invent last week the majority of the talk on the main stage and in breakout sessions focused on data, the manipulation of data, how teams manage data, and how enterprises garner insights from data. As enterprises focus on driving innovation and mitigating costs, the competitive landscape...
MongoDB Announces Solid Q3 Earnings
Analyst Take: MongoDB is a company focused on empowering developers with the company’s developer data platform delivered increasingly through a cloud consumption model known as Atlas. The company has had explosive growth over the last few years since pivoting to a cloud-based model and has more than 39,100 customers in over 100 countries. The developer focus has served the company well, with the MongoDB database platform having been downloaded over 325 million times.
Prioritizing Security Without Sacrificing Customer Experience: A Win-Win for Everyone
In this age of digital transformation, nearly every company that allows for web or app-based account creation vulnerable to fraud from fake accounts or unauthorized account sharing. Whether it be ecommerce, on-demand services like ride shares and grocery delivery, video streaming, or financial and payment apps everyone, from both B2B and B2C companies, are at risk.
