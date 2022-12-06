Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
dctheaterarts.org
Mirth off the cuff from Improvised Shakespeare Company at KenCen
With the amount of Shakespeare in DC (home to the Folger Library, Shakespeare Theatre Company, and outfits like Taffety Punk) and improv comedy (looking at you, Washington Improv Theater, DC Improv, and Dojo Comedy), the Venn diagram of people who would love the Improvised Shakespeare Company might be a single circle. Or maybe concentric circles, like a target, because this troupe of jesters hits the mark when it comes to comedy.
alxnow.com
Vienna-based chocolate and coffee shop coming to Old Town
(Updated 1:40 p.m.) A coffee shop founded by Iraqi immigrants has filed a permit to open in Old Town. Lily’s Chocolate and Coffee is coming to 631 King Street at the intersection with S. Washington Street. The site was previously Francesca’s until it closed in 2020. The shop...
ffxnow.com
New bookstore in Herndon aims to tell ‘A Thousand Stories’ and more
While on vacation over the summer, Michelle Ratto became aware of the lack of independent bookstores in Herndon and realized she wanted to fill that void. Ratto and her business partner Beth Luke — who describe themselves as avid leaders — made that dream come true last month by opening A Thousand Stories, a bookstore with more than 1,000 titles.
virginia.edu
‘UVA Night at Winter Wander’ Offers Free Admission to Boar’s Head Resort Light Show
Editor's Note: Due to extraordinary demand and response, ALL tickets (faculty/staff and student) are now sold out for UVA Night at Winter Wander for Monday, Dec. 12. The University of Virginia today announced a special opportunity for members of the University community to experience – at no cost – the Boar’s Head Resort Winter Wander Trail of Lights.
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening event
A highly-rated restaurant in Virginia just announced the date for its grand opening event, and they are offering some great discounts to patrons who come out to help them celebrate. Read on to learn more.
cbs19news
Martha Jefferson House now serving non-residents
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holistic healing center opened at Martha Jefferson House on Thursday. It's called Brookwood Health and Wellness and offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The director of Martha Jefferson House, Dr. Heather Parrott, introduced the holistic approach for residents a year ago. She said the...
Married Couple's VA Restaurant Named 'Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'
Before you die, you've got to try this place.In Virginia, that's Three Blacksmiths in Sperryville. The restaurant made the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals."One reviewer called it the "one of the best dinners I've ever had." Others called it a "destination …
theburn.com
Lettuce Be Loco closes its doors in Leesburg
Sad news on the Leesburg restaurant scene, where the gourmet salad shop Lettuce Be Loco has closed its doors permanently. The Burn confirmed the news today. The restaurant’s last day was last week. No reason for the closure was given. Lettuce Be Loco opened to much fanfare one year...
Final farewell for RFK Stadium: Orange wooden seats on sale
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s the end of an era. D.C. is saying a final goodbye to the iconic RFK Stadium. The stadium will be demolished and used for future projects such as housing. It opened back in 1961 as the D.C. stadium and was later renamed to honor Senator Robert F. Kennedy in […]
WHSV
Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
WUSA
Alexandria, Virginia Christmas market returns Saturday
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — If you're looking to get ahead on your holiday shopping or simply get in the spirit, Alexandria will bring more than 100 artisans to Old Town Saturday to help you do just that on Saturday. The annual event will take place at John Carlyle Square, where...
WTOP
‘The most interesting store in the world’ opens in Georgetown
Lifestyle store Showfields, whose eclectic, curated inventories frequently change, has opened a store in Georgetown. The three-story store is at 3077 M St. NW, the former Brooks Brothers store that owner EastBanc most recently repurposed as Concept 31/M, a temporary space for small D.C.-area merchants and designers who’d never had a physical store to try out brick and mortar.
The Holiday Milkshakes at this Virginia Country Store are Bucket List Worthy
Virginia is home to many old-fashioned general stores. Typically found in the middle of nowhere along quiet country roads and filled with homemade food, gifts, and vintage memorabilia, these community staples are relics of a bygone era.
fredericksburg.today
LISTEN: Town Talk/Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank
WATCH: Direct connection to the North Pole from downtown Fredericksburg! Letters to Santa box!
restonnow.com
Fogo de Chão steakhouse officially open in Reston Town Center
Reston Town Center welcomed a Brazilian steak house to its mix of tenants earlier this month. Fogo de Chão opened on Friday (Dec. 2) at 11915 Democracy Drive. A portion of the first week of sales will go to Reston-based nonprofit organization Cornerstones, along with unused meals. The Reston...
NBC Washington
News4's Pat Collins to Retire at End of 2022
"My career has morphed into two things," longtime News4 reporter Pat Collins is fond of quipping. "I cover murders, and I measure snow." But Collins — who announced he will retire from News4 at the end of the year — has done so much more than that. And to the D.C. area, he is an institution.
WRIC TV
Cow smashes through physician office doors in Virginia after jumping off trailer, lassoed to safety by local ‘cow catchers’
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This may sound like something out of a movie, but it’s not; a 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange, Virginia. The cow was in the middle of being taken to be sold to Knights...
loudounnow.com
Music Teacher, Single Mom Announces Ashburn Campaign
Catholic school music teacher Ana Quijano has announced she will run for the Ashburn District seat on the Board of Supervisors, seeking the Republican nomination. Quijano teaches music at Saint Theresa Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Ashburn, and has already garnered endorsements from two former supervisors. She is also the single mother to two girls.
WHSV
Family remembers fallen officer from Front Royal
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jesse Dove from Front Royal passed away this weekend after a drowning accident during a hunting trip in Kansas. Dove lived a life of service. “He loved his community, he loved being a part of it anyway that he could serve he would be there for you,” Joshua Dove, Jesse’s brother said.
This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf
A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at The Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of The Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest liveaboard community.By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at The Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good...
