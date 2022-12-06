ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dctheaterarts.org

Mirth off the cuff from Improvised Shakespeare Company at KenCen

With the amount of Shakespeare in DC (home to the Folger Library, Shakespeare Theatre Company, and outfits like Taffety Punk) and improv comedy (looking at you, Washington Improv Theater, DC Improv, and Dojo Comedy), the Venn diagram of people who would love the Improvised Shakespeare Company might be a single circle. Or maybe concentric circles, like a target, because this troupe of jesters hits the mark when it comes to comedy.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Vienna-based chocolate and coffee shop coming to Old Town

(Updated 1:40 p.m.) A coffee shop founded by Iraqi immigrants has filed a permit to open in Old Town. Lily’s Chocolate and Coffee is coming to 631 King Street at the intersection with S. Washington Street. The site was previously Francesca’s until it closed in 2020. The shop...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

New bookstore in Herndon aims to tell ‘A Thousand Stories’ and more

While on vacation over the summer, Michelle Ratto became aware of the lack of independent bookstores in Herndon and realized she wanted to fill that void. Ratto and her business partner Beth Luke — who describe themselves as avid leaders — made that dream come true last month by opening A Thousand Stories, a bookstore with more than 1,000 titles.
HERNDON, VA
virginia.edu

‘UVA Night at Winter Wander’ Offers Free Admission to Boar’s Head Resort Light Show

Editor's Note: Due to extraordinary demand and response, ALL tickets (faculty/staff and student) are now sold out for UVA Night at Winter Wander for Monday, Dec. 12. The University of Virginia today announced a special opportunity for members of the University community to experience – at no cost – the Boar’s Head Resort Winter Wander Trail of Lights.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Martha Jefferson House now serving non-residents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holistic healing center opened at Martha Jefferson House on Thursday. It's called Brookwood Health and Wellness and offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The director of Martha Jefferson House, Dr. Heather Parrott, introduced the holistic approach for residents a year ago. She said the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theburn.com

Lettuce Be Loco closes its doors in Leesburg

Sad news on the Leesburg restaurant scene, where the gourmet salad shop Lettuce Be Loco has closed its doors permanently. The Burn confirmed the news today. The restaurant’s last day was last week. No reason for the closure was given. Lettuce Be Loco opened to much fanfare one year...
LEESBURG, VA
WHSV

Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WUSA

Alexandria, Virginia Christmas market returns Saturday

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — If you're looking to get ahead on your holiday shopping or simply get in the spirit, Alexandria will bring more than 100 artisans to Old Town Saturday to help you do just that on Saturday. The annual event will take place at John Carlyle Square, where...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

‘The most interesting store in the world’ opens in Georgetown

Lifestyle store Showfields, whose eclectic, curated inventories frequently change, has opened a store in Georgetown. The three-story store is at 3077 M St. NW, the former Brooks Brothers store that owner EastBanc most recently repurposed as Concept 31/M, a temporary space for small D.C.-area merchants and designers who’d never had a physical store to try out brick and mortar.
WASHINGTON, DC
restonnow.com

Fogo de Chão steakhouse officially open in Reston Town Center

Reston Town Center welcomed a Brazilian steak house to its mix of tenants earlier this month. Fogo de Chão opened on Friday (Dec. 2) at 11915 Democracy Drive. A portion of the first week of sales will go to Reston-based nonprofit organization Cornerstones, along with unused meals. The Reston...
RESTON, VA
NBC Washington

News4's Pat Collins to Retire at End of 2022

"My career has morphed into two things," longtime News4 reporter Pat Collins is fond of quipping. "I cover murders, and I measure snow." But Collins — who announced he will retire from News4 at the end of the year — has done so much more than that. And to the D.C. area, he is an institution.
WASHINGTON, DC
loudounnow.com

Music Teacher, Single Mom Announces Ashburn Campaign

Catholic school music teacher Ana Quijano has announced she will run for the Ashburn District seat on the Board of Supervisors, seeking the Republican nomination. Quijano teaches music at Saint Theresa Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Ashburn, and has already garnered endorsements from two former supervisors. She is also the single mother to two girls.
ASHBURN, VA
WHSV

Family remembers fallen officer from Front Royal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jesse Dove from Front Royal passed away this weekend after a drowning accident during a hunting trip in Kansas. Dove lived a life of service. “He loved his community, he loved being a part of it anyway that he could serve he would be there for you,” Joshua Dove, Jesse’s brother said.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Axios DC

This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf

A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at The Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of The Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest liveaboard community.By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in  October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at The Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy