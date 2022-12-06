With the amount of Shakespeare in DC (home to the Folger Library, Shakespeare Theatre Company, and outfits like Taffety Punk) and improv comedy (looking at you, Washington Improv Theater, DC Improv, and Dojo Comedy), the Venn diagram of people who would love the Improvised Shakespeare Company might be a single circle. Or maybe concentric circles, like a target, because this troupe of jesters hits the mark when it comes to comedy.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO