A doctor who lost 100 pounds shared 4 weight loss tips that worked for her
Dr. Emi Hosoda said she lost 100 pounds and managed to keep it off by restricting sugar, drinking water, and starting strength training.
Weight can pile back on if you stop using semaglutide drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, doctor warns
Semaglutide has shown promise for the treatment of obesity, but it must be taken for life or the weight will pile back on, an expert said.
Doctors dismissed a woman's back pain as pregnancy-related, but she really had stage 4 cancer, her family says
A London mom was in such pain she sometimes couldn't leave her bed. Two weeks postpartum, she was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer.
Healthline
Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For
Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
Phys.org
Why married mothers end up doing more housework when they start out-earning their husbands
The idea of a male "breadwinner" in married heterosexual couples might seem old fashioned. But as a social construct, the view that a husband's primary role is to earn money has proved to be exceptionally durable. Research shows that in many countries there is still a strong expectation that men...
Live longer by eating more carbs and less meat, according to the man who unlocked secrets to living to age 100
The healthiest diets in the world include plenty of carbs like beans, but almost no red meat, according to the expert on Blue Zones longevity diets.
Can't find children's Tylenol? You might not need it, doctors say
The surge of viral illnesses in children nationwide, driven by cases of RSV, flu and COVID-19, is causing high demand for certain medicine including children's Tylenol.
WebMD
Several Supplements May Give the Heart a Boost
Dec. 8, 2022 – Certain antioxidant supplements – such as omega-3 fatty acids, folic acid, and coenzyme Q10 – may benefit your heart’s health, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Researchers looked at the findings from nearly...
Healthline
Strep A Outbreak: What to Know About Symptoms, Risks, and Treatments
Step A is a bacteria that causes a myriad of conditions including scarlet fever and strep throat. Invasive Group A Strep has been linked to a number of recent deaths in UK children. Common treatments include antibiotics like amoxicillin. This month the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) released a...
The flu can be a big deal for children. Here's why
Laura Tejeda had been up watching her 7-month-old daughter Zoelis' breathing all night this past November. She had been to a local hospital near the family's home earlier in the day, concerned about a fever and Zoelis' breathing being off, but had been sent home. In the middle of the night, Tejeda watched Zoelis' chest tighten, and she knew she had to act. She got in a taxi from the Bronx to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, where a nurse took one look at Zoelis and brought her straight to the back.
BBC
Cost of living: 'It upsets me that I rely on a food bank to eat'
Since September, 20-year-old Elijah Heyns has seen his bills triple, forcing him to live off £15 a week. Despite studying Level 3 Engineering at college in Southend in Essex full time whilst living independently, Elijah's age means his grant excludes free college meals. This has left Elijah increasingly dependent...
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes Drug Tirzepatide Put on Fast Track for Use for Weight Loss: What to Know
Medical professionals say they are pleased that federal regulators have fast tracked the type 2 diabetes drug tirzepatide to potentially be used as a weight-loss treatment. However, they also caution that these types of medications can have serious side effects, so they should be taken under the guidance of a doctor.
Are You In A 'Permacrisis'? Here's How To Tell.
If 2022 was a tough mental health year, you’re not alone. Therapists share the signs you’re in this state and how to deal.
The price of ‘sugar free’: are sweeteners as harmless as we thought?
The long read: We know we need to cut down on sugar. But replacing it with artificial compounds isn’t necessarily the answer
WebMD
Higher Vitamin D Levels in Brain Tissue Linked to Better Brain Function
Dec. 9, 2022 – In a first of its kind study, higher levels of vitamin D in brain tissue were associated with lower rates of dementia and mild cognitive impairment. Dietary and nutritional factors have long been linked to thinking or reasoning ability in older adults. But previous studies of vitamin D only looked at dietary intake or measurements of it in the blood, said the study’s lead author, Kyla Shea, PhD, an associate professor at Tufts University.
Eating ultra-processed foods like hot dogs and cereal bars may increase your risk of dementia, study finds
A new study of 10,000 adults found brain-aging was fastest in people whose diets feature heavily processed foods.
Business Insider
Instead of keeping my money in one place, I've found squirreling it away in different spots makes saving easier and more fun
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. My mom taught me to keep...
An earlobe crease may predict heart disease for people under 40 — here's what to look for
In one study, researchers found that earlobe creases may predict as many as 80% of coronary artery disease cases for people under 40.
After age 65, Americans consistently spend less: report
Story at a glance Once Americans reach age 65, their spending consistently declines regardless of whether they’re wealthy or have lower levels of financial resources. That’s according to a new study from the Rand Corporation. Researchers assessed data from the Health and Retirement Study and found spending adjusted for inflation declined for single and coupled…
Food Network
The Best Vitamin D Supplements, According to a Nutritionist
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin you’ve probably heard a lot about for its immunity-boosting properties and importance for bone health. In recent years, research determined that many folks may not be getting enough vitamin D through food, so supplementation can be a great solution. Not sure why you need vitamin D or a supplement? A dietitian explains the benefits of vitamin D and shares some of the best vitamin D supplements on the market.
