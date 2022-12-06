ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthline

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For

Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
WebMD

Several Supplements May Give the Heart a Boost

Dec. 8, 2022 – Certain antioxidant supplements – such as omega-3 fatty acids, folic acid, and coenzyme Q10 – may benefit your heart’s health, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Researchers looked at the findings from nearly...
Healthline

Strep A Outbreak: What to Know About Symptoms, Risks, and Treatments

Step A is a bacteria that causes a myriad of conditions including scarlet fever and strep throat. Invasive Group A Strep has been linked to a number of recent deaths in UK children. Common treatments include antibiotics like amoxicillin. This month the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) released a...
MARYLAND STATE
CNN

The flu can be a big deal for children. Here's why

Laura Tejeda had been up watching her 7-month-old daughter Zoelis' breathing all night this past November. She had been to a local hospital near the family's home earlier in the day, concerned about a fever and Zoelis' breathing being off, but had been sent home. In the middle of the night, Tejeda watched Zoelis' chest tighten, and she knew she had to act. She got in a taxi from the Bronx to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, where a nurse took one look at Zoelis and brought her straight to the back.
BBC

Cost of living: 'It upsets me that I rely on a food bank to eat'

Since September, 20-year-old Elijah Heyns has seen his bills triple, forcing him to live off £15 a week. Despite studying Level 3 Engineering at college in Southend in Essex full time whilst living independently, Elijah's age means his grant excludes free college meals. This has left Elijah increasingly dependent...
WebMD

Higher Vitamin D Levels in Brain Tissue Linked to Better Brain Function

Dec. 9, 2022 – In a first of its kind study, higher levels of vitamin D in brain tissue were associated with lower rates of dementia and mild cognitive impairment. Dietary and nutritional factors have long been linked to thinking or reasoning ability in older adults. But previous studies of vitamin D only looked at dietary intake or measurements of it in the blood, said the study’s lead author, Kyla Shea, PhD, an associate professor at Tufts University.
The Hill

After age 65, Americans consistently spend less: report

Story at a glance Once Americans reach age 65, their spending consistently declines regardless of whether they’re wealthy or have lower levels of financial resources. That’s according to a new study from the Rand Corporation. Researchers assessed data from the Health and Retirement Study and found spending adjusted for inflation declined for single and coupled…
Food Network

The Best Vitamin D Supplements, According to a Nutritionist

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin you’ve probably heard a lot about for its immunity-boosting properties and importance for bone health. In recent years, research determined that many folks may not be getting enough vitamin D through food, so supplementation can be a great solution. Not sure why you need vitamin D or a supplement? A dietitian explains the benefits of vitamin D and shares some of the best vitamin D supplements on the market.

