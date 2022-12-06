Read full article on original website
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Doty ready for life after football
Jake Doty put everything he had into the block. Six yards past the line of scrimmage, the Myrtle Beach senior engaged. In another time, that contact might have sprung John Simmons or Adam Randall for a touchdown. In another time, public address announcer Ryan Elswick might be letting folks as far away as Broadway at the Beach know the Seahawks were about to cross the goal line. And in another time, Doty would have been celebrating with his teammates a few seconds later.
myhorrynews.com
Longtime football coach Earley named to top SCACA post
Since Scott Earley left the Myrtle Beach football program after the 2008 football season, he’s risen up the ranks. In addition to becoming one of the top-paid high school football coaches in South Carolina, Earley has taken on a bigger role with the South Carolina Football Coaches Association, the South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association and the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
WMBF
‘The Christmas they deserve’: S.C. high school football players provide shopping spree for kids
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Christmas came early for a number of young students in the Myrtle Beach area on Thursday. Players selected for Saturday’s Touchstone Energy Cooperative Bowl took a break from practicing to accompany students on a Christmas shopping spree at Target. “So we have 88 players,...
WMBF
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Wacmaaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional details...
Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina or you travel there often, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WMBF
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South Carolina
South Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
drifttravel.com
Reckless Driving Accidents: Myrtle Beach Laws To Consider When Filing a Claim
Were you involved in a reckless driving accident in Myrtle Beach? If the other driver was driving recklessly or you made a major mistake when driving, there are specific laws in Myrtle Beach to consider before you file a claim with your car insurance company. South Carolina law defines reckless...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: New hours announced for Business Recovery Center in Georgetown
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance at several disaster recovery centers. The Business Recovery Center in Pawleys Island announced it will be changing its operating hours to 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays effective Dec. 9.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)
Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
Green Sea school bus with 1 student on board involved in Thursday crash, district says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea school bus with one student on board was involved in a crash Thursday morning, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. No injuries were reported in the crash, Bourcier said. Details about where the crash happened were not immediately available. News13 has reached out to South […]
Family continues toy drive for man killed in Myrtle Beach shooting as suspect trial moves ahead
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As closing statements in a trial for a double murder at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach are scheduled for Monday, the family of Darius Hemingway is using a foundation created in his name to honor his giving spirit. Hemingway’s family said he loved kids and always wanted to find […]
Little River woman allegedly redeemed stolen scratch-off lottery tickets worth hundreds of dollars in Horry County, SLED says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River woman is facing charges after she allegedly redeemed hundreds of dollars worth of stolen scratch-off lottery tickets at several retail outlets in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Melanie Kay Vanskiver, 60, was charged with six counts of “intent to defraud, counterfeit game […]
WATCH: Video shows stolen ambulance crash in South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after a stolen ambulance crashed Thursday afternoon on Highway 501 at Burning Ridge Road in Conway, South Carolina. A WBTW News13 viewer provided this video of the crash taking place. According to Conway police spokesperson, someone stole the ambulance belonging to a private company from the area […]
wbtw.com
Near record warmth tonight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud coverage will be intermittent throughout the day, but there will be more periods of shade versus sun, especially in the Pee Dee. Cloud cover will not hinder temperatures from rising. Most cities are going to make it into the mid-70s, but record-high temperatures are not going to be in jeopardy this afternoon.
myhorrynews.com
HCPD investigating homicide after Green Sea victim dies in shooting
A 21-year-old person from Green Sea died at Grand Strand Medical Center Wednesday morning from injuries sustained during a Tuesday night shooting in Longs, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Horry County police are investigating the death of Demarques Rascoe-McCallum as a homicide, the coroner's office said. The shooting...
Trial starts for 2 men accused in 2020 double-murder at Myrtle Beach restaurant
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Opening arguments and witness testimony began Tuesday morning in Horry County Circuit Court in the double-murder trial of two men charged in a 2020 shooting at a Myrtle Beach restaurant that also wounded six other people. Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter were among four people charged after Antonio Woods, 38, […]
WMBF
SCHP: Driver killed in crash along Highway 501 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died after a crash along Highway 501 in Marion County Tuesday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said the single-vehicle crash happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night along Highway 501 near Sandclay Drive. LCpl. Tidwell said the vehicle was...
constructiondive.com
BMW supplier to build $810M EV battery cell plant in South Carolina
Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a large-scale battery cell production facility in northeast South Carolina to support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group, the company announced Tuesday. Per the agreement, the Japan-based battery maker will supply lithium-ion batteries designed for next generation electric vehicles manufactured at...
