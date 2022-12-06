Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
So, how will Call of Duty actually run on Nintendo Switch?
The first thing that springs to mind when Microsoft declared it would be bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo devices after their acquisition of Activision-Blizzard (pending approval), by locking in a 10-year deal (also still, at this time, pending approval) is how well would actually it run on Nintendo Switch platforms?
dotesports.com
Is the Overwatch 2 season 2 premium battle pass worth it?
Another season, another battle pass. Overwatch 2 has taken its cues from other popular free-to-play FPS games in the industry and incorporated a battle pass system. Each season, players can earn battle pass XP as they play, which levels up their pass over time and grants cosmetic rewards as they reach different tiers. There are two battle pass tracks: free, which all players have access to, and premium, which costs about $10 and grants rewards much more frequently.
dotesports.com
New Apex Legends character leaks have players going Ballistic
Another day, another leak in Apex Legends. The pattern isn’t new, but it is usually exciting for players looking forward to new content. And today brought great news for players, as a couple of popular leakers and insiders combined to bring new information for a new legend that was first mentioned in the huge character leak that occurred prior to season 13 of Apex.
dotesports.com
Got rhythm? Fortnite will test players’ musical skills with a new—and unusual—weapon, leaks claim
Fortnite has maintained its player base for a successful five years through the introduction of surprising and interesting new mechanics. Chapter Four has already brought improved graphics and movement abilities, and it looks like a new musical weapon might be changing the battle royale for good. A new guitar-based weapon...
dotesports.com
A Dead Space cosmetic could be coming to Fortnite soon, leak suggests
Dead Space is one of the most well-known sci-fi horror games and went on to spawn two additional sequels and success for the creative director behind it. Dead Space 3 is due for a remake to hit PC and consoles early next year and rumors are flying about a potential crossover that could be coming to Fortnite alongside it.
dotesports.com
Plus Ultra: Deku and crew could join Fortnite sooner than expected for collab with My Hero Academia
Fortnite has become the center of the multiverse of all franchises, seemingly just by declaring it so. The Zero Point was the first reality ever created, according to Epic Games, and every other franchise they’ve added to the game has been part of that extended reality. Now, the latest anime crew will be joining the battle royale, with the My Hero Academia collaboration expected as soon as next week.
dotesports.com
Leaked Apex Legends Hardcore mode could break recycled LTM trend—but players already doubt it
While the Wintertide event succeeded in bringing in a season 15 high player peak on Steam for Apex Legends, it didn’t do much to address players’ criticisms of the game using recycled and reused limited-time modes. This go-round for the Winter Express is the fourth year in a row that some version of the LTM has appeared in Apex, and the general sentiment on its return has been middling.
dotesports.com
Fortnite’s Hulk skin has one annoying flaw when matched with this Pickaxe
Over the last several years, Fortnite has managed to bring some of the best heroes from Marvel to the Island to fight it out in the battle royale. After many requests, Epic Games has finally brought The Incredible Hulk to the game in all his irradiated glory. It appears that there are some continuity errors when it’s compared to a previously released Hulk cosmetic, however.
dotesports.com
Activision is adding some red to the all-black L.A. Thieves Modern Warfare 2 skin
Activision may be changing the most popular Operator skin in Modern Warfare 2 in the latest update. Call of Duty released official promotional images for the mid-season update of MW2, which featured a new L.A. Thieves Operator skin. The L.A. Thieves had the most popular Call of Duty League Operator pack after the skin was released with an all-black color scheme with just the red logo on the front. This skin resembled another skin from Warzone known as Roze, which was another blackout skin that was popular among players for being difficult to spot on the map. The Thieves pack even hit the top 15 in sales on Steam, showcasing how many players were dishing out to have a skin that was slightly difficult to see.
dotesports.com
Early balance changes go live following the launch of Hearthstone’s March of the Lich King
We are less than a week into the lifespan of Hearthstone’s new March of the Lich King expansion, and already the expansion is making waves through Standard. Blizzard has already deployed an early balance patch that takes aim at two key cards in Standard. Sire Denathrius from Murder at Castle Nathria and Shockspitter, which debuted with March of the Lich King, have both received nerfs.
dotesports.com
How to get the Incredible Hulk skin in Fortnite
Fortnite has managed to recreate some of Earth’s mightiest heroes through its strong partnership with Marvel. Throughout the last few years, players have been introduced to characters like Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and many more iconic Marvel characters. One of the largest characters has been left out until now, though.
dotesports.com
All rewards and benefits for every Riot title on Xbox Game Pass
The Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals for any console or PC player who wants to play a whole plethora of different titles at the cost of a single subscription. Many gamers have been teetering on the fence about the service, but a new addition to the Game Pass family could help persuade Riot Games aficionados to jump on board.
dotesports.com
How to earn a Raid Key in MW2
In Modern Warfare 2’s upcoming midseason update, players will get the chance to take the role of Captain Price, Farah, and Gaz as they head off to breach the walls of a heavily-defended enemy fortress called Atomgrad. This new Raid game mode will take a good amount of teamwork...
dotesports.com
How to make or join a Group in Modern Warfare 2
The first midseason update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone 2, titled “Season 01 Reloaded,” launches on Dec. 14 with a wave of new content but also a plethora of quality-of-life improvements. Season 01 Reloaded features the launch of the first Special Ops Raid, the release...
dotesports.com
Guard Break: Street Fighter 6’s release date appears to have leaked early
Christmas has come a bit earlier than Street Fighter fans may have been expecting, with an early leak showing that SF6 may have a locked-in release date—and one that slightly differs from early predictions. According to a pre-order listing found on the PlayStation Store, SF6 is set to launch...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 is giving away a Legendary Ramattra skin on Twitch
Overwatch 2 players are in for a treat. Blizzard Entertainment is giving away high-value drops on Twitch up until Dec. 20. They include a Legendary skin for Ramattra, Overwatch’s latest hero. But to use this skin, you’ll need to unlock Ramattra first, which means you’ll have to reach at least level 45 of the battle pass or buy the premium version.
dotesports.com
Which AD carries are best to pair with Renata Glasc in League of Legends?
Renata Glasc is one of the most recent releases in League of Legends. The support champion hit the live servers on Patch 12.4, with a lot of curiosity from the community due to her game-breaking ultimate and the revival of her W. While she didn’t turn out to be as...
dotesports.com
Riot outlines League jungle changes and hints at what’s next for the role
The jungle saw the biggest shift in the League of Legends preseason this time around, and now Riot Games has gone into detail about the role. On Nov. 7, League game designer Ezra “Phlox” Lynn shed some light on the jungle changes in a State of the Jungle dev blog. He explained three main aspects of the role, including counter-jungling, optimizations, and pathing. He also hinted at what’s next for the jungle in the coming months.
dotesports.com
Fortnite player matches against opponent with one of the rarest cosmetics in the game
While many players will say that the start of Fortnite was sometime in 2017, the truth is that the game was undergoing Alpha testing as early as 2014. And as with most games, players who participated in Alpha testing are rewarded with special signifiers of their participation. Now a user has seemingly spotted a seven-year-old Alpha cosmetic in Fortnite.
dotesports.com
Game Pass owners will auto-unlock all League champions—but new info shows limitations on equipping skins
While League of Legends players may benefit greatly from content unlocked by connecting their Game Pass subscription and Riot Games account, one major aspect of the game will remain locked: purchasing skins. As part of today’s announcement regarding the collaboration between Riot and Xbox Game Pass, Riot revealed that while...
Comments / 0