ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
texasbreaking.com

Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$391 One-Time Payment For Each Eligible Child this December in Texas; Gov. Greg Abbott Confirms

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that an amount of $391 one-time payment will be given to each eligible child this December. The U.S. government has approved the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), according to Governor Greg Abbott. Department of Agriculture to provide Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally supported summer meal programs as a result of COVID-19 with the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT).
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Emergency SNAP food benefits extended for December 2022

AUSTIN, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 2, Governor Greg Abbott announced the extension of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of December. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide over $341.4 million in benefits to help approximately 1.6 million Texas households. Governor Abbott released the following statement “Thanks to SNAP benefits provided...
TEXAS STATE
B93

New Texas Homeowners- Don’t Fall For This Convincing Scam

There's a mail scam that's been going around for years at this point, and I don't want you to fall for it. Purchasing a new home is already an arduous, stressful, and paperwork-laden process without shelling out cash for this dumb, albeit very convincing, scam. What appears to be a...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state’s chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
TEXAS STATE
southarkansassun.com

$391 One-Time Payment Will Hit To The P-EBT Cards This Month in Texas; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that an amount of $391 one-time payment will be sent to the P-EBT cards this month to each eligible child. Many Texans still continue to face the negative impact of the pandemic and the soaring inflation rate that cause the increase in basic commodities. To address this problem, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that an amount of $391 relief check will be given to each Texan with an eligible child this month.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Bans TikTok

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is taking on the viral social media sensation TikTok. On Wednesday, Abbott banned the use of TikTok on state devices. Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday directed state agencies ban the use of TikTok on government issued devices. This only applies to state owned devices and does not impact private citizens or what apps they can have on their phones, tablets, and devices.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Flu Outbreaks Effecting Texans and Their Dogs

It's already a tough flu season. Many Texans are suffering. For dog owners, cuddling their beloved pet during an illness brings comfort. Now, your dog might also need comfort. Unfortunately, a nasty strain of dog flu is ravaging North Texas. Texas is now one of the hardest-hit states for canine...
TEXAS STATE
B93

Top 5 States That Have The Most Trucks! Where Does Texas Rank?

We love our TRUCKS here in Texas! Take a look around the next time you drive around. Chances are, you will see MORE trucks than any other type of vehicle on the roads of the Lone Star State! So, which state has the most trucks? And here does Texas rank. The top 5 may surprise you!
TEXAS STATE
B93

Can You Legally Live In An RV on Your Property in Texas?

We know you can live in an RV in a mancamp, but can you legally live in an RV on your own property in Texas?. Usually, when you live in an RV in a mancamp it is considered temporary housing, but if you decided to move on to a friend's or co-worker's property in your RV because you have decided to live here permanently, is that still legal?
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant

Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
B93

B93

Midland, TX
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy