BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Institutional investors enter 2023 with a somber view of the economy and mixed outlook for the markets on expectations of even higher interest rates, inflation and volatility, according to new survey findings published today by Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM). The vast majority (85%) believe the economy is or will be in a recession next year, which 54% think is necessary to get inflation under control. However, most (65%) institutions think the bigger risk ahead is stagflation, or a period of negative GDP growth with entrenched inflation and spiralling unemployment. Given the stakes, institutions believe a central bank policy error is one of the biggest threats to the economy, second only to war. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005092/en/ Top Economic Threats in 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

