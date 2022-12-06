Read full article on original website
Related
A key indicator of a coming economic downturn is pricing in nearly 100% chance of a 'Powell recession' in 2023
The NY Fed's Recession Probability model is flashing alarms for an incoming downturn, with odds at 38%. But given how reliable the indicator is, that's really a near-100% chance of a recession, according to DataTrek's Nicholas Colas. "It is clearly saying high short term interest rates are going to cause...
A luxury-furniture CEO warns that 'the housing market is collapsing at a level I haven't seen since 2008'
RH CEO Gary Friedman is known for his candid commentary, but other industry leaders believe the outlook for the real-estate industry is far less dire.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
Here's why BlackRock is forecasting a brutal global recession
Good morning, readers. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from New York. Some good news: We're on the brink of the weekend. Even better news: Tomorrow you'll receive a special weekend edition of the Opening Bell newsletter, featuring my conversation with one of Wall Street's most sought-after strategists. But today we're talking...
The US is heading for a 'swamp' recession which could mire the economy in a disappointing and slow recovery
JPMorgan's David Kelly said the US is "on the edge of a recession" but "it's not like standing on the edge of a cliff."
Why the world's top chip maker is doubling down on American manufacturing
The world's leading producer of advanced computer chips, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, announced an expanded $40 billion investment in its US production hub in Phoenix.
Brace for a stagflationary crisis that the Fed and other policymakers will be powerless to prevent, Nouriel Roubini warns
The global economy is headed for an unavoidable crash, according to Nouriel Roubini. The 'Dr Doom' economist warned that 'the mother of all stagflationary debt crises' is coming. The Federal Reserve might be powerless to prevent a collapse, he said. The global economy could be headed for crisis with policymakers...
CNBC
Main Street says America has dodged recession so far, but economic downturn is coming
On Main Street, many business owners expect the U.S. economy to enter a recession, but more say we are not experiencing one now. That's according to the latest CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey, which finds more small businesses pushing out their recession forecast to next year. The CNBC|SurveyMonkey data finds that...
Government shutdown would cost the US economy $1.8 billion a week, S&P says
Congress is flirting with a shutdown that would cost the US economy $1.8 billion for each week the government is closed, according to estimates by S&P Global Ratings.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Cramer Says Not to Fear Bearish Economic Talk From Bank CEOs – There's No ‘Financial Apocalypse'
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that they should take gloomy economic commentary from bank executives with a grain of salt. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday that inflation is eating away at consumers’ pocketbooks and could create a recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
Here are 5 reasons why the US could be in a recession by March, according to Bank of America
The US economy could enter a recession in 10-12 weeks, according to Bank of America. Investors and business CEOs have grown wary of a potential slowdown in the economy as the Fed hikes interest rates. These are the five reasons why Bank of America believes a recession could hit by...
Recession fears have paralyzed Wall Street as 2023 stock market predictions turn unusually bearish
Wall Street has turned unusually bearish on the stock market as their 2023 predictions arrive. Ongoing fears of an imminent economic recession have paralyzed Wall Street strategists. For the first time in more than 20 years, Wall Street expects a flat year for stocks in 2023. A 10% annual return...
German households less pessimistic on inflation, survey shows
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German households are becoming less pessimistic about inflation prospects, predicting a moderation in price pressures over the next year, the Bundesbank said on Friday based on a monthly survey of consumer expectations.
On The Money — Is the housing recession upon us?
Economists say the U.S. housing market is in a recession and the broader economy will soon follow. We’ll also look at the bipartisan effort to get Sam Bankman-Fried to testify and more on Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) permitting push. But first, see why the GOP is gearing up to dump Trump. Welcome to On The Money, your…
9fin Raises $23 Million Series A+ to Accelerate Growth Plans in North America
LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- 9fin, an analytics platform for debt capital markets, today announced a $23 million Series A+ led by new investor Spark Capital with participation from existing investors Redalpine, AI Seed, Seedcamp, 500 Startups, and Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital. Spark Capital General Partner, Alex Finkelstein, will join 9fin’s Board. The new capital will be used to scale the 9fin team, grow its presence in the US market and expand its product into new asset classes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005187/en/ 9fin co-founders Hussam El-Sheikh and Steven Hunter. (Photo: Business Wire)
Outlook: Institutional Investors See Recession as Inevitable But Stagflation as the Bigger Risk, Finds Natixis Investment Managers Survey
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Institutional investors enter 2023 with a somber view of the economy and mixed outlook for the markets on expectations of even higher interest rates, inflation and volatility, according to new survey findings published today by Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM). The vast majority (85%) believe the economy is or will be in a recession next year, which 54% think is necessary to get inflation under control. However, most (65%) institutions think the bigger risk ahead is stagflation, or a period of negative GDP growth with entrenched inflation and spiralling unemployment. Given the stakes, institutions believe a central bank policy error is one of the biggest threats to the economy, second only to war. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005092/en/ Top Economic Threats in 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Euro zone banks hand back another $472 billion of ECB cash
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday.
BBC
Northern Ireland economy expected to shrink next year
Ulster University economists expect the Northern Ireland economy to shrink next year, followed by a weak recovery in 2024. The Ulster University Economic Policy Centre (UUEPC) estimates that output will fall by 1.2% in 2023. The forecast for 2024 is growth of 1.7%, with a similar outlook for the UK...
Here's one reason to doubt the reliability of data used by the Fed to determine how aggressive it needs to be to tame inflation, according to Fundstrat
"The most important takeaway for me is that investors are putting too much faith on taking the Fed at 'face value," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.
US stocks fall after wholesale inflation reading shows prices are still rising
November's PPI reading showed wholesale prices rose 0.3% from the prior month, higher than estimates of 0.2%.
Comments / 0