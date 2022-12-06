ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Here's why BlackRock is forecasting a brutal global recession

Good morning, readers. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from New York. Some good news: We're on the brink of the weekend. Even better news: Tomorrow you'll receive a special weekend edition of the Opening Bell newsletter, featuring my conversation with one of Wall Street's most sought-after strategists. But today we're talking...
CNBC

Main Street says America has dodged recession so far, but economic downturn is coming

On Main Street, many business owners expect the U.S. economy to enter a recession, but more say we are not experiencing one now. That's according to the latest CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey, which finds more small businesses pushing out their recession forecast to next year. The CNBC|SurveyMonkey data finds that...
The Hill

On The Money — Is the housing recession upon us?

Economists say the U.S. housing market is in a recession and the broader economy will soon follow. We’ll also look at the bipartisan effort to get Sam Bankman-Fried to testify and more on Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) permitting push.  But first, see why the GOP is gearing up to dump Trump.  Welcome to On The Money, your…
The Associated Press

9fin Raises $23 Million Series A+ to Accelerate Growth Plans in North America

The Associated Press

Outlook: Institutional Investors See Recession as Inevitable But Stagflation as the Bigger Risk, Finds Natixis Investment Managers Survey

Reuters

Euro zone banks hand back another $472 billion of ECB cash

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday.
BBC

Northern Ireland economy expected to shrink next year

Ulster University economists expect the Northern Ireland economy to shrink next year, followed by a weak recovery in 2024. The Ulster University Economic Policy Centre (UUEPC) estimates that output will fall by 1.2% in 2023. The forecast for 2024 is growth of 1.7%, with a similar outlook for the UK...

