Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Cary Silkin Be At ROH Final Battle 2022?, Big AEW Dynamite Error
On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Spectrum cable subscribers encountered an issue as TBS wasn’t available for the first half hour. The channel was frozen on a shot from The Big Bang Theory. Former ROH owner Cary Silkin took to Instagram today to announce that he won’t...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Gets A Name Change, Now Known As BiGG BiLL
Could W. Morrissey (Big Cass in WWE) be getting a new ring name in All Elite Wrestling? It sure appears that way. On Thursday, the company took to Twitter to post a graphic promoting this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. In it, the current member of The Firm is referred to as “BiGG BiLL.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Former ROH World Champion Returned To Impact Wrestling At Friday’s TV Tapings
At Friday’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings from Pines, FL, former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham returned to the company. His return happened after Eddie Edwards defeated Delirious as Edwards had attacked Delirious, and Gresham made the save. Gresham made his Impact debut at a One Night Only X-Travaganza 2016...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE In Talks With E! Network About A New Reality Show
WWE has done many reality shows, such as Tough Enough, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs. WWE will produce another one soon with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “Whether this comes to fruition, there are talks with E! about a new reality show.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Was Asked About William Regal Returning To WWE
Shawn Michaels has commented on William Regal’s return to WWE NXT. As previously reported, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed during Wednesday’s ROH Final Battle Media Call that he will be letting Regal out of his AEW contract at the end of the year so he can return to WWE to spend time with his son, who wrestles in NXT as Charles Dempsey.
ewrestlingnews.com
Britt Baker Reveals The Storyline That Gave Her The Wrestling Bug
Britt Baker has opened up on the storyline that made her want to pursue a career in wrestling. In a new interview with Ian Douglass of The Ringer, the top AEW star named a specific storyline from 2014 as the reason she got the wrestling bug. It was Bryan Danielson’s story going into WrestleMania 30, where he won the WWE World Heavyweight Title.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Starks Wrote & Memorized His Incredible AEW Dynamite Promo
Ricky Starks cut one helluva’ promo on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Speaking to Comicbook.com for a new interview, Starks revealed that he wrote and memorized his entire promo on MJF. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the creative process for promos:...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Has Discussed Roman Reigns Wrestling At Both Nights Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns may end up wrestling both nights of WWE WrestleMania 39. As previously reported, WWE is hoping to have The Rock back for WrestleMania 39 for a match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The belief is that if this match doesn’t happen then Cody Rhodes may be in line for this title match.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Complete PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Field Revealed, NWA Contract Signing Set
We now have the entire field for the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament announced. On Friday, PWG announced that Konosuke Takeshita and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will be joining Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, Titus Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, Latigo, and Daniel Garcia as confirmed names competing.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Dealing With The Same Injury
Earlier this week, Drew McIntyre announced that he is not medically cleared to compete. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also on the sidelines with an injury. Meltzer wrote, “Both Reigns and McIntyre are out of action for right now...
ewrestlingnews.com
Potential Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Pwinsider.com reports that WWE Performance Center recruit Gable Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA, earlier today. Pittsburgh is the host city of tonight’s SmackDown. Also, The Street Profits are in town for the show as well. It’s unclear whether any of these stars will appear on the broadcast.
ewrestlingnews.com
Samoa Joe Praises William Regal, Says He Was A Major Influence To Him
Speaking to DAZN for a new interview, AEW and ROH wrestler Samoa Joe gave some high praise to William Regal, who he credits as being a major influence on his career. Additionally, Joe commented on the business needing more guys like Regal, and more. You can check out some highlights...
ewrestlingnews.com
Spoilers From Friday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings
Here are the spoilers for the Impact Wrestling TV taping took place on Friday night in Pembroke Pines, FL at Charles Dodge Center that will air over the coming weeks on AXS TV, courtesy of Wrestling Headlines:. * Taylor Wilde defeated KiLynn King. * Mahabali Shera defeated Jack Price. *...
ewrestlingnews.com
ROH Final Battle 2022 News – The Briscoes, Ian Riccaboni, Countdown Preview
The ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event will be airing tomorrow (Saturday). You can check out the official “Countdown” video below:. Speaking of ROH Final Battle 2022, The Briscoes and Ian Riccaboni both took to Twitter to hype up the event. You can check that out below:. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Talks Triple H’s Creative Input In NXT, If Sean Waltman Could Compete On The Brand
WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels recently took part in a media call to discuss NXT Deadline. Michaels discussed Triple H’s creative influence in NXT, as well as the possibility of Sean Waltman competing on the brand. Here are the highlights:. If Triple H has a lot of input...
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Says A Match With Roman Reigns Is Always On His Mind
WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross was recently interviewed by USA Insider to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Kross talked about his initial WWE release last November, and a potential matchup with Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his...
ewrestlingnews.com
Gable Steveson Appears On WWE SmackDown With Kurt Angle
Gable Steveson appeared on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown alongside Kurt Angle. During a series of segments that aired on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the WWE NIL signee appeared backstage for Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration. In the main event segment, Alpha Academy came out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Smack Talk Podcast #575 – Predictions for NXT Deadline & ROH Final Battle
The content for this week’s playlist of Smark Out Moment SMACK TALK wrestling podcasts consists of the following videos:. What is going to happen at Ring of Honor’s Final Battle 2022 event? This episode of Pay-Per-Viewpoint breaks down the card as well as our predictions for each match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Jokingly Calls Out “Bullies” The New Day For ‘Stealing’ Spots From NXT Superstars
Booker T has called out the New Day as “bullies” stealing spots from full-time NXT Superstars, ahead of their title match tonight. At NXT Deadline, the New Day will challenge NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, a match that was made official after the former RAW Tag Champions appeared on this week’s show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Results (12/8/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of Impact Wrestling airing on December 8, 2022. Did you miss the previous original episode? You can catch up with the results here: 12/1. Deaner opens the show by saying Violent By Design wasn’t a stable. A group, or a faction. It was a movement. A movement directed by the designer. Now, the chosen few will walk in the path of his desires. Tonight, he suggests to Sami Callihan to walk back into the valley of design.
Comments / 0