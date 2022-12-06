ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Coast siege horror: Dozens of residents evacuated as man threatens to ignite a gas bottle at a housing complex

By Eliza Mcphee
 3 days ago

A 16-hour siege is underway at a housing complex on the Gold Coast, as police negotiate with a man holed up inside a unit who's threatening to blow up a gas bottle.

Police were called to the unit on Brown Street, in Labrador at 4.30pm on Tuesday after reports of a disturbance.

An emergency situation was declared at 7.30pm with residents in the complex evacuated.

Police are still negotiating with the man on Wednesday morning. He is believed to be unharmed and by himself in the unit.

The man claims he has a gas bottle and has threatened to ignite it.

Motorists have also been warned to stay away from the exclusion zone and travel diversions are in place.

More to come

