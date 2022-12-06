Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 1903 house of Merritt Violette, the man who owned Samuel Clemens' birthplace and worked to develop Florida, MissouriCJ CoombsFlorida, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising SourceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
Comments / 0