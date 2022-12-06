ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

wvpublic.org

State Preparing To Expand Dilapidated Properties Project

In late September, Gov. Jim Justice announced $9.2 million for 21 communities participating in the pilot Dilapidated Properties Program. Just two months later, the state is sending out a survey to all 55 counties and 168 municipalities looking to expand the program and help more communities remove abandoned structures. “It's...
wvpublic.org

Alabama Coke Plant Justice Family Owns Ordered To Pay $1 Million Penalty

This is an evolving story and may be updated. An Alabama industrial facility owned by the family of Gov. Jim Justice has been ordered to pay a nearly $1 million penalty. Bluestone Coke, which operated in North Birmingham, Alabama, was ordered to pay a $925,000 fine for air pollution violations. That, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center, is the largest single penalty ever issued by the Jefferson County Department of Health.
wvpublic.org

Rebar Manufacturing Facility Coming To Eastern Panhandle

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is planning to set up a new, state of the art micro mill in Berkeley County. The facility will manufacture reinforcing steel, also known as rebar, from scrap metal using green technologies and renewable energy. Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement in Charleston and said the...
wvpublic.org

False Reports Of Active Shooters Made At Schools Across State

More than a dozen false reports of active shooters were made at schools across the state Wednesday. The incident is part of a growing national trend. Law enforcement in Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Raleigh, Taylor, Wirt and Wood counties all received calls Wednesday morning of active shooters in schools, or the imminent threat of an active shooter.
wvpublic.org

Justice Appoints New Commerce Secretary

Gov. Jim Justice has appointed James Bailey as the new Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce. Bailey has served as Acting Secretary of the Department of Commerce since July 2022, following the retirement of Ed Gaunch. “James Bailey has spent his career in public service, and his passion...
wvpublic.org

Department of Homeland Security Updates School Swatting Incidents

Law enforcement has updated the number of schools targeted during Wednesday’s statewide false reporting incident. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security was monitoring at least a dozen false reports of active shooters at schools across the state Wednesday. Thursday morning, that number was updated to 19 false reports...
