Read full article on original website
Related
wvpublic.org
State Preparing To Expand Dilapidated Properties Project
In late September, Gov. Jim Justice announced $9.2 million for 21 communities participating in the pilot Dilapidated Properties Program. Just two months later, the state is sending out a survey to all 55 counties and 168 municipalities looking to expand the program and help more communities remove abandoned structures. “It's...
wvpublic.org
Drug Courts And An Update On DHHR's Reorganization, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is now working to implement recommendations from the independent McChrystal analysis group to improve internal communications and client outcomes. Government Reporter Randy Yohe spoke with DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch on the progress so far. Also, in...
wvpublic.org
Health Officials Urge Vaccine Vigilance Throughout Winter Holidays
Gov. Jim Justice began his COVID-19 briefing Friday, as he has since 2020, by reading a list of ages of the most recent 11 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 7,638. He said the winter is only going to make things worse. According to Justice, 978 West Virginians currently...
wvpublic.org
Alabama Coke Plant Justice Family Owns Ordered To Pay $1 Million Penalty
This is an evolving story and may be updated. An Alabama industrial facility owned by the family of Gov. Jim Justice has been ordered to pay a nearly $1 million penalty. Bluestone Coke, which operated in North Birmingham, Alabama, was ordered to pay a $925,000 fine for air pollution violations. That, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center, is the largest single penalty ever issued by the Jefferson County Department of Health.
wvpublic.org
Rebar Manufacturing Facility Coming To Eastern Panhandle
Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is planning to set up a new, state of the art micro mill in Berkeley County. The facility will manufacture reinforcing steel, also known as rebar, from scrap metal using green technologies and renewable energy. Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement in Charleston and said the...
wvpublic.org
False Reports Of Active Shooters Made At Schools Across State
More than a dozen false reports of active shooters were made at schools across the state Wednesday. The incident is part of a growing national trend. Law enforcement in Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Raleigh, Taylor, Wirt and Wood counties all received calls Wednesday morning of active shooters in schools, or the imminent threat of an active shooter.
wvpublic.org
A College Football Championship Bid And Our Song Of The Week This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, college football in West Virginia is usually associated with the West Virginia Mountaineers and Marshall Thundering Herd. But Shepherd University’s loyal fans in the Eastern Panhandle will cheer on their football program when they play in the Division II semifinals this weekend. Also, a...
wvpublic.org
Justice Appoints New Commerce Secretary
Gov. Jim Justice has appointed James Bailey as the new Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce. Bailey has served as Acting Secretary of the Department of Commerce since July 2022, following the retirement of Ed Gaunch. “James Bailey has spent his career in public service, and his passion...
wvpublic.org
Department of Homeland Security Updates School Swatting Incidents
Law enforcement has updated the number of schools targeted during Wednesday’s statewide false reporting incident. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security was monitoring at least a dozen false reports of active shooters at schools across the state Wednesday. Thursday morning, that number was updated to 19 false reports...
Comments / 0