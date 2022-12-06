Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Related
cityofbasketballlove.com
Cardinal O'Hara learns tough lessons in road loss to Reading
Reading High’s Geigle Complex was the site Friday night for an eagerly awaited doubleheader between PCL and Berks County League teams and it did not disappoint. In the opener, Bonner Prendergast pulled away from a hungry Muhlenberg team 79-59. Kevin Rucker Jr. took home MVP for the Friars and...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Hill School (Boys)
(Ed. Note: This article is part of our 2022-23 season coverage, which will run for the six weeks preceding the first official games of the year on Nov. 9. To access all of our high school and college preview content for this season click here) ~~~. The Hill School boys...
Pine-Richland stuns Imhotep Charter in PIAA Class 5A final on Ryan Palmieri’s big night
MECHANICSBURG — Pine-Richland quarterbacks sure have a knack for big performances in the biggest games, a history that includes Ben DiNucci, Phil Jurkovec and Cole Spencer. Add another Rams QB to the list, even if he didn’t start the year playing that position. Ryan Palmieri rushed for 184...
Penn State coach James Franklin gets to the chopper for Pine-Richland, Imhotep Charter championship game
Penn State coach James Franklin took a stylish stop at the Pennsylvania 5A state championship football game Friday night between Imhotep Charter and Pine-Richland. Franklin arrived in Mechanicsburg via helicopter to take in the game: And then with Pine-Richland leading 21-7 late in the third ...
cityofbasketballlove.com
New-look Upper Moreland downs Lower Moreland to stay unbeaten
Jon Clark experienced firsthand what made last year’s Upper Moreland boys basketball group special last season. A group of kids who grew up playing together broke through into the District 1-5A semifinals and state playoffs after a long string of early postseason exits. This year’s team can’t replicate the...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Abington girls grab first win over Plymouth Whitemarsh since 2019
Abington’s seniors Cire Worley and Abril Bowser didn’t have too much fun in their first three seasons against rival Plymouth Whitemarsh. Dating back to a drubbing in their first matchup with the Colonials in 2019-20, they were 0-7 against PW entering Thursday night. “They beat us bad,” Bowser...
Bishop McDevitt punishes Aliquippa for mistakes in PIAA Class 4A title game
MECHANICSBURG — In the state football championships, against a quarterback with major-college talent and an opponent seeking redemption, there’s very little room for error. Aliquippa can attest. The Quips lost two fumbles, threw two interceptions and watched Bishop McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders convert their mistakes into touchdowns Thursday...
Carroll honors 1973 state semifinal basketball team with a 61-49 win over Ray
The Carroll Tigers honored their 1973 state semifinal basketball team after 50 seasons. The team finished the season with a (32-5) record.
wtae.com
Aliquippa falls to Bishop McDevitt in PIAA Class 4A football championship game
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Aliquippa Quips were stopped from repeating their reign as state champions, falling to Bishop McDevitt High School 41-18 in a rematch of last year's PIAA Class 4A title game. Watch highlights of the game in the video player above. This is the second state championship...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Kreydt steps up as Springfield (Delco.) wins Central opener
SPRINGFIELD -- Ky McNichol never has to worry about Anabel Kredyt dragging her teammates down. “She never has a bad day,” the Springfield (Delco.) coach said of the Cougars’ senior. “She’s always happy — she’s always happy to be around the team, happy to be around the coaches, happy to be around her friends. She definitely makes basketball fun.”
cityofbasketballlove.com
Spring-Ford sophomore sharpshooter Jacob Nguyen adding dimensions to his game
ROYERSFORD — Those who caught a glimpse of the Spring-Ford boys basketball team last season may have noticed a freshman out on the floor to start each game. The tall lanky frosh Jacob Nguyen was most often seen spotting up behind the 3-point arc waiting for a chance to let it fly. The ball usually found the bottom of the net when he did.
insideradio.com
A Mike Missanelli – Angelo Cataldi Reunion On Philly’s WIP-FM.
Veteran Philly sports talker Mike Missanelli returned to the “SportsRadio 94” WIP-FM airwaves for the first time since 2006 Thursday morning, joining morning man Angelo Cataldi to reminisce about their time together at the station. The sports radio journeymen also talked about Missanelli's time working with legendary Philly sports personality Howard Eskin and their lengthy careers.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Who Is Jimmy DeLeon?
James M. “Jimmy” DeLeon III may have the least name recognition of all the candidates running for mayor of Philadelphia, but he does have the most life experience. Age 75, DeLeon is the senior candidate in the mayor’s race, having spent 34 years as a Philadelphia municipal court judge. He retired in early 2002 and announced his plans to run for Jim Kenney’s job on November 22, 2002.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Caught Rocking Out To A Philly Classic In Philly
The Wells Fargo Center was blaring Freeway's classic cut "What We Do," featuring verses from Jay-Z and Beanie Sigel. Freeway is of course a North Philadelphia native, Sigel hails from South Philly, and Jay-Z obviously hails from Brooklyn. How does coordinating workout soundtracks over the arena PA work anyway? Should...
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch. The donation will establish the Barb and Brian Riley Fund for Mission and Ministry that will support friars...
First Jim Gardner Retires, Now Another Long-time Philadelphia TV News Anchor is Leaving
As those in and around Philadelphia prepare to watch 6ABC's Jim Gardner retire after decades of anchoring Action News, there's another big change coming to another big TV station in the region. NBC10 reports Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station to be closer to home in New York and...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Does Philly Crime Deter Prospective College Students?
In June, I told Stephanie Farr from The Philadelphia Inquirer, that I chose Swarthmore College over the University of Pennsylvania, in part, for safety reasons. The night I made my college decision, I represented Philadelphia City Councilmember Cindy Bass at a public safety meeting in the 35th police district. When I returned home from that meeting, I faced a public safety nightmare: Three people had been shot in front of my house.
phillygrub.blog
Philly’s First Combined Winery & Brewery Opens this Saturday
Carbon Copy, Philadelphia’s first combined winery and brewery, is excited to announce their grand opening at 701 S. 50th Street in West Philadelphia this Saturday, December 10th at 11:00AM. Previously the Dock Street Brewery West location, brewer and hospitality experts, Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak put a new spin...
Philly cheesesteak staple opens for the first time outside Pa.
Geno’s Steaks, the famed Philly cheesesteak spot, has expanded into the Garden State. The cheesesteak staple joined Foodiehall, a virtual food hall in Cherry Hill, at 1931 Olney Ave. This is Geno’s Steaks’ first location outside of Philadelphia. The cheesesteak restaurant’s flagship has been located at the intersection of...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Philly-Famous Cheesesteak Spot Set To Open In N.J.
One of Philadelphia’s most famous cheesesteak shops is coming to New Jersey. Geno’s Steaks is a Philly-famous restaurant and has been a staple in the community since it opened its doors in 1966. The steak spot was founded by the late Joey Vento and is now run by Vento’s son Geno. The iconic Philadelphia-based restaurant is located on East Passyunk Avenue and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Comments / 0