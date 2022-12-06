ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

cityofbasketballlove.com

Cardinal O'Hara learns tough lessons in road loss to Reading

Reading High’s Geigle Complex was the site Friday night for an eagerly awaited doubleheader between PCL and Berks County League teams and it did not disappoint. In the opener, Bonner Prendergast pulled away from a hungry Muhlenberg team 79-59. Kevin Rucker Jr. took home MVP for the Friars and...
READING, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Prepping for Preps '22-23: Hill School (Boys)

(Ed. Note: This article is part of our 2022-23 season coverage, which will run for the six weeks preceding the first official games of the year on Nov. 9. To access all of our high school and college preview content for this season click here) ~~~. The Hill School boys...
POTTSTOWN, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

New-look Upper Moreland downs Lower Moreland to stay unbeaten

Jon Clark experienced firsthand what made last year’s Upper Moreland boys basketball group special last season. A group of kids who grew up playing together broke through into the District 1-5A semifinals and state playoffs after a long string of early postseason exits. This year’s team can’t replicate the...
WILLOW GROVE, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Abington girls grab first win over Plymouth Whitemarsh since 2019

Abington’s seniors Cire Worley and Abril Bowser didn’t have too much fun in their first three seasons against rival Plymouth Whitemarsh. Dating back to a drubbing in their first matchup with the Colonials in 2019-20, they were 0-7 against PW entering Thursday night. “They beat us bad,” Bowser...
ABINGTON, MA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Kreydt steps up as Springfield (Delco.) wins Central opener

SPRINGFIELD -- Ky McNichol never has to worry about Anabel Kredyt dragging her teammates down. “She never has a bad day,” the Springfield (Delco.) coach said of the Cougars’ senior. “She’s always happy — she’s always happy to be around the team, happy to be around the coaches, happy to be around her friends. She definitely makes basketball fun.”
SPRINGFIELD, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Spring-Ford sophomore sharpshooter Jacob Nguyen adding dimensions to his game

ROYERSFORD — Those who caught a glimpse of the Spring-Ford boys basketball team last season may have noticed a freshman out on the floor to start each game. The tall lanky frosh Jacob Nguyen was most often seen spotting up behind the 3-point arc waiting for a chance to let it fly. The ball usually found the bottom of the net when he did.
insideradio.com

A Mike Missanelli – Angelo Cataldi Reunion On Philly’s WIP-FM.

Veteran Philly sports talker Mike Missanelli returned to the “SportsRadio 94” WIP-FM airwaves for the first time since 2006 Thursday morning, joining morning man Angelo Cataldi to reminisce about their time together at the station. The sports radio journeymen also talked about Missanelli's time working with legendary Philly sports personality Howard Eskin and their lengthy careers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Who Is Jimmy DeLeon?

James M. “Jimmy” DeLeon III may have the least name recognition of all the candidates running for mayor of Philadelphia, but he does have the most life experience. Age 75, DeLeon is the senior candidate in the mayor’s race, having spent 34 years as a Philadelphia municipal court judge. He retired in early 2002 and announced his plans to run for Jim Kenney’s job on November 22, 2002.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Darvin Ham Caught Rocking Out To A Philly Classic In Philly

The Wells Fargo Center was blaring Freeway's classic cut "What We Do," featuring verses from Jay-Z and Beanie Sigel. Freeway is of course a North Philadelphia native, Sigel hails from South Philly, and Jay-Z obviously hails from Brooklyn. How does coordinating workout soundtracks over the arena PA work anyway? Should...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Does Philly Crime Deter Prospective College Students?

In June, I told Stephanie Farr from The Philadelphia Inquirer, that I chose Swarthmore College over the University of Pennsylvania, in part, for safety reasons. The night I made my college decision, I represented Philadelphia City Councilmember Cindy Bass at a public safety meeting in the 35th police district. When I returned home from that meeting, I faced a public safety nightmare: Three people had been shot in front of my house.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Philly’s First Combined Winery & Brewery Opens this Saturday

Carbon Copy, Philadelphia’s first combined winery and brewery, is excited to announce their grand opening at 701 S. 50th Street in West Philadelphia this Saturday, December 10th at 11:00AM. Previously the Dock Street Brewery West location, brewer and hospitality experts, Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak put a new spin...
INDIANA, PA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Philly-Famous Cheesesteak Spot Set To Open In N.J.

One of Philadelphia’s most famous cheesesteak shops is coming to New Jersey. Geno’s Steaks is a Philly-famous restaurant and has been a staple in the community since it opened its doors in 1966. The steak spot was founded by the late Joey Vento and is now run by Vento’s son Geno. The iconic Philadelphia-based restaurant is located on East Passyunk Avenue and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

