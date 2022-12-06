ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 3-9 Rams signed Baker Mayfield, and NFL fans had jokes about their desperation

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LraGT_0jZo54vg00

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Rams realistically have very little to play for. They are technically still mathematically alive for a playoff spot. But at 3-9, and without Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp, it’s doubtful the Rams will go on a heater to close the 2022 season. Not to mention that they’d need a ton of help and favorable outcomes in other matchups to even sneak into the postseason.

That isn’t stopping GM Les Snead from, quite literally, pulling out all the stops. The Rams’ latest desperate move to keep their fledgling Super Bowl defense alive was adding former No. 1 overall pick turned journeyman Baker Mayfield off of waivers. After backup John Wolford struggled in his starting stint for the injured Stafford, it’s presumed Mayfield will eventually take over as the starting quarterback.

And uh … good luck!

For context on just how much the Rams — who won the Super Bowl 10 (!) months ago — are grasping at straws here, Mayfield’s Expected Points Added (EPA) and Completion Percentage Over Expected (CPOE) composite (via rbsdm.com) of -0.027 ranks 33rd among all quarterbacks this year. In case anyone forgot, there are only 32 starting quarterbacks on any given football weekend.

Given an injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, there was speculation the 49ers might put in a claim for Mayfield after the Carolina Panthers released him. With the Rams having waiver priority, that potential reality never had a chance of manifesting. (Also, any apparent 49ers’ interest in Mayfield was never confirmed.)

Suffice it to say, Mayfield was abysmal with Carolina in his second NFL city. And he’s probably not going to fare much better with the bare-bones Rams through the rest of this year.

NFL fans had lots of jokes about the Rams' desperation after adding Mayfield

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Reportedly Hiring Former NFL Head Coach

Mike Zimmer is reportedly joining Deion Sanders' staff as Colorado's new defensive coordinator. Zimmer, a former NFL head coach, was on Sanders' Jackson State staff as an analyst this past season. Zimmer has a wealth of experience at the defensive coordinator position. He was DC for the Dallas Cowboys from...
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield

Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Is Benched

The Falcons are officially making a change at quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced on Thursday that Desmond Ridder will be the starter moving forward. Ridder was selected by the Falcons in the third round of this year's draft. He finished his college career at Cincinnati as a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers have seen enough of Jordan Love to make decision on 5th year option

The Green Bay Packers have several major decisions to make this offseason, one of which includes whether or not to pick up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season. Although Love has only 88 career pass attempts in his nearly three NFL seasons, when it comes to picking up that option, GM Brian Gutekunst has seen everything he needs to in order to make a decision.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fines Bengals S Jessie Bates for allegedly faking injury vs. Chiefs

The NFL is cracking down on alleged fake injuries. The league recently sent all 32 teams a memo warning them of consequences in cases of “deliberate actions to delay the game.” One of those deliberate actions — faking a hamstring injury when you’re making late substitutions — just as Cincinnati Bengals S Jessie Bates seems to have done against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy