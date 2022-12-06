The 3-9 Rams signed Baker Mayfield, and NFL fans had jokes about their desperation

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Rams realistically have very little to play for. They are technically still mathematically alive for a playoff spot. But at 3-9, and without Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp, it’s doubtful the Rams will go on a heater to close the 2022 season. Not to mention that they’d need a ton of help and favorable outcomes in other matchups to even sneak into the postseason.

That isn’t stopping GM Les Snead from, quite literally, pulling out all the stops. The Rams’ latest desperate move to keep their fledgling Super Bowl defense alive was adding former No. 1 overall pick turned journeyman Baker Mayfield off of waivers. After backup John Wolford struggled in his starting stint for the injured Stafford, it’s presumed Mayfield will eventually take over as the starting quarterback.

And uh … good luck!

For context on just how much the Rams — who won the Super Bowl 10 (!) months ago — are grasping at straws here, Mayfield’s Expected Points Added (EPA) and Completion Percentage Over Expected (CPOE) composite (via rbsdm.com) of -0.027 ranks 33rd among all quarterbacks this year. In case anyone forgot, there are only 32 starting quarterbacks on any given football weekend.

Given an injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, there was speculation the 49ers might put in a claim for Mayfield after the Carolina Panthers released him. With the Rams having waiver priority, that potential reality never had a chance of manifesting. (Also, any apparent 49ers’ interest in Mayfield was never confirmed.)

Suffice it to say, Mayfield was abysmal with Carolina in his second NFL city. And he’s probably not going to fare much better with the bare-bones Rams through the rest of this year.

NFL fans had lots of jokes about the Rams' desperation after adding Mayfield