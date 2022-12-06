Read full article on original website
binbits.com
Huobi partners Oasys games to develop user-friendly gaming ecosystem
Prominent cryptocurrency exchange, Huobi has announced a strategic partnership with Oasys games. According to a Twitter post, the cryptocurrency exchange will leverage Oasys-optimized blockchain that’ll provide swift transactions and Zero Gas fees. According to the post, more details will come in subsequently. However, Houbi is aiming to develop a...
Immutable X partners Moonpay to aid minting with cards
Ethereum’s first Layer-2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Immutable X has partnered Moonpay, a provider of crypto-fiat payment. The protocol announced the details of the partnership in its Thursday Twitter post. In the post, Immutable X noted that the partnership manifested to unveil an NFT checkout feature. This feature, as revealed, enables users to mint and own their assets by using credit or debit cards.
Metacade Presale for Web3’s First-Ever P2E Crypto Arcade Raises Over $670k in Under 2 Weeks
London, United Kingdom, 8th December, 2022, Chainwire. Metacade, the first-ever community-developed play-to-earn (P2E) blockchain arcade, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated $MCADE token presale. The sale of Metacade’s native utility token sold over an incredible $670k in under 2 weeks, with their Beta Sale stage now over 60%...
