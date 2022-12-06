Ethereum’s first Layer-2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Immutable X has partnered Moonpay, a provider of crypto-fiat payment. The protocol announced the details of the partnership in its Thursday Twitter post. In the post, Immutable X noted that the partnership manifested to unveil an NFT checkout feature. This feature, as revealed, enables users to mint and own their assets by using credit or debit cards.

