Free speech panelists say hate speech is still protected speech

Purdue hosted a free speech symposium as part of Mitchfest, a week celebrating President Mitch Daniels. James Kling | Campus Editor

Nadine Strossen said civility is subjective during Monday’s free speech panel celebrating MitchFest.

“So once you license any authority, even on an enlightened university campus, to enforce (censorship), you can predict that it is disproportionately going to be enforced against ideas that are unsettling or controversial,” said Strossen, a professor of law, Emerita at the New York School of Law and the former president of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Schultz asked the panelists what role hate speech plays in protecting free speech.

“I think it's particularly critical that we protect things that might be regarded as hateful ideas, in part, because we have disagreement about what constitutes a hateful idea,” said Keith Whittington, a professor of politics at Princeton and one of the panelists.

Protecting freedom of speech for everyone, even those with controversial or radical beliefs, is very important, Loury said. The other speakers agreed.

The other panelists agreed, hate speech is still speech and is protected by the constitution.

Loury asked Strossen about circumstances of hateful speech with links to a criminal offense that might be a hate crime.

Strossen said there are strong protections to speech, so hate speech has to have a clear connection to the motivator of a crime to impose a higher punishment.

“There has to be a tight and direct causal connection between the expression and the crime so that it does prove intentional discrimination,” she said.

Someone simply belonging to a discriminatory group or making a discriminatory statement a week before the crime wouldn’t be a clear enough tie.

In 2020, after George Floyd was killed, Loury’s university president sent a letter signed by the provost and several deans to faculty, students and the surrounding community against racism and Floyd's murder.

“That is problematic because how am I supposed to go into my classroom and conduct effective dialogue and debate with students about these ideas when the university has declared, where the right side of history is?” Loury said.

Schultz said sometimes, in an effort to have more inclusive policies, administrators can actually hinder freedom of inquiry and speech.

He brought up an opinion article in The Chronicle by James Lee, a behavioral geneticist at the University of Minnesota, that said the National Institute of Health was actually turning down studies because they might be stigmatized. He asked the panelists if this was a crisis in science.

“A crisis in science and a crisis in society, given that getting the right answers to some of these questions has profound implications for quality of life and the well-being of millions or billions of people,” Loury said.