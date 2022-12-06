Wilmington Receives 2 Earmarks In State Budget For Athletic Field Improvements & Construction Of Walking & Hiking Paths

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, December 10, 2022:. The Wilmington-based Sole Sisters Running Club is holding its 5th Annual Winter SOLEstice 5K at 10am, beginning on the Wilmington Town Common (142 Middlesex Avenue). Residents are encouraged to participate. Register in advance HERE. Registration costs $45 for adults and $25 for children under 12. The first 250 registrants are guaranteed some swag — a duffle bag. Prizes will be awarded for the top 3 finishers as well as top female and male age winners. The course is a WSATF certified 5K course. Walkers and strollers are welcome. Those walking with little ones are asked to start behind the runners and walkers. Join the Facebook event HERE to learn more. Learn more about the Sole Sisters Running Club by visiting their website HERE.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO