Wilmington Receives 2 Earmarks In State Budget For Athletic Field Improvements & Construction Of Walking & Hiking Paths

Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Fire Department & Senior Center To Provide Free Buckets Of Sand To Wilmington Seniors; Sign Up Beginning December 30
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Fire Department and the Wilmington Department of Elderly Services is bringing back its popular “Sand Buckets for Seniors” program, which it debuted last year. The Fire Department will provide a bucket of sand/salt mixture to eligible Wilmington residents aged 60 and older...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington High School Announces November Students Of The Month
WILMINGTON, MA — Congratulations to the following 12 Wilmington High School students who were named Students of the Month of November:. Kayden Bridge (Grade 10, Learner) Paola Rodrigues (Grade 9, Communicator) Sara Hughes (Grade 12, Contributor) Courtney Howell (Grade 12, Communicator) Nathan Murray (Grade 11, Contributor) Kyra Turner (Grade...
Wilmington Apple
North Intermediate School Announces November Students Of The Month
WILMINGTON, MA — The North Intermediate School recently announced its latest Students of the Month. The students below were recognized for exemplifying the school’s core values. Congratulations to all!. Grade 4. Mollie Winchell. Tilly Teta. Andrew McManus. Kathryn Picariello. Grade 5. William Kelly. Annie Saragosa. Emma Trager. Evan...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, December 10, 2022: Sole Sisters Winter SOLEStice 5K; Ice Sculpture Unveiling; Dinosaur Adventure
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, December 10, 2022:. The Wilmington-based Sole Sisters Running Club is holding its 5th Annual Winter SOLEstice 5K at 10am, beginning on the Wilmington Town Common (142 Middlesex Avenue). Residents are encouraged to participate. Register in advance HERE. Registration costs $45 for adults and $25 for children under 12. The first 250 registrants are guaranteed some swag — a duffle bag. Prizes will be awarded for the top 3 finishers as well as top female and male age winners. The course is a WSATF certified 5K course. Walkers and strollers are welcome. Those walking with little ones are asked to start behind the runners and walkers. Join the Facebook event HERE to learn more. Learn more about the Sole Sisters Running Club by visiting their website HERE.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 6, 2022: OUI Arrest; Gas Stolen; 10 Parking Tickets Issued For Violating Winter Parking Ban
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Tuesday, December 6, 2022:. Police issued 10 parking citations for violating the winter parking ban on Park Avenue, Lords Court, Pouliot Place, and Sandy Lane. (2:43am) A larceny of 44 gallons of gas stolen from a vehicle...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON REC REMINDER: Give The Gift Of Travel This Holiday Season
April 23 – 28, 2023 | $2,175 p.p.d.o. Fly with us to the city that gets more sun than any other city in the US at 350 days each year; Tucson, Arizona!. Tour Tucson City including the Old Town Artisans Tucson District and a one-hour narrated tram tour at the Pima Air & Space Museum. We’ll take a trip back to the Old West as we visit historic Bisbee and Tombstone. Other highlights include the Kartchner Caverns State Park, the Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum and a visit to the universal symbol of the American west, Saguaro National Park.
Four Cambridge construction workers hospitalized after overdosing on job site
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four Cambridge construction workers were transported to a local hospital after overdosing on the job site Friday. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, first responders from the Cambridge Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded to the Charles Park construction site around 11: 55 a.m. after reports of multiple overdoses.
homenewshere.com
Woburn City Councilors search for elusive double-pole compromise
For those more intimately familiar with the byzantine bureaucracy involved with getting utility companies to remove the eyesores, it’s a crusade that just can’t be won. But in Woburn, a new generation of eager city councilors, baffled as to how it can be so difficult to get dilapidated utility poles taken down, is ready to tackle the thorny problem of double poles more than a decade after the board’s eldest members largely failed in a near identical effort.
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
Nahant town board votes and becomes first town in Mass. to shoot and kill coyotes
NAHANT, Mass — The Town of Nahant is becoming the first in the state to actively shoot and kill aggressive coyotes. The town board voted to bring in trained rifle experts from the USDA wildlife services, on Wednesday night. Officials say this decision comes after months of research, and...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Realtor To Provide FREE Santa Letters To Kids
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington realtor Katie Gillis-Ware, of Leading Edge Real Estate, is giving back to the community she lives in, works in and loves!. Katie is working for the “big guy” this year and sending Santa letters to little boys and girls in our community. If...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, December 8, 2022: Ice Rink Committee To Meet
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, December 8, 2022:. The Wilmington Ice Rink & Recreation Facility Committee meets at 7:30pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda HERE. The RMLD Citizens Advisory Board meets at 6pm at the RMLD Building...
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Mike Ippolito Memorial Jamboree Set For Sunday, December 11
TEWKSBURY, MA — The Wilmington, Tewksbury and Shawsheen Tech athletic communities will be honoring longtime Town Crier sports writer Mike Ippolito with a memorial fundraising event this Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 8:30am to 12:30pm, at Tewksbury Memorial High School. The Mike Ippolito Memorial Jamboree will feature four 16-minute...
NECN
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Kids (Grades 2-5) Invited To Screening Of ‘The Polar Express’ At High School On December 16
WILMINGTON, MA — Drop off your 2nd-5th graders and head out to shop or have a quiet night out while we entertain your children with a Movie Night on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 6pm to 8:30pm, in the Wilmington High School Auditorium. Your kids will enjoy an interactive...
Boston Magazine
Nantucket Continues Its Takeover of the Seaport with the Expansion of Stubbys
The all-day Nantucket restaurant plans to open a Boston location in spring 2023. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Nantucket has quite a hold on South Boston: There are three island imports on the waterfront, a.k.a. the Seaport District, plus a...
Developer Drops Three Units From Lake Street/Mohawk Trail Housing Plans and Wins Approval
After being denied his request last week to construct a dozen single-family homes on 25 acres of land at Lake Street and the Mohawk Trail, Haverhill city councilors Tuesday gave a thumbs up to Aaron Orso of Cedar Crest Development after he dropped three houses. As only WHAV reported at...
Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m
Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
People Are Jazzed That The Office Lounge is Opening a Dover, New Hampshire, Location
When I heard "The Office Lounge", I thought to myself, "is this a 'The Office'-themed restaurant, as in the hit TV show starring Steve Carell?" If you are expecting to see Michael Scott quotes all over the walls and Dunder Mifflin-esque decor, you are barking up the wrong tree. However, people absolutely love this upscale neighborhood restaurant and bar in Rye, New Hampshire.
