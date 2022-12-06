ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

waghostwriter.com

Bonica balances work with life as assistant manager at Market Basket

The aisles of Market Basket are bustling with activity early on a Saturday morning as people meander the store, buying their groceries for the week. Cashiers line the front of the store scanning items, and grocery workers direct customers to items they can’t find. What many people don’t realize, however, is the amount of work it takes to keep such an establishment running smoothly. Amidst this chaos, stands senior TJ Bonica, directing dozens of employees to their stations.
WESTFORD, MA
high-profile.com

Marr Companies Appoints New Company Officers

Boston – The Marr Companies chairman and CEO, Dan Marr, recently announced that Jeffrey Marr Jr. has been appointed president of Marr Scaffolding Company, and Christopher Foley has been named vice president of Isaac Blair & Co. Inc. A member of the sixth generation of the Marr family, Jeffrey...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations

A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
high-profile.com

Engineering Firm Relocates Boston Area Office

Burlington, MA – MPR Associates, Inc. announced it has relocated its Boston area office to Burlington. From this location, MPR will be able to better serve the growing needs of clients in the Northeast and continue to deliver the same high value, innovative product development, project execution and risk management, and asset management and reliability services and solutions to the health and life sciences and power and energy industries that have been the hallmark of MPR since its inception nearly 60 years ago, according to the firm’s representatives.
BURLINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON REC REMINDER: Give The Gift Of Travel This Holiday Season

April 23 – 28, 2023 | $2,175 p.p.d.o. Fly with us to the city that gets more sun than any other city in the US at 350 days each year; Tucson, Arizona!. Tour Tucson City including the Old Town Artisans Tucson District and a one-hour narrated tram tour at the Pima Air & Space Museum. We’ll take a trip back to the Old West as we visit historic Bisbee and Tombstone. Other highlights include the Kartchner Caverns State Park, the Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum and a visit to the universal symbol of the American west, Saguaro National Park.
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston Globe

These igloos and fire pits are open this winter

A running list of igloo and fire pit hangouts available for booking. As Massachusetts residents seek socially distant ways to dine and hang out this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and other venues have answered the call by offering private igloos and fire pits. Boston’s Evergreen Eatery + Cafe...
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 4, 2022: Nursing Home Receives Bomb Threat; Teen Employee Assaulted By Customer At Market Basket

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, December 4, 2022:. A Cumberland Farms manager called to report an employee accepted a fake $100 bill. (6:17am) Homeowner reported a tractor trailer damaged his lawn on Garden Avenue. Police located tractor trailer and told homeowner...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington’s Textron Systems Wins $162M Contract From U.S. Army For New Terrain-Shaping System

WILMINGTON, MA — Textron Systems Corporation announced this week that it received a five-year contract valued at $162 million from the U.S. Army Contracting Command in New Jersey, in connection with the U.S. Army Project Manager Close Combat Systems, to develop a remote command and control capable, anti-vehicle precision munition system that supports the Army’s terrain shaping operations modernization program.
WILMINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Serious crash on Route 495 claims the life of Massachusetts woman

A serious crash on Route 495 has claimed the life of a Massachusetts woman this evening. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6 p.m. tonight Troopers assigned to State Police-Millbury responded to 911 reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound at mile marker 47 in Bellingham. Upon the arrival of Troopers, they discovered a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
BELLINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Mass. Gaming Commission approves sports betting at Encore Boston Harbor

EVERETT - Sports betting is coming to the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission approved the casino for a sports wagering license on Thursday afternoon. It is the first sports betting license the commission has approved. The casino said "Boston's Sportsbook" will open in early 2023. Encore Boston Harbor must now obtain a certificate of operations and other conditions before bets can be made. The MGC set a goal to launch retail sports wagering at the three casinos in the state in January. 
EVERETT, MA

