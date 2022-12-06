WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Wraps Up Ambitious 7-Episode “Under The Lights” Docuseries On WHS Football Team

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Mike Ippolito Memorial Jamboree Set For Sunday, December 11
TEWKSBURY, MA — The Wilmington, Tewksbury and Shawsheen Tech athletic communities will be honoring longtime Town Crier sports writer Mike Ippolito with a memorial fundraising event this Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 8:30am to 12:30pm, at Tewksbury Memorial High School. The Mike Ippolito Memorial Jamboree will feature four 16-minute...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington High School Announces November Students Of The Month
WILMINGTON, MA — Congratulations to the following 12 Wilmington High School students who were named Students of the Month of November:. Kayden Bridge (Grade 10, Learner) Paola Rodrigues (Grade 9, Communicator) Sara Hughes (Grade 12, Contributor) Courtney Howell (Grade 12, Communicator) Nathan Murray (Grade 11, Contributor) Kyra Turner (Grade...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Fire Department & Senior Center To Provide Free Buckets Of Sand To Wilmington Seniors; Sign Up Beginning December 30
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Fire Department and the Wilmington Department of Elderly Services is bringing back its popular “Sand Buckets for Seniors” program, which it debuted last year. The Fire Department will provide a bucket of sand/salt mixture to eligible Wilmington residents aged 60 and older...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Realtor To Provide FREE Santa Letters To Kids
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington realtor Katie Gillis-Ware, of Leading Edge Real Estate, is giving back to the community she lives in, works in and loves!. Katie is working for the “big guy” this year and sending Santa letters to little boys and girls in our community. If...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON REC REMINDER: Give The Gift Of Travel This Holiday Season
April 23 – 28, 2023 | $2,175 p.p.d.o. Fly with us to the city that gets more sun than any other city in the US at 350 days each year; Tucson, Arizona!. Tour Tucson City including the Old Town Artisans Tucson District and a one-hour narrated tram tour at the Pima Air & Space Museum. We’ll take a trip back to the Old West as we visit historic Bisbee and Tombstone. Other highlights include the Kartchner Caverns State Park, the Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum and a visit to the universal symbol of the American west, Saguaro National Park.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Kids (Grades 2-5) Invited To Screening Of ‘The Polar Express’ At High School On December 16
WILMINGTON, MA — Drop off your 2nd-5th graders and head out to shop or have a quiet night out while we entertain your children with a Movie Night on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 6pm to 8:30pm, in the Wilmington High School Auditorium. Your kids will enjoy an interactive...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, December 10, 2022: Sole Sisters Winter SOLEStice 5K; Ice Sculpture Unveiling; Dinosaur Adventure
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, December 10, 2022:. The Wilmington-based Sole Sisters Running Club is holding its 5th Annual Winter SOLEstice 5K at 10am, beginning on the Wilmington Town Common (142 Middlesex Avenue). Residents are encouraged to participate. Register in advance HERE. Registration costs $45 for adults and $25 for children under 12. The first 250 registrants are guaranteed some swag — a duffle bag. Prizes will be awarded for the top 3 finishers as well as top female and male age winners. The course is a WSATF certified 5K course. Walkers and strollers are welcome. Those walking with little ones are asked to start behind the runners and walkers. Join the Facebook event HERE to learn more. Learn more about the Sole Sisters Running Club by visiting their website HERE.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 6, 2022: OUI Arrest; Gas Stolen; 10 Parking Tickets Issued For Violating Winter Parking Ban
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Tuesday, December 6, 2022:. Police issued 10 parking citations for violating the winter parking ban on Park Avenue, Lords Court, Pouliot Place, and Sandy Lane. (2:43am) A larceny of 44 gallons of gas stolen from a vehicle...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, December 8, 2022: Ice Rink Committee To Meet
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, December 8, 2022:. The Wilmington Ice Rink & Recreation Facility Committee meets at 7:30pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda HERE. The RMLD Citizens Advisory Board meets at 6pm at the RMLD Building...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington’s Textron Systems Wins $162M Contract From U.S. Army For New Terrain-Shaping System
WILMINGTON, MA — Textron Systems Corporation announced this week that it received a five-year contract valued at $162 million from the U.S. Army Contracting Command in New Jersey, in connection with the U.S. Army Project Manager Close Combat Systems, to develop a remote command and control capable, anti-vehicle precision munition system that supports the Army’s terrain shaping operations modernization program.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 4, 2022: Nursing Home Receives Bomb Threat; Teen Employee Assaulted By Customer At Market Basket
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, December 4, 2022:. A Cumberland Farms manager called to report an employee accepted a fake $100 bill. (6:17am) Homeowner reported a tractor trailer damaged his lawn on Garden Avenue. Police located tractor trailer and told homeowner...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 5, 2022: Vehicle Stolen From Regency Place; Malden Man Arrested On Larceny Charges; Broken Train Gate
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, December 5, 2022:. Animal Control Officer picked up an injured goose from Lake Street and brought it to the Foster Hospital for Small Animals in Grafton. (9:29am) Timothy James Cervera, Jr. (34, Malden) was arrested for...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Anita M. (DiPietro) Sirignano, 77
WILMINGTON, MA — Anita M. (DiPietro) Sirignano, age 77, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on December 5, 2022. Anita was born on March 1, 1945, in Winthrop, MA; she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Annie (Ciampa) DiPietro. Anita was raised in Lynn and graduated from St. Mary’s High School.
Comments / 0