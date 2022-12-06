ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Wraps Up Ambitious 7-Episode “Under The Lights” Docuseries On WHS Football Team

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

THIS WEEKEND: Mike Ippolito Memorial Jamboree Set For Sunday, December 11

TEWKSBURY, MA — The Wilmington, Tewksbury and Shawsheen Tech athletic communities will be honoring longtime Town Crier sports writer Mike Ippolito with a memorial fundraising event this Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 8:30am to 12:30pm, at Tewksbury Memorial High School. The Mike Ippolito Memorial Jamboree will feature four 16-minute...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington High School Announces November Students Of The Month

WILMINGTON, MA — Congratulations to the following 12 Wilmington High School students who were named Students of the Month of November:. Kayden Bridge (Grade 10, Learner) Paola Rodrigues (Grade 9, Communicator) Sara Hughes (Grade 12, Contributor) Courtney Howell (Grade 12, Communicator) Nathan Murray (Grade 11, Contributor) Kyra Turner (Grade...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Realtor To Provide FREE Santa Letters To Kids

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington realtor Katie Gillis-Ware, of Leading Edge Real Estate, is giving back to the community she lives in, works in and loves!. Katie is working for the “big guy” this year and sending Santa letters to little boys and girls in our community. If...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON REC REMINDER: Give The Gift Of Travel This Holiday Season

April 23 – 28, 2023 | $2,175 p.p.d.o. Fly with us to the city that gets more sun than any other city in the US at 350 days each year; Tucson, Arizona!. Tour Tucson City including the Old Town Artisans Tucson District and a one-hour narrated tram tour at the Pima Air & Space Museum. We’ll take a trip back to the Old West as we visit historic Bisbee and Tombstone. Other highlights include the Kartchner Caverns State Park, the Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum and a visit to the universal symbol of the American west, Saguaro National Park.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, December 10, 2022: Sole Sisters Winter SOLEStice 5K; Ice Sculpture Unveiling; Dinosaur Adventure

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, December 10, 2022:. The Wilmington-based Sole Sisters Running Club is holding its 5th Annual Winter SOLEstice 5K at 10am, beginning on the Wilmington Town Common (142 Middlesex Avenue). Residents are encouraged to participate. Register in advance HERE. Registration costs $45 for adults and $25 for children under 12. The first 250 registrants are guaranteed some swag — a duffle bag. Prizes will be awarded for the top 3 finishers as well as top female and male age winners. The course is a WSATF certified 5K course. Walkers and strollers are welcome. Those walking with little ones are asked to start behind the runners and walkers. Join the Facebook event HERE to learn more. Learn more about the Sole Sisters Running Club by visiting their website HERE.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington’s Textron Systems Wins $162M Contract From U.S. Army For New Terrain-Shaping System

WILMINGTON, MA — Textron Systems Corporation announced this week that it received a five-year contract valued at $162 million from the U.S. Army Contracting Command in New Jersey, in connection with the U.S. Army Project Manager Close Combat Systems, to develop a remote command and control capable, anti-vehicle precision munition system that supports the Army’s terrain shaping operations modernization program.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 4, 2022: Nursing Home Receives Bomb Threat; Teen Employee Assaulted By Customer At Market Basket

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, December 4, 2022:. A Cumberland Farms manager called to report an employee accepted a fake $100 bill. (6:17am) Homeowner reported a tractor trailer damaged his lawn on Garden Avenue. Police located tractor trailer and told homeowner...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Anita M. (DiPietro) Sirignano, 77

WILMINGTON, MA — Anita M. (DiPietro) Sirignano, age 77, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on December 5, 2022. Anita was born on March 1, 1945, in Winthrop, MA; she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Annie (Ciampa) DiPietro. Anita was raised in Lynn and graduated from St. Mary’s High School.
WILMINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy