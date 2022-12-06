Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Wilmington Apple
North Intermediate School Announces November Students Of The Month
WILMINGTON, MA — The North Intermediate School recently announced its latest Students of the Month. The students below were recognized for exemplifying the school’s core values. Congratulations to all!. Grade 4. Mollie Winchell. Tilly Teta. Andrew McManus. Kathryn Picariello. Grade 5. William Kelly. Annie Saragosa. Emma Trager. Evan...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington High School Announces November Students Of The Month
WILMINGTON, MA — Congratulations to the following 12 Wilmington High School students who were named Students of the Month of November:. Kayden Bridge (Grade 10, Learner) Paola Rodrigues (Grade 9, Communicator) Sara Hughes (Grade 12, Contributor) Courtney Howell (Grade 12, Communicator) Nathan Murray (Grade 11, Contributor) Kyra Turner (Grade...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Realtor To Provide FREE Santa Letters To Kids
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington realtor Katie Gillis-Ware, of Leading Edge Real Estate, is giving back to the community she lives in, works in and loves!. Katie is working for the “big guy” this year and sending Santa letters to little boys and girls in our community. If...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Fire Department & Senior Center To Provide Free Buckets Of Sand To Wilmington Seniors; Sign Up Beginning December 30
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Fire Department and the Wilmington Department of Elderly Services is bringing back its popular “Sand Buckets for Seniors” program, which it debuted last year. The Fire Department will provide a bucket of sand/salt mixture to eligible Wilmington residents aged 60 and older...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON REC REMINDER: Give The Gift Of Travel This Holiday Season
April 23 – 28, 2023 | $2,175 p.p.d.o. Fly with us to the city that gets more sun than any other city in the US at 350 days each year; Tucson, Arizona!. Tour Tucson City including the Old Town Artisans Tucson District and a one-hour narrated tram tour at the Pima Air & Space Museum. We’ll take a trip back to the Old West as we visit historic Bisbee and Tombstone. Other highlights include the Kartchner Caverns State Park, the Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum and a visit to the universal symbol of the American west, Saguaro National Park.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Mike Ippolito Memorial Jamboree Set For Sunday, December 11
TEWKSBURY, MA — The Wilmington, Tewksbury and Shawsheen Tech athletic communities will be honoring longtime Town Crier sports writer Mike Ippolito with a memorial fundraising event this Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 8:30am to 12:30pm, at Tewksbury Memorial High School. The Mike Ippolito Memorial Jamboree will feature four 16-minute...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, December 10, 2022: Sole Sisters Winter SOLEStice 5K; Ice Sculpture Unveiling; Dinosaur Adventure
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, December 10, 2022:. The Wilmington-based Sole Sisters Running Club is holding its 5th Annual Winter SOLEstice 5K at 10am, beginning on the Wilmington Town Common (142 Middlesex Avenue). Residents are encouraged to participate. Register in advance HERE. Registration costs $45 for adults and $25 for children under 12. The first 250 registrants are guaranteed some swag — a duffle bag. Prizes will be awarded for the top 3 finishers as well as top female and male age winners. The course is a WSATF certified 5K course. Walkers and strollers are welcome. Those walking with little ones are asked to start behind the runners and walkers. Join the Facebook event HERE to learn more. Learn more about the Sole Sisters Running Club by visiting their website HERE.
Boston Globe
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations
A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
People Are Jazzed That The Office Lounge is Opening a Dover, New Hampshire, Location
When I heard "The Office Lounge", I thought to myself, "is this a 'The Office'-themed restaurant, as in the hit TV show starring Steve Carell?" If you are expecting to see Michael Scott quotes all over the walls and Dunder Mifflin-esque decor, you are barking up the wrong tree. However, people absolutely love this upscale neighborhood restaurant and bar in Rye, New Hampshire.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Kids (Grades 2-5) Invited To Screening Of ‘The Polar Express’ At High School On December 16
WILMINGTON, MA — Drop off your 2nd-5th graders and head out to shop or have a quiet night out while we entertain your children with a Movie Night on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 6pm to 8:30pm, in the Wilmington High School Auditorium. Your kids will enjoy an interactive...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, December 8, 2022: Ice Rink Committee To Meet
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, December 8, 2022:. The Wilmington Ice Rink & Recreation Facility Committee meets at 7:30pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda HERE. The RMLD Citizens Advisory Board meets at 6pm at the RMLD Building...
Wareham’s Lindsey’s Restaurant Announces Gift Card Reimbursement Process
When the legendary Lindsey’s Family Restaurant on Wareham’s Cranberry Highway permanently closed on November 28, there was a mixture of sadness, outrage and disappointment heard across the SouthCoast. Then, the inevitable question came: what do you do if you have a Lindsey’s gift card?. Last weekend, Lindsey’s...
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
Four Cambridge construction workers hospitalized after overdosing on job site
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four Cambridge construction workers were transported to a local hospital after overdosing on the job site Friday. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, first responders from the Cambridge Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded to the Charles Park construction site around 11: 55 a.m. after reports of multiple overdoses.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs
Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
nerej.com
Aho Properties completes four sales in Massachusetts totaling $13.675 million - brings total sales for 2022 to over $23 million
Marlboro, MA Joel Aho, president of Aho Properties, was involved in $13.675 million of commercial real estate sales in the towns of Marlboro, Northborough, Littleton and Ayer, Mass. These sales bring the total sales for 2022 to over $23 million. Aho represented the buyer in the purchase of an 8,214...
Amazon driver arrested for never delivering Amazon packages
NASHUA, NH — An Amazon driver has been arrested for stealing and never delivering amazon packages. On December 7, 2022, Nashua PD arrested Rebecca Daigle, 23,of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Members of the Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to a call at the Amazon distribution facility on September 30. According to...
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
franchising.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken Bringing Units to New Hampshire and Massachusetts
December 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // MERRIMACK, N.H. - Dave’s Hot Chicken announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Al Graziano to make its entrance into New Hampshire and Massachusetts. “Al first location in Massachusetts has been a smash-hit, and I anticipate that same success will translate...
