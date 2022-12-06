Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Fire Department & Senior Center To Provide Free Buckets Of Sand To Wilmington Seniors; Sign Up Beginning December 30
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Fire Department and the Wilmington Department of Elderly Services is bringing back its popular “Sand Buckets for Seniors” program, which it debuted last year. The Fire Department will provide a bucket of sand/salt mixture to eligible Wilmington residents aged 60 and older...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, December 10, 2022: Sole Sisters Winter SOLEStice 5K; Ice Sculpture Unveiling; Dinosaur Adventure
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, December 10, 2022:. The Wilmington-based Sole Sisters Running Club is holding its 5th Annual Winter SOLEstice 5K at 10am, beginning on the Wilmington Town Common (142 Middlesex Avenue). Residents are encouraged to participate. Register in advance HERE. Registration costs $45 for adults and $25 for children under 12. The first 250 registrants are guaranteed some swag — a duffle bag. Prizes will be awarded for the top 3 finishers as well as top female and male age winners. The course is a WSATF certified 5K course. Walkers and strollers are welcome. Those walking with little ones are asked to start behind the runners and walkers. Join the Facebook event HERE to learn more. Learn more about the Sole Sisters Running Club by visiting their website HERE.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington High School Announces November Students Of The Month
WILMINGTON, MA — Congratulations to the following 12 Wilmington High School students who were named Students of the Month of November:. Kayden Bridge (Grade 10, Learner) Paola Rodrigues (Grade 9, Communicator) Sara Hughes (Grade 12, Contributor) Courtney Howell (Grade 12, Communicator) Nathan Murray (Grade 11, Contributor) Kyra Turner (Grade...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Realtor To Provide FREE Santa Letters To Kids
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington realtor Katie Gillis-Ware, of Leading Edge Real Estate, is giving back to the community she lives in, works in and loves!. Katie is working for the “big guy” this year and sending Santa letters to little boys and girls in our community. If...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, December 8, 2022: Ice Rink Committee To Meet
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, December 8, 2022:. The Wilmington Ice Rink & Recreation Facility Committee meets at 7:30pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda HERE. The RMLD Citizens Advisory Board meets at 6pm at the RMLD Building...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON REC REMINDER: Give The Gift Of Travel This Holiday Season
April 23 – 28, 2023 | $2,175 p.p.d.o. Fly with us to the city that gets more sun than any other city in the US at 350 days each year; Tucson, Arizona!. Tour Tucson City including the Old Town Artisans Tucson District and a one-hour narrated tram tour at the Pima Air & Space Museum. We’ll take a trip back to the Old West as we visit historic Bisbee and Tombstone. Other highlights include the Kartchner Caverns State Park, the Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum and a visit to the universal symbol of the American west, Saguaro National Park.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Mike Ippolito Memorial Jamboree Set For Sunday, December 11
TEWKSBURY, MA — The Wilmington, Tewksbury and Shawsheen Tech athletic communities will be honoring longtime Town Crier sports writer Mike Ippolito with a memorial fundraising event this Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 8:30am to 12:30pm, at Tewksbury Memorial High School. The Mike Ippolito Memorial Jamboree will feature four 16-minute...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs
Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
peninsulachronicle.com
Former SunTrust Building In Gloucester To Become Event Venue
GLOUCESTER – In the past few years, Sherry Spring, Gloucester’s economic development director, has heard all sorts of rumors connected to the former SunTrust bank building on Main Street. It was going to be a restaurant. It was going to be a hotel and restaurant. It was going...
Turnto10.com
MSPCA shelter officials offer discounted adoption fees after large puppy surrender
The MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem are offering a discounted adoption campaign for adult dogs through this month since the MSPCA took in sixteen American Bully dogs last Friday. Throughout the month of December, dogs one year and older will be available for $100 during the "Home...
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, Dec. 7th – Beverly to Buy Waterfront Property – Danvers Taxes to Increase – Local Photos – Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – Expect rain showers to stick around much of the day before a cold front passes through tonight! Conditions will clear out for Thursday and Friday before unsettled weather returns for the weekend. Highs today mid 50s. Community News Notes – Photos –...
Popular Jamaica Plain restaurant closing in January after 27 years in business
BOSTON — A popular Jamaica Plain restaurant is closing its doors after 27 years in business. The Dogwood, a popular sport for pizza, craft beers and cocktails is shutting down. The restaurant located on Washington Street, is set to serve their final customers on Jan. 14, 2023, an announcement...
franchising.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken Bringing Units to New Hampshire and Massachusetts
December 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // MERRIMACK, N.H. - Dave’s Hot Chicken announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Al Graziano to make its entrance into New Hampshire and Massachusetts. “Al first location in Massachusetts has been a smash-hit, and I anticipate that same success will translate...
Boston Globe
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations
A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
NECN
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m
Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
nerej.com
Aho Properties completes four sales in Massachusetts totaling $13.675 million - brings total sales for 2022 to over $23 million
Marlboro, MA Joel Aho, president of Aho Properties, was involved in $13.675 million of commercial real estate sales in the towns of Marlboro, Northborough, Littleton and Ayer, Mass. These sales bring the total sales for 2022 to over $23 million. Aho represented the buyer in the purchase of an 8,214...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Anita M. (DiPietro) Sirignano, 77
WILMINGTON, MA — Anita M. (DiPietro) Sirignano, age 77, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on December 5, 2022. Anita was born on March 1, 1945, in Winthrop, MA; she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Annie (Ciampa) DiPietro. Anita was raised in Lynn and graduated from St. Mary’s High School.
Nahant town board votes and becomes first town in Mass. to shoot and kill coyotes
NAHANT, Mass — The Town of Nahant is becoming the first in the state to actively shoot and kill aggressive coyotes. The town board voted to bring in trained rifle experts from the USDA wildlife services, on Wednesday night. Officials say this decision comes after months of research, and...
