GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island city officials are asking residents to make sure their voices are heard regarding their comprehensive plan for 2024. These types of plans are done in 20-year incrementa, so the results will directly impact both the present and future generations living in Grand Island. Officials say comprehensive plans are critical for any type of development in the city, placing an emphasis on residents voicing their opinions.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO