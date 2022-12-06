Read full article on original website
CHI donates $24 million in health care in Grand Island and Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health says it helped thousand of patients in Grand Island and Kearney pay for millions of dollars in health care during fiscal year ending July 31. In a press release, CHI said it supported 2,391 Grand Island patients and 1,529 Kearney patients. It spent $11,730,644 in Grand Island and $12,123,944 in Kearney. That totals $23,854,588 for both communities.
Grand island Public Schools superintendent to resign from position
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Dr. Tawana Grover has announced she intends to resign from her position as superintendent. Among the many pursuits and projects were the successful revisioning of Grand Island Senior High and the launch of the Academies model. She led the district in the development of its first...
City of Grand Island asking for residents’ input on comprehensive plan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island city officials are asking residents to make sure their voices are heard regarding their comprehensive plan for 2024. These types of plans are done in 20-year incrementa, so the results will directly impact both the present and future generations living in Grand Island. Officials say comprehensive plans are critical for any type of development in the city, placing an emphasis on residents voicing their opinions.
STI Rates increasing in the Grand Island area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Central Nebraska Health officials are sounding the alarm about a significant increase in sexually transmitted infections (STI's). According to a news release, the Central District Health Department recorded more than 440 cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. Disease contact investigator at CDHD, Gabriela Ochoa, said...
Norfolk Crush gets approval to move forward with construction
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Crush recently received approval from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy for a building permit in November, allowing them to move forward with the construction of its $355 million soybean crush facility. Norfolk City Administrator, Andy Colvin, said the plant's economic impact on Norfolk and...
Columbus ALLO construction has finished
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The construction of the Columbus ALLO network is officially complete. ALLO's 100% fiber-optic network will be available to local Columbus businesses, residents, and governmental entities with internet, TV, and phone solutions.?. President, Brad Moline, talked about his thoughts now that the construction has come to an end.
School Board selects Principal Jeff Schwartz as new superintendent
After interviews with five candidates Monday and Tuesday, the Boone Central School Board announced that Jeff Schwartz, Boone Central high school principal, will be the school district’s new superintendent starting next summer. The board’s selection was announced Wednesday by Board President Tim Stopak. Schwartz has been the high...
Various non-injury accident calls in Platte County Thursday
PLATTE COUNTY, Neb. -- The Platte County Sheriff's Office received various calls for accidents during icy road conditions Thursday. The Sheriff's Office said they got their first called related to the icy conditions at 1:41 pm. This was an accident without injuries, which happened near the intersections of 48th Ave. and Hillcrest Drive, north of Columbus.
One dead, one injured in Wayne County accident
WAYNE, Neb. -- Authorities said one person died during a Thursday morning accident in Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said that 38-year-old Caleb Jeppesen was pronounced dead at the collision scene. The accident happened about six miles east of Wayne on Highway 35, and the Sheriff's Office said...
Minor crash causes power outages in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. -- Winter weather is wreaking havoc, not just on the roads, but also on northeast Nebraska power lines. According to Stanton County Emergency Manager Mike Frohberg, there were downed power lines near Highway 35 and Industrial Highway near Woodland Park. The initial call came in just before 4:00...
Council rejects GI Mayor’s city administrator choice
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council Tuesday rejected Mayor Roger Steele’s choice for city administrator. On a 6-3 vote the council denied approval for Laura McAloon as city administrator. McAloon was hired recently as Grand Island City Attorney and she will continue in that role for the time being.
Icy roads lead to crashes in Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major accident forced closure of Interstate 80 Thursday morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that the east-bound lanes of I-80 between Giltner and Aurora were closed because of what they called a major accident. The scene was cleared over the noon hour and all lanes were again open. An DOT traffic cam at the Aurora exit was partially covered with ice.
Late morning car crash keeps officials busy in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A late morning single-vehicle accident kept first responders busy in Norfolk as snowy and slick conditions returned to northeast Nebraska. Officials were called to Fourth and Elm St. just before 10 a.m. to a report of an accident. Upon arrival, an SUV could be seen on the...
Casino Officials field questions from public
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Leadership Unlimited hosted their ‘Leaders like us Live’ event. It’s a chance for the community to hear from local leaders. Those leaders are Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak and Grand Island Casino Resort General Manager Vince Fiala. Those in attendance are interacting with those leaders about their career experience, leadership perspective, and vision for the new casino in the Grand Island community.
Sword-wielding home invasion suspect in custody, Madison County Sheriff says
The Madison County Sheriff's Department is currently seeking information regarding the suspect of an assault that was wielding a samurai sword.
Lancaster County fugitive asks police for a gun permit, gets arrested instead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a man who knew he was wanted in Lancaster County tried to get a Nebraska Handgun Purchase Certificate. Authorities say they discovered that Lakota Hawkes had an active warrant during his background check. Police say Hawkes admitted to knowing...
Multiple crashes in Columbus Thursday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- As icy conditions continued to grip Nebraska Thursday afternoon, authorities across the eastern third of the state were sent to several car crashes. Within a matter of minutes at approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were sent to a crash in front of Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, followed shortly by a crash at E. 32nd Avenue and 8th Street East in which a car was seen on its top.
Stanton To Have Counselors Available Following Student's Death
Stanton Community Schools will have counselors available following the death of a student, according to school officials on Wednesday afternoon. "We have counselors available to help our school community deal with this sad loss," officials said. Counselors will be available in the middle school/high school library until 6 p.m. Wednesday....
Grand Island Casino hopes to get approved for license soon
Business Coalition of Veterans needs more donations for 'Christmas at the VA' gift drive. You can sign up for the Red Cross Chili Cook-Off now until December 16. Hastings man gets prison time for crash that killed two teens. A Hastings man is heading to prison in connection with a...
Iowa K-9 officer left in hot car for 22 hours before dying
New information has been released about the death of a Boone County K-9 officer named Bear. According to a search warrant that was recently made public, Sgt. Dallas Wingate called the Boone County sheriff the night of Sept. 2. Wingate said he put Bear in his department truck the night before and discovered the dog still there, dead, about 22 hours later.
