NebraskaTV
Alumni from now-closed GI elementary school connect over old pictures online
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Alumni from the old Lincoln Elementary School in Grand Island are reminiscing about their time in school through a Facebook page where more than 500 members are sharing pictures from the past. The page was created by Peggy Bosley-Konen who said she originally made it...
KSNB Local4
Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday that she’s resigning effective Jan. 11, 2023. Grover has been GIPS superintendent since 2016, but the last year has been controversial. In April, Grover fired former Grand Island mayor Jeremy Jensen as Islander boys soccer...
norfolkneradio.com
SNOW CHALLENGE: So, who's the winner?
When does Norfolk first record one inch of snow?* Winner will receive:. One hour of your requests/playlist on "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning". Two autographed 106 KIX koozies. (DJ of your choice.) One completely professional hug from Abe Schoenherr. (Maximum length of 10 seconds.) *Abe has final say in every...
News Channel Nebraska
STI Rates increasing in the Grand Island area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Central Nebraska Health officials are sounding the alarm about a significant increase in sexually transmitted infections (STI's). According to a news release, the Central District Health Department recorded more than 440 cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. Disease contact investigator at CDHD, Gabriela Ochoa, said...
News Channel Nebraska
Late morning car crash keeps officials busy in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A late morning single-vehicle accident kept first responders busy in Norfolk as snowy and slick conditions returned to northeast Nebraska. Officials were called to Fourth and Elm St. just before 10 a.m. to a report of an accident. Upon arrival, an SUV could be seen on the...
albionnewsonline.com
School Board selects Principal Jeff Schwartz as new superintendent
After interviews with five candidates Monday and Tuesday, the Boone Central School Board announced that Jeff Schwartz, Boone Central high school principal, will be the school district’s new superintendent starting next summer. The board’s selection was announced Wednesday by Board President Tim Stopak. Schwartz has been the high...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus ALLO construction has finished
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The construction of the Columbus ALLO network is officially complete. ALLO's 100% fiber-optic network will be available to local Columbus businesses, residents, and governmental entities with internet, TV, and phone solutions.?. President, Brad Moline, talked about his thoughts now that the construction has come to an end.
KSNB Local4
Icy roads lead to crashes in Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major accident forced closure of Interstate 80 Thursday morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that the east-bound lanes of I-80 between Giltner and Aurora were closed because of what they called a major accident. The scene was cleared over the noon hour and all lanes were again open. An DOT traffic cam at the Aurora exit was partially covered with ice.
norfolkneradio.com
Madison Co. Sheriffs looking for sword swinging assaultant
The Madison County Sheriff’s department needs your help locating a man after an assault early this morning. Sheriffs say an elderly man was outside his residence in the 800 block of South Nebraska in Madison around 7:45 a.m., when he was approached by a younger man carrying what is described to be a samurai sword.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Crush gets approval to move forward with construction
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Crush recently received approval from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy for a building permit in November, allowing them to move forward with the construction of its $355 million soybean crush facility. Norfolk City Administrator, Andy Colvin, said the plant's economic impact on Norfolk and...
KSNB Local4
Council rejects GI Mayor’s city administrator choice
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council Tuesday rejected Mayor Roger Steele’s choice for city administrator. On a 6-3 vote the council denied approval for Laura McAloon as city administrator. McAloon was hired recently as Grand Island City Attorney and she will continue in that role for the time being.
News Channel Nebraska
One dead, one injured in Wayne County accident
WAYNE, Neb. -- Authorities said one person died during a Thursday morning accident in Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said that 38-year-old Caleb Jeppesen was pronounced dead at the collision scene. The accident happened about six miles east of Wayne on Highway 35, and the Sheriff's Office said...
News Channel Nebraska
Minor crash causes power outages in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. -- Winter weather is wreaking havoc, not just on the roads, but also on northeast Nebraska power lines. According to Stanton County Emergency Manager Mike Frohberg, there were downed power lines near Highway 35 and Industrial Highway near Woodland Park. The initial call came in just before 4:00...
KETV.com
Iowa K-9 officer left in hot car for 22 hours before dying
New information has been released about the death of a Boone County K-9 officer named Bear. According to a search warrant that was recently made public, Sgt. Dallas Wingate called the Boone County sheriff the night of Sept. 2. Wingate said he put Bear in his department truck the night before and discovered the dog still there, dead, about 22 hours later.
Sword-wielding home invasion suspect in custody, Madison County Sheriff says
The Madison County Sheriff's Department is currently seeking information regarding the suspect of an assault that was wielding a samurai sword.
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 275 shut down for two hours after two-semi crash
WISNER, Neb. -- Highway 275 in northeast Nebraska was shut down for two hours Wednesday night after a crash involving two semis. According to Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Dain Hicks, the crash happened at approximately 6:00 p.m. northwest of Wisner in Cuming County. Hicks said that a semi drove onto...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman stopped on icy roads, arrested for alleged drug possession
STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop in Stanton Thursday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 46-year-old Mindi Tabares of Norfolk was stopped at approximately 8:40 p.m. Unger said Tabares was stopped because she was “driving erratically...
