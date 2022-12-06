ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBUR

Massachusetts brewers on buying local for the holidays

In our latest installment of "Brewed in Mass.," two brewers talk about the state's supportive ecosystem, their work to become community anchors in cities and towns, and their favorite beers brewed by someone else. Plus, Massachusetts Brewery events near you this weekend:. Friday, December 9th: Lamplighter Brewing Co CX., in...
WBUR

Bill Galvin wants Mass. lawmakers to tinker with the new 'millionaire's tax'

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. TGIF! There’s a chance we see our first snowfall of the season this weekend. (Shhh, Worcester County, we know you already got yours!) And while it may not require a shovel east of I-95, the forecast does call for a NWS snow map!
WBUR

An early flu season is hitting hospitals, pediatricians and schools in Mass.

Influenza is hitting Massachusetts early and hard. According to new data from the state’s Department of Public Health, flu severity is estimated to be "very high." A total of 5,462 new flu cases were recorded last week, nearly double the number from the week before and significantly more than at this time in any of the past three years.
