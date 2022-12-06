Read full article on original website
Massachusetts brewers on buying local for the holidays
In our latest installment of "Brewed in Mass.," two brewers talk about the state's supportive ecosystem, their work to become community anchors in cities and towns, and their favorite beers brewed by someone else. Plus, Massachusetts Brewery events near you this weekend:. Friday, December 9th: Lamplighter Brewing Co CX., in...
Bill Galvin wants Mass. lawmakers to tinker with the new 'millionaire's tax'
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. TGIF! There’s a chance we see our first snowfall of the season this weekend. (Shhh, Worcester County, we know you already got yours!) And while it may not require a shovel east of I-95, the forecast does call for a NWS snow map!
Rural Alaska faces slow, expensive internet. This cable project could help
A new fiber optic cable project is promising to bring faster speeds to parts of Alaska where internet is still slow and expensive. NPR's Nina Kravinsky reports from the Western Alaska town of Bethel.
Mass. teacher's union to prioritize higher support staff pay, right to strike next year
The state's largest teachers union unveiled its legislative priorities for the upcoming session, including increasing wages for support staff and boosting the cost of living adjustment for retired educators. At a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday, leaders with the Massachusetts Teachers Association said three of its five priorities...
An early flu season is hitting hospitals, pediatricians and schools in Mass.
Influenza is hitting Massachusetts early and hard. According to new data from the state’s Department of Public Health, flu severity is estimated to be "very high." A total of 5,462 new flu cases were recorded last week, nearly double the number from the week before and significantly more than at this time in any of the past three years.
