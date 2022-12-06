Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death in Bronzeville Friday night. Police say a 36-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the first block of East 40th Street around 8:17 p.m. when someone started shooting. The victim was shot in the chest. His friends took him to an...
fox32chicago.com
Robber shoots victim in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A robber shot a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was walking on a sidewalk along West Division near North Leclaire around 1:55 p.m. when the robber walked up. The robber demanded the victim give up his stuff, and shot him...
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder returns fire at possible carjackers in Loop: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot at when he interrupted a possible attempted carjacking in the Loop Saturday morning. Police say a 31-year-old man was walking to his car parked in the first block of West Randolph Street around 3:37 a.m. when he was shot at by someone in a red SUV.
Man, 21, charged in shooting death of Bronzeville activist Johnnie Owens
The suspect is is currently in custody on unrelated charges.
cwbchicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots two men during possible auto theft in the Loop
Chicago — A concealed carry holder shot two men during an exchange of gunfire in the heart of Chicago’s Loop early Saturday morning. It’s at least the third time in about a week that armed citizens have shot suspected offenders during the commission of crimes. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when shots rang out, police said. The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chef and leg,...
cwbchicago.com
At least 15 more robberies and carjackings reported in overnight sprees; more than 65 similar crimes since December 2
Chicago — Chicago police detectives are sifting through yet another stack of armed robbery reports today as another wave of at least 15 holdups, including some carjackings, were reported between late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Since December 2, similar sprees have claimed more than 50 robbery victims...
fox32chicago.com
Man shoots woman in head during argument in Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old woman was shot in the head during a domestic-related incident in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Police say the woman and a man were arguing in the 1300 block of West 80th Street around 11:11 p.m. when the shooting occurred. The man had a handgun and fired shots....
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, charged in Washington Heights shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man Thursday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Brian Dunn, 19, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man around 10:51 a.m. in a residence in the 1100 block of West 104th Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in face while driving in Albany Park
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face while driving in Albany Park and was critically injured Saturday morning. Police say around 2:18 a.m. a 28-year-old woman was driving in the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue when someone in a blue sedan fired shots at her. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man on sidewalk shot in head by unknown person in vehicle
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man was shot in the head Thursday while on a sidewalk in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Around 4:36 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 8700 block of South Ada Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots. The...
fox32chicago.com
Man struck by gunfire in Homan Square
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 6:37 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Polk Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. He was grazed on the right side of his abdomen and was transported...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot in hand by police charged with firing shots at neighbors, striking one in West Pullman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man faces several charges after allegedly shooting a 47-year-old man in West Pullman and refusing to listen to police commands Wednesday in West Pullman. Kevin Singleton, 52, faces six felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Two South Holland Men Charged with Robbing Armored Truck and ATM on Halloween
Two South Holland Men Charged with Robbing Armored Truck and ATM on Halloween (Chicago, IL) — Two brothers have been charged in federal court with robbing more than $1 million from an armored truck and automated teller machine in a Chicago suburb on Halloween. Corrie Singleton, 21, and Darrell...
South Side man armed with knife charged for attempted car theft
CHICAGO — A Chicago man was charged for attempting to forcefully take a car from a woman while he was armed with a knife in South Shore Friday. CPD released charges against Theodore Ammons, 26, with one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking and aggravated weapon. Police arrested Ammons near the 7800 block of South […]
Chicago teen shot dead near CPS high school 'was a good young man,' grandmother says
CHICAGO - Kevin Davis loved sports and got the chance to play basketball for a magnet high school on the West Side. Tuesday afternoon, the 15-year-old was leaving Michele Clark High School in South Austin when he was shot several times and died less than an hour later, according to Chicago police.
Teen gets 40 years for carjacking, shooting at Aurora Wendy's that paralyzed mother of 2
A 17-year-old boy will spend 40 years in prison for his role in a carjacking and shooting in Aurora that left a woman paralyzed.
Decision on Father Pfleger expected as soon as Saturday
CHICAGO — A decision could be coming as early as Saturday on the fate of Father Michael Pfleger following an allegation of abuse. It’s unclear whether the archdiocese’s independent review board will be ready to close its investigation. Board members met last month on Nov. 19 to discuss the case. Pfleger stepped away from ministry […]
cwbchicago.com
Loop attacker hit a pedestrian in the head with a hammer, reports say
Chicago — A 53-year-old man is recovering after being struck in the head with a metal object, possibly a hammer or crowbar, while walking in the Loop on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. Officers were initially dispatched to reports of a man walking around River North...
Armed robber targeted 11 victims within 4 hours on Chicago's North, NW Sides: CPD
Police say the suspect was driving a black Kia SUV and is behind 11 armed robberies within four hours.
