Normal mayor wants town to draft rules to allow auxiliary housing
Normal Mayor Chris Koos is praising Bloomington for enacting auxiliary housing rules that allow a small second dwelling on a property that can prevent sprawl. "It allows you to maybe have a relative or a friend of family maybe going to to Illinois State University in a single-occupied small unit on your property. If it ends up being a rental, it helps the homeowner cover the cost of his or her housing," said Koos.
Lexington-based farmer nonprofit provides disaster relief
The Fellowship of Christian Farmers, a Lexington-based nonprofit with a mission to provide relief from disasters and spread a message of Christian faith, is searching for volunteers and donations. The organization does humanitarian work in some of the hardest-hit areas across the country, coordinating efforts by volunteer farmers to repair...
Director: CIRA doing well as business travel slows
While passenger traffic is up 13.6% at the Central Illinois Regional Airport through the first three quarters of the year, airport director Carl Olson said ongoing recovery from the pandemic is not as fast as it was last year. "CIRA came back in 2021 very quickly, quicker than the other...
A wild life: How a Bloomington animal rescuer became the Local Tarzan
Chase Cavalera wears open-toed, slide-on shoes for a reason. Cavalera is a wildlife rescue volunteer. Over the past six years, he’s become Bloomington-Normal’s unofficial go-to helper for those who spot an injured squirrel in their backyard, a young rabbit trapped in a chain-link fence, or a pregnant opossum in their dumpster.
Bloomington planners back upscale housing plan in southeast Bloomington
Bloomington’s planning commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a new multifamily housing development in southeast Bloomington. Residences at The Links subdivision would be located next to The Links at Ireland Grove golf course off Ballybunion Road and Tullamore Avenue. The commission endorsed rezoning a largely vacant 20-acre property in order to construct 292 upscale housing units, as well as access to nearby roads.
WGLT wins Report for America grant to expand mental health coverage
WGLT is proud to announce we have been selected as a Report for America host newsroom partner. The station competed against hundreds of worthy newsroom applicants across the country and is one of fewer than 30 funded projects following a highly selective process. WGLT is the only Illinois newsroom outside of Chicago to receive a Report for America grant.
Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in
Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
Lexington sculptor talks community-supported art, a scrap metal elephant — and running for president
On the east side of old Route 66 as you approach Lexington, there’s an 11-foot elephant statue called “American Standard” made of scrap metal and other trinkets. But this is not your typical roadside attraction — it’s the political platform of artist Kasey Wells, who ran for president as a write-in candidate in 2020.
Union pickets over ‘crisis’ staffing shortage at Pontiac prison
IDOC replied that security specialists from across the state were sent to Pontiac Correctional Center to conduct cell searches and inspections following the Nov. 23 stabbing. Officers at the Pontiac Correctional Center staged a picket Wednesday to call attention to what they say is a dire lack of security at the maximum-security prison.
Those living in Bloomington's 61701 ZIP code can apply for lead-based paint reduction program
Bloomington residents in the 61701 ZIP code can apply for an abatement program that will reduce the hazardous effects of in-home lead poisoning. Lead-based paint is one of the most hazardous sources of lead exposure for housing units in the United States. Deteriorated lead paint mixed with house dust and soil causes exposure.
B-N Visitors Bureau anticipates 25,000 visitors following IHSA football announcement
The Illinois High School Association's decision to make the Twin Cities and Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium the site of state football championships starting next year is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the area and millions in tourism revenue. Following a news conference Thursday, Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and...
Matthew Curry plays one night at the Castle — expect rock guitar with a singer/songwriter vibe
It’s been 10 years since musician Matthew Curry graduated from Bloomington High School, and life is pretty good for the boy wonder known for ripping guitar runs. He landed early success, opening for mentors like Steve Miller and Peter Frampton, and moved to Nashville four years ago to make a go of it there with his new bride.
McLean County reports 2 COVID deaths; county remains at medium transmission
McLean County saw an uptick in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations this week. The county remains at medium COVID transmission. The McLean County Health Department (MCHD) on Friday reported two more COVID-related deaths: a woman in her 50s and a man in his 90s. Neither was associated with a long-term care facility.
ISU to again host high school football state title games
Illinois high school football state title games will come back to Bloomington-Normal in 2023. The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) board on Wednesday approved a four-year contract with Illinois State University and the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau starting next year. Northern and Southern Illinois universities and the University of Illinois also submitted bids.
Police say one person is dead after a crash in southeast Bloomington
Authorities say one person is dead after a crash Friday night in southeast Bloomington. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. near Ireland Grove Road and Hershey Road, Bloomington Police said. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. As of around 8:40 p.m., police were still...
District 87 school board member Fitzgerald Samedy pleads guilty to DUI charges
District 87 school board member Fitzgerald Samedy has pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated drunk driving and driving on a revoked license. Samedy, 36, reached a plea agreement stemming from his May arrest during a traffic stop in Bloomington. Court records show Samedy pleaded guilty to two felony charges. Four...
