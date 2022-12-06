ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Normal mayor wants town to draft rules to allow auxiliary housing

Normal Mayor Chris Koos is praising Bloomington for enacting auxiliary housing rules that allow a small second dwelling on a property that can prevent sprawl. "It allows you to maybe have a relative or a friend of family maybe going to to Illinois State University in a single-occupied small unit on your property. If it ends up being a rental, it helps the homeowner cover the cost of his or her housing," said Koos.
NORMAL, IL
Lexington-based farmer nonprofit provides disaster relief

The Fellowship of Christian Farmers, a Lexington-based nonprofit with a mission to provide relief from disasters and spread a message of Christian faith, is searching for volunteers and donations. The organization does humanitarian work in some of the hardest-hit areas across the country, coordinating efforts by volunteer farmers to repair...
LEXINGTON, IL
Director: CIRA doing well as business travel slows

While passenger traffic is up 13.6% at the Central Illinois Regional Airport through the first three quarters of the year, airport director Carl Olson said ongoing recovery from the pandemic is not as fast as it was last year. "CIRA came back in 2021 very quickly, quicker than the other...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
A wild life: How a Bloomington animal rescuer became the Local Tarzan

Chase Cavalera wears open-toed, slide-on shoes for a reason. Cavalera is a wildlife rescue volunteer. Over the past six years, he’s become Bloomington-Normal’s unofficial go-to helper for those who spot an injured squirrel in their backyard, a young rabbit trapped in a chain-link fence, or a pregnant opossum in their dumpster.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bloomington planners back upscale housing plan in southeast Bloomington

Bloomington’s planning commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a new multifamily housing development in southeast Bloomington. Residences at The Links subdivision would be located next to The Links at Ireland Grove golf course off Ballybunion Road and Tullamore Avenue. The commission endorsed rezoning a largely vacant 20-acre property in order to construct 292 upscale housing units, as well as access to nearby roads.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WGLT wins Report for America grant to expand mental health coverage

WGLT is proud to announce we have been selected as a Report for America host newsroom partner. The station competed against hundreds of worthy newsroom applicants across the country and is one of fewer than 30 funded projects following a highly selective process. WGLT is the only Illinois newsroom outside of Chicago to receive a Report for America grant.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in

Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
ILLINOIS STATE
Union pickets over ‘crisis’ staffing shortage at Pontiac prison

IDOC replied that security specialists from across the state were sent to Pontiac Correctional Center to conduct cell searches and inspections following the Nov. 23 stabbing. Officers at the Pontiac Correctional Center staged a picket Wednesday to call attention to what they say is a dire lack of security at the maximum-security prison.
PONTIAC, IL
ISU to again host high school football state title games

Illinois high school football state title games will come back to Bloomington-Normal in 2023. The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) board on Wednesday approved a four-year contract with Illinois State University and the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau starting next year. Northern and Southern Illinois universities and the University of Illinois also submitted bids.
Police say one person is dead after a crash in southeast Bloomington

Authorities say one person is dead after a crash Friday night in southeast Bloomington. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. near Ireland Grove Road and Hershey Road, Bloomington Police said. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. As of around 8:40 p.m., police were still...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

