Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Obituary: Deem, Robert “Bob” Clinton

Robert “Bob” Clinton Deem passed away on December 5, 2022. He has gone to be with the lord and the love of his life, JoAnn. He was born July 15, 1931, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Kermit Alonzo and Emily Taylor Deem. He graduated from...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Green, Kristine Elizabeth

Kristine Elizabeth Green, 75, of Marietta, passed away at 6:51 pm, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, OH. She was born on November 25, 1947, in Bradford, PA, and attended Marietta College, later working for Ohio Bell Telephone Company as a long-distance operator. She married Richard...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Dayhoff, Lyle S.

Lyle S. Dayhoff, 95, of Little Hocking, OH. passed away on December 6, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born July 4, 1927, in Huntington, WV., the son of the late Chester S. and Elizabeth M. Dayhoff. Mr. Dayhoff graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Class of...
LITTLE HOCKING, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Deem, Janet Pauline Hart

Janet Pauline Hart Deem, 64, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born July 20, 1958, in Marietta, OH, a daughter of the late Joseph and Doris Hendershot Hart. Janet loved riding ATVs and cooking. She served in the US Army as a cook. Janet attended Marietta Bible Center Church.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Pinkerton, Tina

Tina Pinkerton, 46, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 20, 2022. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Williamson, John David

John David Williamson, 90, of Williamstown, WV, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family and caretakers. He was born on June 5, 1932, in Marietta, Ohio, to Donavan and Freda Steed Williamson. John graduated from Marietta High School, playing on the Tigers football...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Spade, Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman

Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman Spade, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully with her granddaughter present on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born April 8, 1952, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Doris “Eloise” Allman and the late Ira “Ray” Allman.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: DeVore, John

John DeVore, 69, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 7, 2022. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Longwell, Virginia Anne

Virginia Anne Longwell, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born August 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank J. Blackwell and Dollie (Poole) Blackwell Chenoweth. Virginia was a member of the Edgelawn Methodist Church, and she enjoyed watching...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Lewis, Ricky

Ricky Lewis, 67, of Belpre, passed away at 8:20 pm, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born August 8, 1955, in Chesapeake, OH, a son of John and Sally Scaggs Lewis. Ricky was a painter. On February 14, 1984, he married Billie Owens, who survives with...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

This Is Home: Remembering Pearl Harbor

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - For the past 28 years, Wednesday December 7th has been recognized as National Pearl Harbor Day. It’s a day to remember and honor the over 2,400 Americans killed on that day over 81 years ago in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii leading to the United States entering into WWII.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Veterans come together on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - December 7th is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, a day to remember and honor the over 2,403 Americans killed this day 81 years ago. Veterans and people from the community were at the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony in Parkersburg and Marietta. The Parkersburg Ceremony...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Edward Kehl signs with Ohio Christian University for golf

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) - Edward Kehl, a senior golfer from Warren high school has signed with Ohio Christian University to continue his golfing career in college. In his high school career, Edward has been named as a two time al district second team member, first team all district member and district tournament champion.
VINCENT, OH
WTAP

Wood County Sheriff K-9 is featured in a calendar

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Protecting K9 Heroes held a contest for K9′s around the country to be featured in a calendar. Drago was one of the winners of the contest and is representing his birth month of April in the calendar. Drago’s handler, Sergeant Taylor Phillips, talked about the...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Class AAA all-state teams announced by W. Va. Sportswriters Association

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, the West Virginia Sportswriters Association announced the Class AAA all-state teams in football for the 2022 season. Some members of the Parkersburg Big Reds and Parkersburg South Patriots were represented on the team. FIRST TEAM OFFENSE. Cyrus Traugh - Wide Receiver, Parkersburg South. Robert...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Local Salvation Army’s participate in National Red Kettle Challenge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday evening the Marietta and Parkersburg Salvation Army participated in the National Red Kettle Challenge. The goal of this challenge is to raise $1.5 million across the nation to provide funding for shelters, angel tree programs and general Salvation Army usage. Major Anthony Rowe of the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday, December 8, a Parkersburg woman was sentenced to prison for a fentanyl crime. Toni Johnson, 58, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to a news release,...
PARKERSBURG, WV

