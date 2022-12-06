Read full article on original website
Obituary: Deem, Robert “Bob” Clinton
Robert “Bob” Clinton Deem passed away on December 5, 2022. He has gone to be with the lord and the love of his life, JoAnn. He was born July 15, 1931, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Kermit Alonzo and Emily Taylor Deem. He graduated from...
Obituary: Green, Kristine Elizabeth
Kristine Elizabeth Green, 75, of Marietta, passed away at 6:51 pm, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, OH. She was born on November 25, 1947, in Bradford, PA, and attended Marietta College, later working for Ohio Bell Telephone Company as a long-distance operator. She married Richard...
Obituary: Dayhoff, Lyle S.
Lyle S. Dayhoff, 95, of Little Hocking, OH. passed away on December 6, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born July 4, 1927, in Huntington, WV., the son of the late Chester S. and Elizabeth M. Dayhoff. Mr. Dayhoff graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Class of...
Obituary: Deem, Janet Pauline Hart
Janet Pauline Hart Deem, 64, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born July 20, 1958, in Marietta, OH, a daughter of the late Joseph and Doris Hendershot Hart. Janet loved riding ATVs and cooking. She served in the US Army as a cook. Janet attended Marietta Bible Center Church.
Obituary: Pinkerton, Tina
Tina Pinkerton, 46, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 20, 2022. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Williamson, John David
John David Williamson, 90, of Williamstown, WV, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family and caretakers. He was born on June 5, 1932, in Marietta, Ohio, to Donavan and Freda Steed Williamson. John graduated from Marietta High School, playing on the Tigers football...
Obituary: Spade, Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman
Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman Spade, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully with her granddaughter present on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born April 8, 1952, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Doris “Eloise” Allman and the late Ira “Ray” Allman.
Obituary: DeVore, John
John DeVore, 69, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 7, 2022. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Longwell, Virginia Anne
Virginia Anne Longwell, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born August 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank J. Blackwell and Dollie (Poole) Blackwell Chenoweth. Virginia was a member of the Edgelawn Methodist Church, and she enjoyed watching...
Obituary: Lewis, Ricky
Ricky Lewis, 67, of Belpre, passed away at 8:20 pm, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born August 8, 1955, in Chesapeake, OH, a son of John and Sally Scaggs Lewis. Ricky was a painter. On February 14, 1984, he married Billie Owens, who survives with...
This Is Home: Remembering Pearl Harbor
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - For the past 28 years, Wednesday December 7th has been recognized as National Pearl Harbor Day. It’s a day to remember and honor the over 2,400 Americans killed on that day over 81 years ago in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii leading to the United States entering into WWII.
Veterans come together on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - December 7th is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, a day to remember and honor the over 2,403 Americans killed this day 81 years ago. Veterans and people from the community were at the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony in Parkersburg and Marietta. The Parkersburg Ceremony...
Edward Kehl signs with Ohio Christian University for golf
VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) - Edward Kehl, a senior golfer from Warren high school has signed with Ohio Christian University to continue his golfing career in college. In his high school career, Edward has been named as a two time al district second team member, first team all district member and district tournament champion.
Wood County Sheriff K-9 is featured in a calendar
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Protecting K9 Heroes held a contest for K9′s around the country to be featured in a calendar. Drago was one of the winners of the contest and is representing his birth month of April in the calendar. Drago’s handler, Sergeant Taylor Phillips, talked about the...
Class AAA all-state teams announced by W. Va. Sportswriters Association
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, the West Virginia Sportswriters Association announced the Class AAA all-state teams in football for the 2022 season. Some members of the Parkersburg Big Reds and Parkersburg South Patriots were represented on the team. FIRST TEAM OFFENSE. Cyrus Traugh - Wide Receiver, Parkersburg South. Robert...
Local Salvation Army’s participate in National Red Kettle Challenge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday evening the Marietta and Parkersburg Salvation Army participated in the National Red Kettle Challenge. The goal of this challenge is to raise $1.5 million across the nation to provide funding for shelters, angel tree programs and general Salvation Army usage. Major Anthony Rowe of the...
Pet of the Week: Boss from the Pleasants County Humane Society
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Boss! WTAP’s Pet of the Week. He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society. Boss is a Rottweiler mix who is one years old! He loves to play outside, he loves to play with other dogs, and he loves to play with his toys.
Locals voice concerns - Jackson Park Pool finances and design discussed at city council meeting
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council held a meeting Thursday, in which many topics were discussed. A major point of conversation was the Jackson Park Pool. The night started out with a passionate public forum. Multiple residents expressed their concerns over the design of Jackson Park Pool, which was...
Name of man that died after ATV rolled on him released by officials
BURNT HOUSE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A name of a name that died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County has been released by West Virginia State Police. They say an ATV rolled over on Dayton Bussey while he was recovering a deer. He was a 73-year-old man from Vienna. He died on November 21, 2022.
Parkersburg woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday, December 8, a Parkersburg woman was sentenced to prison for a fentanyl crime. Toni Johnson, 58, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to a news release,...
