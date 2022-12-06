Read full article on original website
WTAP
Obituary: Dayhoff, Lyle S.
Lyle S. Dayhoff, 95, of Little Hocking, OH. passed away on December 6, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born July 4, 1927, in Huntington, WV., the son of the late Chester S. and Elizabeth M. Dayhoff. Mr. Dayhoff graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Class of...
WTAP
Obituary: Ingram, Dale
On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Dale Ingram, loving husband, father, and pap, passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 78. His battle with muscular dystrophy in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile and a good joke. Despite his struggles, he came out as a hero and stayed strong until the end.
WTAP
Obituary: Deem, Robert “Bob” Clinton
Robert “Bob” Clinton Deem passed away on December 5, 2022. He has gone to be with the lord and the love of his life, JoAnn. He was born July 15, 1931, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Kermit Alonzo and Emily Taylor Deem. He graduated from...
WTAP
This Is Home: Remembering Pearl Harbor
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - For the past 28 years, Wednesday December 7th has been recognized as National Pearl Harbor Day. It’s a day to remember and honor the over 2,400 Americans killed on that day over 81 years ago in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii leading to the United States entering into WWII.
WTAP
Obituary: DeVore, John
John DeVore, 69, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 7, 2022. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Longwell, Virginia Anne
Virginia Anne Longwell, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born August 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank J. Blackwell and Dollie (Poole) Blackwell Chenoweth. Virginia was a member of the Edgelawn Methodist Church, and she enjoyed watching...
WTAP
Obituary: Lewis, Ricky
Ricky Lewis, 67, of Belpre, passed away at 8:20 pm, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born August 8, 1955, in Chesapeake, OH, a son of John and Sally Scaggs Lewis. Ricky was a painter. On February 14, 1984, he married Billie Owens, who survives with...
WTAP
Obituary: Spade, Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman
Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman Spade, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully with her granddaughter present on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born April 8, 1952, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Doris “Eloise” Allman and the late Ira “Ray” Allman.
WTAP
Obituary: Roman Jr., Ronald Paul
Ronald Paul Roman Jr., 58, of Parkersburg, passed away November 26, 2022, in Mount Olive, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Williamson, John David
John David Williamson, 90, of Williamstown, WV, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family and caretakers. He was born on June 5, 1932, in Marietta, Ohio, to Donavan and Freda Steed Williamson. John graduated from Marietta High School, playing on the Tigers football...
WTAP
Obituary: Fazio, Joan Louise
Joan Louise Fazio, 81, of Parkersburg, went home to be with Jesus on December 4, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 15, 1941, in Cumberland, MD, a daughter of the late Paul Oscar and Bernice Edrie Gibbs Kitzmiller. She is survived by her husband of...
WTAP
Veterans come together on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - December 7th is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, a day to remember and honor the over 2,403 Americans killed this day 81 years ago. Veterans and people from the community were at the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony in Parkersburg and Marietta. The Parkersburg Ceremony...
WTAP
Wood County Sheriff K-9 is featured in a calendar
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Protecting K9 Heroes held a contest for K9′s around the country to be featured in a calendar. Drago was one of the winners of the contest and is representing his birth month of April in the calendar. Drago’s handler, Sergeant Taylor Phillips, talked about the...
WTAP
Obituary: Kelley, James (Jim) Woodrow
James (Jim) Woodrow Kelley, 81, of Waterford, OH, passed away at MMH Belpre on Saturday, December 3, 2022, after an extended battle with IPF. He was born on November 30, 1941, a week before Pearl Harbor, to the late Rev. James John Kelley and Mildred Irene (Ball) Kelley in Greeneville, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Jean (Spung) Kelley, whom he married in October 1962.
WTAP
Obituary: Richards, Connie Joyce
Connie Joyce Richards, 77, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on December 3, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 19, 1945, in Cairo, WV, the daughter of the late Connard Willis and Edith Lucille Rinehart Richards. Connie enjoyed traveling and her pets. She enjoyed sewing her own...
WTAP
Local Salvation Army’s participate in National Red Kettle Challenge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday evening the Marietta and Parkersburg Salvation Army participated in the National Red Kettle Challenge. The goal of this challenge is to raise $1.5 million across the nation to provide funding for shelters, angel tree programs and general Salvation Army usage. Major Anthony Rowe of the...
WTAP
Mister Bee potato chips was voted best WV-made food product
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the second time in as many years Mister Bee Potato Chips has been voted best WV-made food product. Many in Parkersburg say that the local potato chip was something they were raised on so it brings a sense of nostalgia. General Manager, Rob Graham, says...
WTAP
Obituary: McFee, Virginia Beth
Virginia Beth “Jenny” McFee, 67, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away on Dec. 2, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born to the late John and Roxie Burdette Buskirk, she was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School with the class of 1973. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” McFee, a brother Mike Buskirk and two sisters, Sheila Fleak and Mary Anderson.
WHIZ
The Dobbins Family Light Display Returns
ZANESVILLE, oh – The Dobbins family Christmas tradition carries on with a huge Christmas light display. For the last 17 years, Michelle Dobbins has had no problem making spirits bright. With the help of her 82 year old father, Michelle Dobbins is blessing the community once again by sharing her Christmas lights, and the Light of Christ, in her own front yard. She calls this beautiful full acre of lights the Light in the Darkness.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sportsman’s Warehouse hunts up a Parkersburg location
PARKERSBURG — A national outdoor retailer will be taking over the space once occupied by Office Depot. A sign was placed recently at the store, located at 4030 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg, saying Sportsman’s Warehouse was coming soon. Lindsey Kerr Piersol, executive director for the Wood County Development Authority,...
