4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State improves to 3-0, cruises to 86-56 win over OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
No One Could Erase the Decomposed Body Stain of Margaret Schilling off the Asylum Floorjustpene50Athens, OH
WTAP
Obituary: Pinkerton, Tina
Tina Pinkerton, 46, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 20, 2022. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Deem, Janet Pauline Hart
Janet Pauline Hart Deem, 64, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born July 20, 1958, in Marietta, OH, a daughter of the late Joseph and Doris Hendershot Hart. Janet loved riding ATVs and cooking. She served in the US Army as a cook. Janet attended Marietta Bible Center Church.
WTAP
Obituary: DeVore, John
John DeVore, 69, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 7, 2022. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Ingram, Dale
On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Dale Ingram, loving husband, father, and pap, passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 78. His battle with muscular dystrophy in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile and a good joke. Despite his struggles, he came out as a hero and stayed strong until the end.
WTAP
Obituary: Hendershot, Arthur
Arthur Hendershot, 55, passed away in Ripley on November 27, 2022. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Longwell, Virginia Anne
Virginia Anne Longwell, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born August 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank J. Blackwell and Dollie (Poole) Blackwell Chenoweth. Virginia was a member of the Edgelawn Methodist Church, and she enjoyed watching...
WTAP
Obituary: Spade, Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman
Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman Spade, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully with her granddaughter present on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born April 8, 1952, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Doris “Eloise” Allman and the late Ira “Ray” Allman.
WTAP
Obituary: Green, Kristine Elizabeth
Kristine Elizabeth Green, 75, of Marietta, passed away at 6:51 pm, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, OH. She was born on November 25, 1947, in Bradford, PA, and attended Marietta College, later working for Ohio Bell Telephone Company as a long-distance operator. She married Richard...
WTAP
Obituary: Williamson, John David
John David Williamson, 90, of Williamstown, WV, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family and caretakers. He was born on June 5, 1932, in Marietta, Ohio, to Donavan and Freda Steed Williamson. John graduated from Marietta High School, playing on the Tigers football...
WTAP
Obituary: Dayhoff, Lyle S.
Lyle S. Dayhoff, 95, of Little Hocking, OH. passed away on December 6, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born July 4, 1927, in Huntington, WV., the son of the late Chester S. and Elizabeth M. Dayhoff. Mr. Dayhoff graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Class of...
WTAP
This Is Home: Remembering Pearl Harbor
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - For the past 28 years, Wednesday December 7th has been recognized as National Pearl Harbor Day. It’s a day to remember and honor the over 2,400 Americans killed on that day over 81 years ago in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii leading to the United States entering into WWII.
WTAP
Veterans come together on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - December 7th is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, a day to remember and honor the over 2,403 Americans killed this day 81 years ago. Veterans and people from the community were at the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony in Parkersburg and Marietta. The Parkersburg Ceremony...
WTAP
Wood County Sheriff K-9 is featured in a calendar
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Protecting K9 Heroes held a contest for K9′s around the country to be featured in a calendar. Drago was one of the winners of the contest and is representing his birth month of April in the calendar. Drago’s handler, Sergeant Taylor Phillips, talked about the...
WTAP
Parkersburg ice skating rink is opening Friday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The ice skating rink at Parkersburg City Park is set to open Friday night. It will be open 7 to 10 PM on Fridays and 6 to 10 PM Saturdays. Andy Hartleben is wanting it to be a safe and fun place for everyone. Hartleben said,...
WTAP
Local Salvation Army’s participate in National Red Kettle Challenge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday evening the Marietta and Parkersburg Salvation Army participated in the National Red Kettle Challenge. The goal of this challenge is to raise $1.5 million across the nation to provide funding for shelters, angel tree programs and general Salvation Army usage. Major Anthony Rowe of the...
WTAP
Scoreboard: December 7, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL.
WTAP
Belpre Library has special Christmas story time
BELPRE, OH. (WTAP) - The Belpre Public Library had their special monthly story time Thursday morning with Christmas cheer in the air. Once a month, the library holds a Special story time, usually around a holiday or special topic for that month. December’s special story time included a Christmas story,...
WTAP
Edward Kehl signs with Ohio Christian University for golf
VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) - Edward Kehl, a senior golfer from Warren high school has signed with Ohio Christian University to continue his golfing career in college. In his high school career, Edward has been named as a two time al district second team member, first team all district member and district tournament champion.
WTAP
Parkersburg woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday, December 8, a Parkersburg woman was sentenced to prison for a fentanyl crime. Toni Johnson, 58, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to a news release,...
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Boss from the Pleasants County Humane Society
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Boss! WTAP’s Pet of the Week. He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society. Boss is a Rottweiler mix who is one years old! He loves to play outside, he loves to play with other dogs, and he loves to play with his toys.
