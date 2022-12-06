Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge
Four Cambridge construction workers hospitalized after overdosing on job site
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four Cambridge construction workers were transported to a local hospital after overdosing on the job site Friday. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, first responders from the Cambridge Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded to the Charles Park construction site around 11: 55 a.m. after reports of multiple overdoses.
Wellesley Woman Sentenced For 2018 Needham Crash That Killed Teenage Girls
A 56-year-old woman from Wellesley has been sentenced to six months in jail for hitting and killing two teenage girls from Needham with her car more than four years ago, authorities said.Talia Newfield, age 16, and Adrienne Garrido, age 17, were hit by two cars while they were crossing a stree…
Framingham Police Sgt. Curtis Disarms Man With Gun & Saves 2 Lives
FRAMINGHAM – On Thanksgiving weekend, Framingham Police were dispatched to a CVS parking lot on Concord Street, for a man with a gun. When Police Officers arrived one of the officers described an individual in a vehicle “with a firearm in hand holding it to head.”. Close to...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Fire Department & Senior Center To Provide Free Buckets Of Sand To Wilmington Seniors; Sign Up Beginning December 30
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Fire Department and the Wilmington Department of Elderly Services is bringing back its popular “Sand Buckets for Seniors” program, which it debuted last year. The Fire Department will provide a bucket of sand/salt mixture to eligible Wilmington residents aged 60 and older...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: Serious crash on Route 495 claims the life of Massachusetts woman
A serious crash on Route 495 has claimed the life of a Massachusetts woman this evening. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6 p.m. tonight Troopers assigned to State Police-Millbury responded to 911 reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound at mile marker 47 in Bellingham. Upon the arrival of Troopers, they discovered a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Millbury school bus driver fired after asking students to shop for him in middle of morning commute
MILLBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts school bus driver has been fired after dropping unattended students off at a convenience store to shop for him, according to Millbury Schools Superintendent. During Thursday morning’s commute, a bus driver for the Shaw Elementary School stopped at the Village Knoll convenience store and...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 4, 2022: Nursing Home Receives Bomb Threat; Teen Employee Assaulted By Customer At Market Basket
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, December 4, 2022:. A Cumberland Farms manager called to report an employee accepted a fake $100 bill. (6:17am) Homeowner reported a tractor trailer damaged his lawn on Garden Avenue. Police located tractor trailer and told homeowner...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 6, 2022: OUI Arrest; Gas Stolen; 10 Parking Tickets Issued For Violating Winter Parking Ban
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Tuesday, December 6, 2022:. Police issued 10 parking citations for violating the winter parking ban on Park Avenue, Lords Court, Pouliot Place, and Sandy Lane. (2:43am) A larceny of 44 gallons of gas stolen from a vehicle...
hyannisnews.com
ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT
HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
bpdnews.com
16-Year-Old Male Arrested After Loaded Firearm Recovered During Domestic Disturbance in Roslindale
Calls involving domestic violence are some of the most dangerous any officer will ever encounter. Last night, at about 5:00 PM on Thursday December 8, 2022, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested a 16-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges after responding to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Roslindale. During the incident, officers were able to safely recover a partially loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point handgun.
Police identify 53-year-old woman killed in rollover crash in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identify the 53-year-old woman who was killed in a rollover crash on Thursday night in Bellingham. According to police, Jane Middleton of Holliston appeared to travel off Route 495 and rolled over near Exit 46. When troopers arrived at the crash they found...
WCVB
Foundation pays off full mortgage for fallen Mass. State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Tunnels to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage of the Brockton, Massachusetts home of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton, who was killed by a drunken driver nearly 12 years ago. Weddleton was struck and killed by a drunken driver on June 18, 2010, while...
whdh.com
Arrest made in connection with Nashua, NH hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man from Nashua, New Hampshire, is facing a number of charges following a hit-and-run crash that injured three people last month. The Nashua Police Department announced Thursday that Christopher Jimenez Delgado was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Conduct After Accident, a Class B felony.
Fentanyl found in classroom at Revere High School
REVERE - A bag of fentanyl was found at Revere High School, according to an email obtained by the WBZ I-Team. Parents were notified Wednesday that a baggie of an unknown substance was discovered on the floor of a classroom and tests determined it was fentanyl, a powerful and potentially deadly drug. The email to parents said students don't use the classroom where the baggie was found and there is no indication that any student consumed any of the drug.A spokesperson for the district said the incident is under investigation with the help of Revere police.Parents WBZ spoke to are concerned and are demanding to know more about how the drugs got into the school."How was it in a classroom that no one uses?" asked parent Danielle Day. "How did it get there? Why did someone have access to that classroom?"A Revere substance use prevention group will speak to students in the coming weeks. Parents hope for other visible changes too. "Narcotic sniffing dogs, during the school day. There needs to be better security," Day said.
WCVB
Mass. Amazon driver facing felony theft charges after not delivering load of packages
NASHUA, N.H. — A Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman is facing charges after she is accused of failing to deliver packages while working as an Amazon driver, according to police. Rebecca Daigle, 23, was arrested by Nashua, New Hampshire, police and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. Daigle, an Amazon Flex...
I-Team's Call For Action helps widower get refund from assisted living facility
BOSTON - A widower, Jim Lloyd met Camille later in life. The couple fell in love and after several years together, they decided to get married on the spur of the moment. "We planned a trip to Hawaii, and I said, 'Hey, how would you like to get married?'" he recalled. After two decades together, Camille developed dementia and in June, she moved to an assisted living facility on the North Shore. Months later, she developed pneumonia and was briefly hospitalized. Jim says she recovered and went back to the facility. "The staff said she was in a...
Driver Found Guilty In 2019 East Boston Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old Woman
A 26-year-old man was found of guilty of crashing his car while drunk and taking the life of a young woman in Boston over three years ago, authorities said. Dylan Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter while OUI in the death of 20-year-old Amber Pelletier in East Boston on Thursday, Dec. 8…
Police looking for 2 suspects in Mansfield robbery
Police are searching for two suspects who reportedly beat and robbed a man in Mansfield Wednesday afternoon.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family
A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
Comments / 1