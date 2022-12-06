Read full article on original website
Christmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charity
A Bristol house has been transformed into a magical Christmas display to raise money for charity and spread festive cheer.This video shows the amazing winter wonderland scene made with 50,000 lights in the Brentry area of the city.All money raised by brothers Lee and Paul Brailsford will go to The Grand Appeal for Bristol Children’s Hospital.Some of the lit-up figures in the garden include Santa, reindeer, elves, and snowmen.The brothers have been running the show since 1994.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Woman says people who decorate early for Christmas are ‘attention seekers’
How early is too early to decorate for Christmas? Since Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, many people are already thinking about decorating their homes for Christmas. On Mumsnet, one woman complained that her neighbor has already decorated her home for the holidays, slamming...
Ohio Mom Turns Kid’s Bedroom Doors Into Apartment Doors Decorated for Christmas
What a wonderful thing to wake up to each day!
In-N-Out Is Selling 3 ‘Ugly Christmas Sweaters’ for the Holiday Season
In-N-Out is releasing three 'ugly' Christmas sweaters this holiday season. If you've ever wanted to wear a sweater with french fries on it, or a Yeti who has just downed a Double-Double, now's your chance. In-N-Out has just released their holiday sweaters for sale on their website.
This Is Florida's Best Christmas Light Display
The sky is certainly the limit when it comes to these stunning creations, which is why Travel + Leisure found the best Christmas light display in every state.
Festive Mini returns with 3,000 twinkling lights to ‘bring joy’ this Christmas
The driver of a Mini decorated in 3,000 twinkling lights hopes to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” this Christmas and raise over £10,000 for charity.Nicholas Martin, 33, is celebrating his fifth year behind the wheel of his “Festive Mini” but has gone to new lengths to create an illuminative show with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.With each individual light available to sponsor for £2, Mr Martin will take to the streets of his local town Bracknell, in Berkshire, in the run-up to Christmas with an...
Festive garden events to get you into the Christmas spirit
If you want to add sparkle to your life in the run-up to Christmas, open gardens, garden centres and historic houses are all holding events to get you in a festive mood.The RHS gardens in Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Essex, Surrey and Devon are already a beacon of light with their fantastic Glow festivals (rhs.org.uk), which run untill December 30, where visitors can follow twinkling trails, illuminated sculptural trails and see winter blooms in a new light as dusk falls. View this post on Instagram ...
9 best wine deals for Christmas 2022: Get that festive feeling with these bottles
There’s nothing quite like a Christmas tipple during the festive period – and while mulled wine tends to dominate drinks menus, let’s not forget ’tis the season to share a bottle of your favourite red, white or rosé, too.Whether you’re settling down with a glass of wine to unwind after a long day at work, or hosting seasonal drinks with friends and family, it is definitely a great way to get into the Christmas spirit.With so many gatherings and social events occuring over the festive season, it’s also worth picking up a bottle or two to gift when visiting friends...
How to have the best Christmas holiday in Lapland – without kids
It’s no secret that Finnish Lapland is Santa Central, a territory in which the White-Bearded One sits in permanent residence, extending the festive season beyond its allotted schedule. The Santa Claus Village on the Arctic Circle at Rovaniemi, the provincial capital, comes charmingly alive with festive glitter at and around Christmas itself, with elves and reindeer galore against a backdrop of plentiful snow, as well as the red-gowned governor making himself conspicuous. But if you’re looking for a less Santa-saturated experience, with or without the kids, in an authentic Lapland setting, you’d do well to head even further north. In...
Narcity
Narcity
Narcity
Demand for Santa Clause at its Highest in the Midst of a Nationwide Santa Shortage
It's the most wonderful time of the year and while many are decorating Christmas trees aligned with colorful lights and ornaments in their living rooms or placing blown-up, life-sized snowmen and Santa with his sleigh, herd of reindeer and little helpers, others are unable to book time with St. Nick at malls and for events due to the Santa shortage this year.
Narcity
travelawaits.com
7 Scottish Castles You Can Stay In That Feel Like A Hallmark Christmas Movie
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If there’s one thing every Hallmark Christmas movie has in common, it’s that sense of Christmas magic. You can stay in towns all over the world that have that Christmas magic, but there’s perhaps nothing more magical than a historic Scottish castle at Christmastime. The grand halls, the sweeping staircases, the turrets — at every turn it feels like you’ve stepped into a Hallmark Christmas movie.
People Are Sharing Their Wildest Christmas Day Disasters, And I'm Just Glad None Of It Happened To Me
"All of this before 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve. I decided to go back to bed and start over."
Busch Light's New 'Bush Lights' Will Make Your House the Talk of the Neighborhood This Holiday Season
Love Busch Light? You probably need these bush lights.
Labrador's Awestruck Reaction to Christmas Lights Show Has Viewers in Tears
Milo's owner Kayla told Newsweek she took him to the Jones Beach Light show in Long Island, New York, as a puppy last year and "he loved it" so much they had to come back.
Weird and wonderful Christmas traditions from around the world
Around the world, countries celebrate Christmas with their own magical traditions.In celebration of festive eccentricities, The Independent takes a look at what the holiday season looks like in different parts of the globe.Some countries have different festive characters, while others adorn their trees in a variety of decorations.From Austria’s Krampus figure, to hiding brooms in houses in Norway, and decorating with spider webs in Ukraine, here are some different ways Christmas is marked.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
