Three ways to save on your shipping costs at Amazon, Walmart and Target before Christmas

By M.A. Loreto
 3 days ago
SHIPPING fees can often feel like one of the worst parts of shopping online - but there are a few ways to avoid them.

Shopping online is one of the most convenient inventions of all time.

Online shopping is one of the most efficient ways of getting what you want Credit: Getty

Still, it can occasionally be more expensive than purchasing your items in person, mostly due to shipping fees.

These fees vary from store to store and can add up to a full item depending on your location, the store you're shopping from, and the service you're using.

Here are three tips that can help you save some money and avoid paying for shipping whenever possible.

Curbside pickup

Shopping online is simple and allows you to get your orders delivered, but it's also useful for other reasons.

It allows you to shop with a plan and stick to it and can be helpful finding sales.

If you want to save on shipping, one of the easiest things to do is to opt for curbside or in-store pickup.

While you'll have to make your way to the store, you'll still save some time and take advantage of deals advertised on the website.

Check credit card perks

Credit card perks often provide people with various offers, including delivery services like ShopRunner and Shipt.

These services work with stores like CVS, Costco, Target, and more.

Shoprunner works with multiple credit card companies, providing users of American Express, Chase, and more, with special offers.

It also has a trial period, which will allow you to get items delivered for free for a period of three months.

Pad your shopping cart with filler

A lot of shipments will charge you if you don't reach a certain amount of money with your purchases.

This is a policy from stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more.

While it may not be cost-effective to pad your shopping cart with filler at every opportunity, it can occasionally help you save money, especially if you buy something that's cheap or if you add an item that you'll need in the future.

By padding your shopping cart with cheap items, you might avoid expensive shipping fees Credit: Getty

